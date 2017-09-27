Comedy night in Rusper

Comedy Beats return to The Lamb Inn in Lamb's Green near Rusper on Thursday, September 28.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: "We've done a couple of shows there before. Our last one in February was sold out, the afternoon of the gig the venue was getting loads of calls from people desperate for a ticket. Since we last did a gig there the owners have demolished the old function room and created a wonderful new space from scratch. It looks fantastic. We have lined up four top acts for this one and can't wait to get started.

"First up is the fantastic Ben Norris, a highly experienced and well respected stand up with an innate ability to improvise as well as deliver sharply crafted material. I have known him for years and he is certainly one of my favourite comedians on the circuit. He is a father of three and normally spends a big chunk of his set talking about family life, which he makes hilarious. As well as appearing on Never Mind The Buzzcocks he has also done three episodes of Mock The Week, a show which he used to be the warm up act for.

"The middle section will be in the capable hands of Steve Best. He is a prop act, with a set packed with great one liners. The thing I love the most about his work is that it is downright silly. In some ways he is a bit of a modern day Tommy Cooper. When we started Comedy Beats at the end of 2015 I booked him for our second show. The audience loved him and I keep trying to get him to come and do as many of our venues as possible. His TV credits include The Stand Up Show (BBC1) and he has performed in almost all the top comedy clubs in the country.

"The closing act is Adam Bloom, one of the most in demand acts on the circuit. Not only is he an excellent comedian he is also a well respected comedy writer. He has written for over 40 other people including an Oscar and BAFTA film- maker. He started performing stand up in 1994. Since then he has performed in 35 countries, including being invited to the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Canada, where he has been on five separate occasions.

"The compere for the evening is the instantly likeable Dan Evans. He is a really warm and friendly MC, he is very interactive and has some excellent material in his locker. Being a good host is a very specific skill and it is Dan's specialty. He has been compering gigs for more than twenty years and I know he will set the room up perfectly.

"Tickets are available for £22.50 (price includes the venues delicious Fish and Chips) and are available directly from The Lamb Inn or by calling 01293 871336. Alternatively you can buy them online by visiting the Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com Food is served from 7.00 and the comedy begins at 8.30."