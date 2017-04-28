ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: April 28 to May 4

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

COMEDY

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: £21, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Sound of Mucus show.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 30, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

EXHIBITION

FELINE ART: Exhibition to celebrate Cats Protection’s 90th anniversary. Artwork from members of the Society of Feline Artists. More than 200 paintings from more than 40 artists on show at the charity’s National Cat Centre, Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, until May 7, 10am-6pm, free admission. Original artwork, limited edition prints and greetings cards also available to purchase. Other facilities include a café and nature trail. Animal lovers can meet the 150 cats and kittens in the care of the charity or visit The Donkey Sanctuary. Info: 01825 741370, visitor.centre@cats.org.uk.

GIGS

JEAN GENIE: £22, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebration of the music of David Bowie.

JERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS: £25.50, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Ferry Cross the Mersey.

MALT SHOVEL BEER FESTIVAL: Hollie Rogers, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 9pm.

QUEEN BEY: £8, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Beyonce Party.

RED BUTLER: £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

REMI HARRIS: £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THE CONTENDERS: Free, 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus The Koils.

THE MIKE HATCHARD TRIO: £11-£12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night. A complete history of jazz piano.

STAGE

EGMAF: 10am and April 29, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Music and Arts Festival. This is a youth production.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tania Edwards, Rosie Holt, Kelly Convey, Rosie Wilby, Helen Bauer, Samantha Bains, MC Julie Jepson.

CONCERTS

BUXTED SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm, Holy Cross Church, Belmont Road, Uckfield. Tickets £10 in advance, £12 on the door. Students and under-18s free. Reservation in advance from Linda Davis, 01435 864559, or lindadavisdoc@gmail.com. Visit www.buxtedsymphonyorchestra.org.uk. Conductor Julian Broughton, leader Lisa Wigmore. Spring concert. Intermezzo – Julian Broughton. Symphony in D – J C Bach. Italian Symphony – Felix Mendelssohn.

HAYDN THE CREATION: £12-£20, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. The East Sussex Bach Choir.

HELP FOR HEROES CHARITY CONCERT: £19-£25, 7.45pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Collabro.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Romantic Classics.

EXHIBITIONS

BEXHILL ARTISTS WORKSPACE: Free, 10am-4pm until May 1, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Artwork from more than 50 members of the society.

GIGS

ACOUSTICA: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Three-piece rock/pop covers band.

BIVOCAL DUO: 8.30pm-11.30pm, guests £4 on door, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks. New to the club. Performing hits from the 1950s to the 2000s.

CLUB AFRICA: £5, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

HAZE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Hotpot, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm The Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Welcome In The May.

MALT SHOVEL BEER FESTIVAL: The Guvnor, Haslett & Fallows, Taygan Paxton and Team New Band, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 1.30pm til close.

SAIICHI SUGIYAMA BAND (PLUS SUPPORT): Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

STAGE

PASHA KOVALEV: £24-£52, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Let’s Dance the Night Away.

SOMEWHERE IN TIME: £25-£27, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Audience with Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe.

THE LITTLE MERMAID: £15, 11am/2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. By The Panto Company.

TROPICANA: £8, 8.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ultimate 80’s Night.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

COMEDY

DANNY BAKER: £21.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Cradle To The Stage show.

ED PATRICK: Junior Optimist. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

IRINA LYAKHOVSKAYA: £5-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Playing Beethoven on piano.

THE BEST OF ORCHESTRAL BROADWAY: £12-£14, 4pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. Kantanti Ensemble.

GIGS

FUTURE ISLANDS: £24, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

MALT SHOVEL BEER FESTIVAL: Mailman, Nick Parsons, Small Town Kids and Crash and Burn, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 1.30pm til close.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Ehud Benai.

SCUFFLE: £3, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Peach Fuzz, Grymm, Idle Crooks and Englishmen.

