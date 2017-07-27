ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, July 28, to Thursday, August 3

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Juliette Burton and Miss Glory Pearl.

IT IS WHAT IT IS: £5, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton, 01273 687171. Comedy fundraiser for Tackle Africa.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 30/Aug 3, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES LIVE: Two-day music festival with headliners Chainska and Dreadzone. For details see leweslive.com.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Scandal, Salvation and Suffrage by Ros Black, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green. A 2 mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

EAST SUSSEX YOUTH ORCHESTRA CONCERT: £9.50-£14.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111.

GIGS

ADAM AND ELSIE FRANKLIN: £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Acoustic and country blues.

BALLADS AND BLUES: 7.30pm, Anne of Cleves House, Southover High Street, Lewes. Organised by the Friends of Anne of Cleves House. Details at annacrabtree1@hotmail.com

JAZZ ON THE EDGE: £11-£12, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night.

LOUDER.THAN.TEN: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE KING IS BACK: £26.50, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Ben Portsmouth is Elvis.

STAGE

DON PASQUALE: £90-£230, 5.50pm (4.35pm July 30, 4.50pm Aug 2) Glyndebourne, 01273 815000, boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: Until September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk.

INDIGO CLUB: £5-£8, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton, 01273 687171. Stand-up comedy and music.

TIPPING POINT: £10-£16.50, 8pm, and July 29, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Summer of Circus. Ockham’s Razor presentation.

TONY STOCKWELL – AN EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell demonstrates his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones, all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy. This is the postponed show from June 13.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Gabby Rankin and Headliner Kat Lucas.

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM DANCE: Croft Hall, Burgess Hill School Girls School, £6 per person on door. Includes refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence, 8pm. Doors 7.45pm. New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, soft lighting. Ample on-site parking. Info: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

CATS PROTECTION: Horsham & District Branch, Roffey Millenium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, 2pm-4pm. Cakes, gifts, crafts, jewellery, books, jigsaws, LPs, CDs, DVDs, and refreshments. Information table where you can pick up free leaflets on cat care and a screen show of cats looking for homes. Entry to the event is free but donations (including cat food and litter) are warmly received. Info: www.cats.org.uk/horsham, cpbranch_horsham@hotmail.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest, 5.8 miles with Tony 01444 483053. Meet at Black Hill car park, 10am.

NEWHAVEN MUSEUM OPEN DAY: Newhaven Museum at Paradise Park will be free to visit on July 29 from 10am-4pm.

CONCERTS

CLASSICAL CONCERT: £30, 7pm, Glynde Place, info@glynde.co.uk. Eivind Holtsmark Ringstad (viola) and Daniel Lebharott (piano).

GIGS

AN EVENING OF ENTERTAINMENT: Cliffe Hall, led by Miles Jenner and commemorating the music hall artist Billy Merton in aid of St Thomas a Becket parish church funds. Tickets on sale or at the door. Details from www.st-thomas-lewes.org.uk.

BUCKLER’S REEL: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Leave The Engine Running, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JACQUI DANKWORTH AND CHARLIE WOOD: £19.50-£22, 7.30pm. Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Just You, Just me.

JELLYHEAD: The Six Bells, Chiddingly, Chiddingly, 9pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm. Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Peter Collins.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm. Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Paul Dunton Orchestra, Jack Burns and Beharrell (plus band).

MIKE HATCHARD: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

NO PRESSURE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

RHYDIAN: £20, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Plus Royal Harpist Claire Jones.

SUSSEX MUSIC FESTIVAL: Copthorne Prep School , Copthorne, 11am-8.30pm.

VINTAGE JAZZ EVENING: £10, 7pm, Newhaven Fort (01273) 517622. Dr Bone and the Surgeons of Swing.

STAGE

LA CLEMENZ DI TITO: £100-£260, 5.20pm (4.50pm July 31/Aug 3), Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

MR LAUREL AND MR HARDY: £9-£10, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Searchlight Theatre Company.

SONS OF PITCHES: £27.50-£32.50, 7.30pm/ White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.The SOPTV Tour.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £4, 2pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Nutty Noah – Wear Your Pants With Pride.

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Jenny Collier and Ed Patrick.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Sompting For The Weekend, 13 miles with Naomi and Pete 07745 309407. Meet at Steyning Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Seven Sisters Circular via Jevington, 10 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Crowlink NT car park, 10.30am.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road. East Sussex MG Car Club attend holding a Teddy Bears Picnic, 10am-5.30pm, 01435 873367. Admission is free but donations welcome, parking is at Friends car park with a pleasant ten minute walk down Forest to the Mill. Also Wednesdays 11am-3pm.

