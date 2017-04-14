ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: April 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14

COMEDY

CHRIS RAMSEY: £21.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Is This Chris Ramsey?

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 16, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

EASTER BANK HOLIDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829, ckrbl@btconnect.com. Guest entrance fee £4 per person per night. This excludes members. Friday, April 14: Reload – covers across the decades (8.30pm). Saturday, April 15: Lorelei Rock – duo performing a tribute to 60s and 70s rock music (8.30pm). Sunday, April 16: Firetones 60s rock n roll (8.30pm), Easter raffle draw (9.30pm), Firetones – resume to close (10pm). Monday, April 17: Ukelele (3pm).

The Crucifixion: By Sir John Stainer, St George’s Church, West Grinstead, Good Friday, April 14, 6.30pm. Duncan Patterson FTCL Organ.

EXHIBITIONS

ABSTRACE 17: Free, 10am-4pm until April 20, The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street, Seaford. A collection of work by three Sussex artists; Rosemary Newton, John Forster and Isobel Moore.

ART EXHIBITION: April 14-17, St. Mary’s Church, Ringmer. Friday-Monday, 10am-4.30pm. Sunday, 2pm-4.30pm. Artist Demonstrations. Info: 01273 813742.

GIGS

CARO EMERALD: From £25.10, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The Emerald Island Tour.

DOJO: £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

FEED THE FERRET: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

LEGEND: £22.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A Tribute to Bob Marley.

SOL DIEZ: £6, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus DJ. Northern Soul, Rare Groove and Funk.

STAGE

THE LITTLE MERMAID: From £15, 6pm (Sat/Sun 2pm/6pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Easter family pantomime.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £11, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Phil Nichol, Jake Lambert and Alistair Barrie.

CONCERTS

BLAKE: Songs From The Stage And Screen. April 15, 8pm, £22, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. The British harmony trio present a brand new tour featuring the finest songs from stage and screen.

GIGS

LACK HEART ANGEL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Come-all-ye. Bring songs and tunes for Easter and spring.

PHILLIP ROBBINS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

THE SELECTER AND THE BEAT: £25, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Feat. Rankng Roger.

TILITHA RISE: £8 (members £5) 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. (Martyn Barker and Jo Beth Young) live with special guests.

WHITNEY: Queen of the Night. £20-£24, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Rebecca Freckleton.

STAGE

HARLEM GLOBTROTTERS: From £19.50, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

WEST END EXPERIENCE: £10-£12, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Easter Youth Project performance.

EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 16

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: April 16, £10, 7.30pm, Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The perfect way to round off the weekend with three top acts from the comedy circuit, and an equally top MC.

GIGS

CHOCOLATE & CHOONS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 2pm-10pm.

LEAH MCFALL – INK TOUR: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. R’n’B and Pop.

LES MCKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS: £24.50-£27.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SARI SCHORR AND THE ENGINE ROOM: £15.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. New York-based blues singer.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

CACKLE N’ TWANG SHOW: £7-£9, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Comedy and music.

THE VERA LYNN STORY: £15.50, 3pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

EASTER MONDAY, APRIL 17

GIGS

THINK TWICE X LORE: £4, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Ytsuk, Lou Astbury, Keash and Coleric X Laike.

STAGE

BUDDY: £27.50-£32.50, 7.30pm until April 18, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Buddy Holly Story.

THE SOOTY SHOW: Monday, April 17, 11am, 2.30pm, £13, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Izzy wizzy let’s get busy! Sooty is back in a brand-new show with guaranteed giggles for the whole family.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

COMEDY

RUSSELL BRAND: Re:Birth. £31, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BC CAMPLIGHT: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Solo Piano plus Grace Lightman.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

YOU WIN AGAIN: £22-£24, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Story of The Bee Gees.

STAGE

DIVERSITY: From £27.90, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Genesis created by Ashley Banjo.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

COMEDY

LEE NELSON: Serious Joker. £21.25-£24.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

RUSSELL KANE: £20, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Right Man, Wrong Age show.

