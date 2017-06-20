Edinburgh Fringe debut for Chichester College

A team of Chichester College students will be taking their version of Jason and the Golden Fleece to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

But first, the students will be performing at two shows The ShowRoom at Chichester University on Wednesday 21 June – at 6pm and 8pm.

Money raised from the performances will go towards helping the students get to Edinburgh.

Andrew Green, deputy principal at Chichester College, said: “For the first time in our history, we are taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and we couldn’t be happier.

“It costs a lot of money to get to Edinburgh, with travel and accommodation costs soaring during festival times so we’re holding special performances to help raise money.

“It is a fantastic show. Our students and staff have written, produced and designed the show, set and costumes from start to finish and they have done an amazing job.

“This is a rare opportunity to see our show before we take it to Scotland, and it’s not to be missed.

“Not only will you enjoy a brilliant show, but you’ll also be helping them achieve their dreams.”

Andrew added: “Physical, visual and comedic styles of performance will combine for a fun-filled, family-friendly retelling of the classic Greek myth, as audiences are invited to join Jason and his crew of heroic buffoon as they embark on an epic journey to fulfil his birth right.

“Jason will battle giants, trick harpies, spar with a raging bull and outwit an army of soldiers, helped and hindered by the amusing – and sometimes infuriating - Argonauts as the gods guide him on his quest.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 for under 16s, students and over 60s. To book, email lucie.daughtrey@chichester.ac.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on. 1) Make our website your homepage 2) Like our Facebook page 3) Follow us on Twitter 4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.