WALK: Meet 10am, Chantry Hill car park. 4½ mile HDC Health walk, some hills (includes a steep hill), passing Highden Beeches and Windlesham School and up Barnsfarm Hill. Spectacular views. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

ANDRE RIEU: £18-£19, 3pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Maastricht 2017 Concert. Recorded live transmission.

ASHWORTH AND RATTENBURY GUITARS: And Tunde Jegede. £10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

GIGS

LIVE AT YOUR LOCAL: Regional Final Featuring The Farmboys, Vintners Parrot, Worthing, 4pm.

MONDAY, JULY 31

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Harriet Kemsley and Christopher Bliss.

COMMUNITY

OPEN GARDEN: Clinton Lodge, Fletching, 2pm-5.30pm July 31. Home-made teas available. Six acre formal and romantic garden overlooking parkland. Adults £6, children free.

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

SIMON FANSHAWE: Tracing the history of the gay community in Brighton over half a century. Brighton: 50 Years of Gay on BBC One South & South East at 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS

MARY HITE AND JEANETTE CLARKE: July 31 to August 6, 10am-5.30pm, The Norfolk Centre, adjoining the lower castle entrance, Arundel. Friends Mary and Jeanette once again exhibit their paintings together. This annual event has been taking place for nearly a quarter of a century, initially in Felpham where they both live. Since the year 2000, their art shows have been held in Arundel.

STAGE

DR SEUSS SUMMER SCHOOL: July 31 to August 4, 10.30am-3.30pm, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Sarah Slator from The Hawth’s Youth Theatre will lead two week-long workshops

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £4, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Harry and Chris.

COMMUNITY

LEWES: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+. Not a dating agency. An opportunity to meet new friends, walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays. All arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Battle, 5 miles with Robert 474357. Meet at Lewes Railway Station, 9.44am train to Battle. Picnic lunch.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Kithurst Hill and Burpham, 9.5 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Meet at car park on Downs. Left turn outside Storrington on road to Amberly, 10am.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL: Five-day Flat Racing Festival held at Goodwood Racecourse, popularly known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, August 1-5. It is one of the sporting and social highlights of the flat-racing season and is set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex countryside. For more information please visit https://www.goodwood.com/flagship-events/qatar-goodwood-festival.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. 2 mile circular HDC Health walk. One stile, some small inclines. Can be muddy. please wear sensible footwear. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

NICOLAS AND THE SAINTS: £5-£6, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Laish, Mara Simpson and Bridie Florence.

THE WALL OF FLOYD: £18.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Pink Floyd tribute band.

STAGE

BODY DOUBLE: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm until Aug 5 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A play by Mark Carey.

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£230, 4.45pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

COMEDY

WITHOUT FOR THE LAUGHS: £12-£15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy cabaret fundraiser.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Around Brightling, 10.5 miles with Ian S 07538 916711. Meet at Darvel Hole car park, 50m south of Old Stonedown Farm, 10am.

DRUSILLAS: Danger Mouse. The world’s greatest secret agent is on a mission to meet and greet visitors during his debut appearance at Drusillas. Pop along to see Danger Mouse as he appears at intervals throughout the day in the Events Arena. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2 - 3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if an walkers wish to further. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 8pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH & DISTRICT U3A: Information and enrolment day, 2.30pm-4pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Info: www.haywardsheathu3a.org.uk.

HELLO KITTY: Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Dicker Circular, 5 miles with Dave 726427. Or, Seaford Circular, 10.5 miles with Liz 01424 732242 (picnic). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am Aug 3.

WALK: Meet 10am in the Star Inn pub car park, Rusper. 5¾ miles HDC Health walk, mostly flat, through woods and farmland, south towards Faygate via Lambs Green. 2¾ hours. Could be wet and muddy in places. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

SINCERELY YOURS: £12, 12.30pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Vera Lynn Story.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dunkirk (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Sun 2.00, 4.30, 7.00, 9.30; Mon 4.30, 7.00, 9.30; Tue & Thu 6.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.30, 4.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: On The Town (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: LIAF Animated Shorts Kids’ Club Special July 2017 (tbc) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: The Spy Who Loved Me (PG) Tue & Thu 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Dunkirk (12A) 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri-Wed 7.45. Cars 3 (U) 12.30, 2.30. Glyndebourne Live By Satellite: La Clemenza Di Toto (12A) Thu 6.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.00; 5.10 (not Thu).

