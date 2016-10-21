Dementia-friendly theatre in Chichester

Arts company Spare Tyre bring their dementia-friendly performance, The Garden, to Chichester Festival Theatre this autumn.

Spokeswoman Arabella Peniston said: “Spare Tyre’s aim is to deliver arts opportunities for all and The Garden is a multisensory journey for people living with dementia and their carers that will awaken the senses and inspire imagination.

“Using non-verbal techniques the company stimulate the senses, encouraging audience members to touch props and interact with activities that take place during the performance.

“On Friday, November 4 anyone interested in the arts can attend The Open Garden where there will also be the opportunity to find out more from the Creative Team about how the show was devised.

“In addition to these performances, Spare Tyre artistic director Arti Prashar will lead a practitioner masterclass on Wednesday, November 2. This skills development workshop is an opportunity for theatre practitioners to explore how to engage people with dementia in creative practice and develop non-verbal communication techniques.”

Dementia Friendly performances of The Garden take place on October 31 and November 4 at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Theatre Practitioners can attend the Practitioner Masterclass on November 2 from 10am.

The Open Garden will be performed on November 4 at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

For more information email leap@cft.org.uk.

