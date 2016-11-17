Discover The Unbearable Pleasure of Being a Woman in Brighton

Brighton Fringe Cabaret Award Winners 2016, Joanna Eden and Leigh McDonald, are back in town.

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe they’re bringing their musical cabaret The Unbearable Pleasure of Being a Woman back to Brighton at The Nightingale Room on Saturday, November 19 (8pm).

The show is crammed with original songs. Their specialist subject is being female.

Songwriter Joanna Eden states “Being female can be an unbearably silly business! It’s an oestrogen-driven, emotional-roller-coaster-ride... ...from pigtails to puberty; stilettos to strollers; marriage to messing-it-up, and all that is great inspiration for songs!”

Tickets for The Unbearable Pleasure of Being a Woman are priced £12.

The Nightingale Room box office is on 01273 329086 or www.thenightingaleroom.eventbrite.co.uk.