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Cinema closed for refurbishment until August 9.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Glyndebourne 2017: La Clemenza Di Tito (tbc) Thu 6.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Dunkirk (12A) 2.20, 5.05, 8.50. The Beguiled (15) 2.10, 6.00. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 12.20, 2.15, 4.10. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) 4.45, 7.45. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) 8.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Dunkirk (12A) 3.00, 5.35, 8.30 (not Sun); Sun 3.00, 5.35, 8.10. Cars 3 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12.30, 4.00; Sun 12.30, 3.45; Wed & Thu 4.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) 1.45 (not Sun); Sun 1.30. The Beguiled (15) Fri-Tue 8.15; Wed & Thu 6.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Angels In America Part 2 – Perestroika (15) Tue 7.00. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 1.10, 3.35, 6.00. 47 Meters Down (15) Fri-Tue 6.30, 8.50; Wed & Thu 8.50. Kids Crew: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.10. The Emoji Movie (U) Wed & Thu 12.45. Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) Wed & Thu 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.00; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.15. The Mummy (15) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat & Sun 7.45. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Sat 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15. Cars 3 (U) Fri & Sat 10.3.0, 1.30, 4.45; Sun 2.15, 4.45; Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.45. Blue Oasis Screening: Cars 3 (U) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. The Mummy (15) 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film August 31.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & At 6.00, 8.35; Sun & Tue 6.00; Mon 11.15, 8.35; Wed 8.15; Thu 11.15. The Mummy (15) Tue 8.35; Wed 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Handmaiden: Directors Cut (18) Sun 7.00. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 6.30, 8.30, 8.45; Sun 2.15, 4.30, 6.15, 8.30, 8.45; Mon-Wed 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 6.30, 8.30, 8.45; Thu 1.00, 3.15, 6.00, 6.15, 8.30. Captain Underpants (U) Fri & Mon 10.30, 12.30, 3.30; Sat 10.40, 12.35, 3.30; Sun 10.25, 12.20, 2.20; Tue & Wed 10.30, 12.30, 3.15; Thu 10.20, 12.20, 4.00. Cars 3 (U) Fri, Sat & Mon 11.00, 1.15; Sun 10.10, 12.25; Tue & Wed 10.45, 1.00; Thu 11.30, 1.45. War Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 8.15; Sun 6.00; Tue & Wed 5.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 11.15, 2.30, 4.30; Sat 2.30, 4.30; Sun 10.15, 12.15, 4.15; Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.30, 4.30; Wed 11.30; Thu 11.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 5.30. Williams Documentary + Q&A (15) Tue & Wed 8.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Wed 2.30, 4.30; Thu 2.20, 4.20. Saturday Morning Movie: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.30. André Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert (U) Sun 3.00. Glyndebourne Festival Live: Clemenza Di Tito (tbc) Thu 6.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 11.55, 4.05, 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.40, 12.45, 5.30; Mon 10.40, 3.20, 5.30. Cars 3 (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.15, 12.45; Sat 10.20, 3.15; Sun 10.20, 2.55; Mon 10.20, 12.35. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.00, 2.00; Sat-Mon 1.00. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 3.15, 6.10, 8.40; Sat 2.55, 5.50, 8.25; Sun 3.15, 5.50, 8.25; Mon 3.00, 5.45, 8.25. Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) Wed & Thu 8.00. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12) Fri & Thu 8.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri 5.15; Sat 8.40; Sun 8.15; Mon 2.40, 8.00; Tue & Wed 10.30, 5.30; Thu 10.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 10.15, 1.00; Sat 12.10, 2.15, 6.30; Sun 10.45; Mon 1.20; Tue-Thu 3.20. Dunkirk (12A) 3.15, 6.00, 8.30. Captain Underpants (U) Fri 10.45, 3.00; Sat 10.00, 4.20; Sun 11.00, 1.00, 3.45; Mon 10.15, 12.30; Tue-Thu 10.45, 1.20. Saturday Morning Pictures: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.15. The Last Word (15) Sun 5.50; Mon 5.30; Tue & Wed 8.20. Silver Screen: Dunkirk (12A) Mon 11.00. Glyndebourne: La Clemenza Di Tito (12A) Thu 6.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

