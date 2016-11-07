Cultural mishaps and misunderstanding at Graffham!

My Big Fat Cowpat Wedding comes to the Empire Hall, Graffham on Tuesday, November 8 at 8pm, supported by Applause Rural Touring, the rural touring scheme for Kent and Sussex.

Spokeswoman Lucy Edkins said: “You are invited to join the guests at Clare and Arjun’s wedding reception. It’s a celebration of a mixed marriage between a country girl and a lad from the city, with all their friends and family. What could possibly go wrong?

“This fast-moving new comedy drama is full of mishaps and misunderstandings with plenty of neat twists and a disco/Bhangra dance for everyone to join in at the end. Everyone loves a wedding, don’t they? Based on real people’s experience of mixed marriages or rural weddings attended by city dwellers out of their comfort zone, this is a fun, light-hearted exploration of relationships across the divides of rural/urban, race and gender. The show is a coproduction between Kali Theatre/Black Country Touring/Arts Alive, directed by Janet Steel and Steve Johnstone.”

Lucy added: “The charity, Applause Rural Touring is the rural touring scheme for Kent and Sussex and is based in Tunbridge Wells. The scheme has been running for over ten years and works with local communities to provide professional, affordable, challenging and inspiring performances that can be enjoyed in local venues, such as village halls and community centres.”

Tickets £12, child £6 available from goo.gl/JOVPaX or by calling 01798 867026.

Doors and bar open at 7.30pm.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.