SHAKIN STEVENS: £22.50-£35, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. New tracks from Echoes of Our Times.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Sixth Anniversary Special. Dylan T Rocks, Christelle, Andy Hyldon and The Golgi Apparatus, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

THE REGGAE DOCTORS: Free, 4pm-late, Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

STAGE

GLENDALE THEATRE ARTS: First Steps. £7, noon Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Including Little Stars Academy.

OLIVER IN THE OVERWORLD: £8, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A family musical for 3-7yrs and their families.

ONE NIGHT ONLY ‘17: £11-£12.50, 6.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Gala evening of dance and song in aid of the Mayor’s Charities.

SINGALONGA SMITHS: £25, 11am-4pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Lorraine Bowen.

MONDAY, MAY 1

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

DINOSAUR WORLD: May 1 (11.30am and 2.30pm), May 2 (10.30am), £13.50-£16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive show for families.

MIKE DENNIS: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Violinist, spoken word poet and producer.

MOR KARBASI: £18, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Her own compositions in Ladino, Spanish and Hebrew.

STAGE

FRACKED: £15-£41.50, 7.45pm until May 6 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Razor-sharp black comedy by Alistair Beaton.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

RUTH THEODORE: £8-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

BUDDY: £27-£30, 7.30pm until May 6 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Buddy Holly Story.

WORDFEST: Talk To Me. Free, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An evening of spoken word and performance poetry curated by Paul Cree.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

COMEDY

REGINALD D HUNTER: £25, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Some People v Reginald D Hunter. Plus support Glenn Wool.

GIGS

JOOLS HOLLAND: £34.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. And his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE UNDERCOVER HIPPY: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Billy Rowan, aka The Undercover Hippy.

STAGE

STEVE BIDDULPH – RAISING BOYS: £16, 7.30pm and May 4, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Live talk.

THE MIKADO: £15-£16, 7.45pm until May 6 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Eastbourne Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

COMEDY

ALFIE BROWN: Scissor. 8pm. The critically acclaimed Brown, known for being satirical and outrageous, brings his new show direct from the Fringe and a run at London’s Soho Theatre, to Cranleigh. He’ll be exploring alcohol, the Middle East and something hideous about our socialised collective repression. Tickets: £10, www.cranleighartscentre.org.

COMEDY NIGHT: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Loe Kearse, John Meagher and Steve Gribbin.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE COUNTRY SUPERSTARS EXPERIENCE 2017: £24, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Featuring the Tennessee Allstars Band.

STAGE

I’VE HEARD THAT ONE BEFORE: £8, 7.30pm until My 6 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. By Seaford Musical Theatre. Tickets from Seaford Information Centre, Church street or www.ticketsource.co.uk

KINGDOM: £9, 8.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. May the Fourth Be With You.