GIGS

KESTON COBBLERS CLUB: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests. Folk-pop.

STAGE

KIN: £10-£12, 3pm/7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. One of the UK’s hottest circus companies.

NAOMI’S WILD AND SCARY: £21.50 (child £16.50) 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Children’s TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson.

SAMMY AND THE SNOW LEOPARD: £5-£7, 11.30am/2.30pm until April 20, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. By Brad McCormick.

STAND-UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

STIG OF THE DUMP: £14, 5pm (Thurs 2pm, Fri 10.30am/2pm, Sat 11am/2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Direct from London’s West End.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN: April 19-22, £16-£17.50, 2pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A wonderful new musical adaptation of E. Nesbit’s classic story by Stephen Kingsbury and Ben Sleep.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

GIGS

CLASSIC ROCK USA: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A rock extravaganza featuring over 25 hits.

FUKUSHIMA DOLPHIN: £4, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Outlaw State, Organ Grinder Monkey and Joe Robinson.

MIKE ROSS: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Underground.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £20-£22.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Rod Stewart Story.

THE AMY WINEHOUSE EXPERIENCE: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tribute show.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: £25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

ATTILA THE STOCKBROKER: Undaunted £8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. New poetry collection with special guest J C Carroll.

DAVID CRUICKSHANK: £14, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A History of Architecture in 100 Buildings.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £23.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Rock and Roll variety production brand new show.

