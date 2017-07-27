Concerts, workshops and a film premiere at Saint Hill International Arts Festival

Now in its 26th year, the Saint Hill International Arts Festival takes place from Sunday, July 30, to August 6 at Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead.

Spokesman John Wood said: “This year, the Festival is hosted by Hollywood actor, comedian and master impressionist Jim Meskimen; his actress wife Tamra Meskimen; producer, writer, director Cass Warner (granddaughter of Harry Warner, President and Founder of the Warner Bros. Studios); and a team of local artists.

“The Festival opens with performances of Beethoven’s Septet for Wind and Strings and Carl Nielsen’s Serenata In Vano by bassoonist Tom Hardy and the 25-piece The Blaze Ensemble. At some point during the concert, Sheila Gaiman, the Festival’s executive producer, will continue her tradition of presenting one of the artists with a Lifetime of Creativity Award.”

“Highlights of the rest of the week include workshops on creativity, poetry, singing, selling your art, stage manners and drawing, with evening performances every day and even an arts quiz.

“Jim and Tamra Meskimen will also deliver a daily series of acting workshops, based on the techniques of The Acting Center, a renowned Los Angeles acting school which Tamra founded. The Acting Center school’s techniques have provided invaluable grounding for numerous actors now rising through the ranks of the movie industry. They are great fun and provide solid grounding for beginners and professionals alike, without the criticism and harsh evaluation of other schools. The classes will be split each day between Acting and Improvisational Acting.”

The workshops are not appropriate for under 13s.

John added: “On Monday night, Cass Warner will introduce the UK premiere of her film, The Brothers Warner which she wrote, directed and produced. It is an intimate portrait of the four film pioneers who founded and ran Warner Bros Studios for over 50 years. Cass will also hold an open forum the following morning where attendees can meet her and ask her about her life in Hollywood.”

The Festival closes with the Summertime Swing hosted by The Jive Aces in the grounds of Saint Hill Manor.

Sheila Gaiman said: “We’re extremely lucky to have such talented artists attend our Festival from all over the world every year.”

She continued: “We are very grateful to international artists Jim Meskimen, Tamra Meskimen and Cass Warner and local artists Gill Bustamante, Mira Reichl, Jane Moore, Kevin Tyson, Evelyne Herbin, Brian King and Jurgita Gerlikaite who are all so generously donating their time at this year’s Festival. The Saint Hill International Arts Festival was inspired by Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard, who strongly encouraged cultural revitalisation through the arts.”

Ticket for the week £80. Per day, including workshops and evening concerts etc, £20; or £10 per workshop only.

Visit www.arts-festival.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.