METAMORPHOSIS: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Theatrical Niche Ltd tour.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Their Finest (12A) Fri 1.30, 6.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 12.15; Mon 12.45; Tue 6.30; Wed 1.00; Thu 6 Silver Screen: Tue 1.30; Thu 10.30, 3.45. The Handmaiden (18) Fri 6.15; 9.00; Sun 5.45; Wed 6.00; Thu 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. The Sense of An Ending (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 12.30; Wed 3.35; Silver Screen: Mon & Tue 4.00; Thu 1.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Fri 10.30. Kids’ Club: Winnie The Pooh (U) Sat 10.30. Sicko (12A) Sat 3.00. Lost In London + Q&A With Woody Harrelson (12A) Sat 9.00. Vintage Sundays: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (Re) (15) Sun 3.00. Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition (15) Sun 9.00. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Mice With Skills (U) Mon 11.00. NT Live Encore: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern (12A) Mon 7.00. Silver Screen: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (Re) (15) Tue 10.30. Bunch of Kunst: Sleaford Mods (18) Wed 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 1.40, 4.50; Fri & Tue-Thu 5.15; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 3D (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 8.00; Fri & Tue-Thu 8.20. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 8.15; Fri & Tue-Thu 8.00. Peppa Pig: My First Movie Experience (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 11.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 12.15, 2.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 5.15; Fri & Tue-Thu 5.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Sense Of An Ending (PG) Fri, Sun & Wed 1.15, 6.00; Sat & Tue 6.15, 8.45; Mon 1.00, 3.30; Thu 3.45, 8.45. Going In Style (PG) Fri & Sun 3.45; Mon 6.00. Another Mother’s Son (12A) Fri 8.45; Sat 12.15; Wed 3.45. National Theatre Live Encore: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Sat 2.30. Neruda (15) Sun 8.30; Tue 3.30; Thu 6.15. Aquarius (18) Mon 8.15; Thu 12.45. Graduation (15) Tue 12.45; Wed 8.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film May 11.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film May 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) 2.05, 5.00, 8.00. The Sense Of An Ending (15) 2.10, 5.05, 8.10. Rules Don’t Apply (12A) 2.00, 5.10 (not Sat, Sun & Mon); 8.05. The Boss Baby (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 12.15, 5.10. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Fast & Furious 8 (12A) 8.00. Their Finest (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 2.45, 5.20; Sat, Sun & Mon 5.20. The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.50, 7.50; Sat, Sun & Mon 4.50, 7.50. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) 2.05, 5.15, 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 1.30, 4.40, 7.50. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.15. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.15. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 11.40. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 12.35. The Boss Baby (U) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.30. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.50.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Kong: Skull Island (12A) Fri, Sun & Mon 7.45. K4AQ: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Lion (PG) Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film May 17.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Their Finest (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Their Finest (12A) Fri 10.15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 3D (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 4.45; Sun & Tue 7.45; Mon 11.00. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 5.00, 8.00; Sat 1.45, 7.45; Sun 1.45, 4.45; Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.45; Thu 4.45, 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Clan (15) Fri 8.00. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Sun 3.00. Love And Friendship (U) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): The Hard Stop (15) Fri 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film May 6.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film May 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 7.30; Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Their Finest (12A) Fri & Tue 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Sat, Sun & Mon 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Wed 2.15, 6.15; Thu 1.45, 6.15; Baby Friendly Screening: Thu 11.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 1.35; Tue 4.10. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 10.50, 12.45, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Baby Friendly Screening: Thu 11.15. Lady Macbeth (15) Fri 2.00, 4.10, 8.40; Sat & Mon 6.45, 8.40; Sun 10.50, 6.45, 8.40; Tue 2.00, 6.45, 8.40; Wed 2.00, 5.30, 8.40; Thu 4.15, 8.40; Baby Friendly Screening: Thu 11.30. Beauty And The Beast Singalong (PG) Fri 6.05; Sat, Sun & Mon 4.10. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.40, 12.50; Sun & Mon 10.45, 12.50. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Brighton Film Quartet Live: Soundscapes (tbc) Wed 8.45. National Theatre Live Encore: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 2.00, 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat 3.00; Sun 12.25; Mon 5.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.20; Sat 5.15; Sun 2.40; Mon 3.00. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 8.00; Sun 5.25. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 12.01 (midnight), 2.15, 5.15, 8.20; Sat 10.30, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 10.30, 1.45, 5.00; Mon 10.20, 1.45, 5.00, 8.20; Tue 2.15, 8.20; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.20; Thu 2.15, 5.15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 3D (12A) Sun 8.15, Tue 5.15, Thu 8.20. Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition (15) Sun 8.20. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Sat & Mon 11.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Mon 12.45; Sun 10.15. The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Their Finest (12A) Fri & Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 3.40, 6.10, 8.45; Mon 2.00, 4.45, 7.30; Tue-Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri 12.15; Sat 1.10; Sun 12.15; Mon 6.10; Tue-Thu 12.15, 5.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sun 10.00; Mon 10.30, 3.50. Silver Screen: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Mon 11.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.15. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (15) Mon 1.00. Get Out (15) Mon 8.40; Wed & Thu 8.30. Another Mother’s Son (12A) Tue-Thu 3.00. Worthing Film Club: The Young Girls Of Rochefort (PG) Tue 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