AUDITIONS

A PLAN OF ACTION: Archway Studio, Horley. Playing dates: May 25-27. This is an audition for the part of Liam. Playing age 16-19. Actual age is flexible, but actor needs to be able to look like a teenager. One-act play, approx 40mins. Rehearsals begin Tuesday, April 11, 7.45pm, and continue through April and May. Synopsis: Widowed Roger and separated Samantha have recently started dating, but their teenage children are far from impressed about their new relationship. So Liam, Roger’s son, and Tabitha, Samantha’s daughter, devise a plan to break them up. Their scheme involves a saucy French seductress disguise and a Casanova-like Italian impersonation. Call or text Bob Comolli on 07932105424 or email comolli@hotmail.co.uk.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri, Sun & Mon 12.30, 6.30; Sat 12.45, 6.40; Tue 6.40; Wed 12.30, 6.40; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15; Thu 10.30, 1.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. The Handmaiden: Director’s Cut (18) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 3.00, 9.00; Sat 3.15, 9.00; Tue 3.35, 9.00; Silver Screen: Thu 3.30. Kids’ Club: Hop (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted Meets Baby Animals (U) Mon 11.00. Autism Friendly: Ballerina (U) Sun 10.30. Silver Screen: Batman (12A) Tue 10.30. NT Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri-Tue 1.30, 5.00, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.15, 5.00, 8.10. The Boss Baby (U) Fri-Wed 12.00, 2.30; Thu 1.00, 4.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Tue 4.45, 7.45; Wed 4.20. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri-Tue 11.30. NT Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00. Australian Ballet: Coppelia (12A) Wed 7.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Jackie (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 1.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 2.30; Thu 4.45. Elle (18) Fri 3.15; Sat 8.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 6.00. Mad To Be Normal (15) Fri 6.00; Sat & Mon 3.30; Sun 5.15. Trespass Against Us (15) Fri & Wed 8.45; Thu 12.15. Personal Shopper (15) Sat 6.00; Sun 7.45; Wed 3.30. The Olive Tree (tbc) Sun 12.00; Tue 4.45; Thu 2.30. Jewels (2017) (PG) Sun 2.00. The Lego Batman Movie (PG) Mon 1.00; Tue 12.15; Wed 1.00. La Gazza Ladra (PG) Tue 7.00. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Boss Baby (U) 2.00 (Fri-Mon); 5.00. Going In Style (12A) 2.10, 5.05, 8.10. Another Mother’s Son (12A) 2.05 (Tue-Thu); 5.10, 8.05. Beauty And The Beast (PG) 2.05, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.0, 5.30; Sun 1.40, 7.30; Wed & Thu 2.35. The Boss Baby (U) Fri-Tue 12.00, 3.15; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri-Tue 1.00; Wed & Thu 12.25. Table 19 (12A) Fri-Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 4.15. Kids’ Club: Moana (PG) Sat, Tue & Thu 10.20. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 2.20, 4.40, 7.45; Wed & Thu 1.15, 5.00, 8.15. Going In Style (12A) 5.25, 8.00. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat, Tue & Thu 10.20. Australian Ballet: Coppelia (U) Wed 7.00. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Mon 2.15. Logan (15) Fri-Sun 7.45. The Founder (12A) Mon 7.45. A United Kingdom (12A) Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15. Australian Ballet: Coppelia (PG) Wed 7.30. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): A United Kingdom (12A) Wed 5.00, 7.45.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Going In Style (12A) Fri & Sun 5.15, 8.15; Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 4.30. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri 4.45; Sat 10.45, 12.45; Sun 5.00; Mon & Tue 10.45, 12.45, 2.45; Wed & Thu 10.45, 12.45. The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri 7.45; Sat-Thu 4.45, 7.45. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 3.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Taxi Tehran (12A) Fri 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Viceroy’s House (12A) Fri & Sun 8.30; Sat 5.30; Mon & Tue 6.00. Kong: Skull Island (12A) Thu 4.15. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri & Sun 11.00, 3.45; Sat 10.45, 12.45; Mon & Tue 11.15, 1.15; Wed 12.15, 2.15; Thu 11.30. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 22.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri-Sun 3.45, 6.20, 8.40; Mon 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Tue & Wed 2.00, 6.20, 8.40; Thu 1.30, 6.10, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri & Sun 11.00, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00, 8.35; Mon 11.20, 12.25, 3.00, 5.50, 8.35; Tue 3.35, 6.00, 8.35; Wed 4.30, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 1.40, 3.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.50. A Quiet Passion (12A) Fri-Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 8.30; Tue 1.30; Wed 2.00; Thu 1.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Boss Baby (U) Fri & Sun 10.45, 12.00, 2.10, 4.15; Sat 11.15, 2.10, 4.15; Mon 11.30, 1.45, 3.50; Tue 1.30, 4.15; Wed 1.45, 4.15; Thu 4.10. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri-Sun 1.45; Mon 2.00; Tue & Wed 4.00; Thu 4.15. Members Only Advance Screening: Their Finest (12A) Mon 6.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Storks (U) Sat 10.30. La Gazza Ladra Live From Teatro Alla Scala, Milan (tbc) Tue 7.00. Australian Ballet: Coppelia (PG) Wed 7.45. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Beauty And The Beast (PG) 8.30. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) 3.30, 5.15, 8.20. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) 10.15, 1.50. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) 11.50. The Boss Baby (U) 10.15, 12.30, 2.50, 6.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): Going In Style (12A) Fri 3.20, 5.45; Sat 7.30; Sun & Mon 6.40, 8.50; Tue 5.45, 7.45; Wed 4.10, 6.30; Thu 2.00, 6.30. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri 2.40; Sat-Thu 10.00. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 10.15; Sat & Mon-Thu 11.45; Sun 11.45, 2.00. The Boss Baby (U) Fri 10.00, 12.20; Sat 12.45, 3.15; Sun 10.15, 12.45, 6.00; Mon 10.30, 2.00, 6.15; Tue 10.15, 12.45, 3.30; Tue 10.115, 12.45, 3.30; Wed & Thu 10.15, 12.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 12.30, 8.00; Sat 2.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 8.15; Mon 3.30, 8.30; Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Wed 3.15, 8.50; Thu 3.15, 8.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: Sing (U) Sat 10.15. Another Mother’s Son (12A) Sat 5.00; Sun & Mon 4.15; Wed 1.50, 4.10. An American In Paris (U) Mon 1.00. Australian Ballet: Coppelia (PG) Wed 7.00. National Theatre Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

