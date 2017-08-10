ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 11-17

Have your say

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 13/17, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HERB WALK: With Lewes herbalist and storyteller Kym Murden. Meet at Landport Bottom. £5, children free. Full details and booking at kymmurden.com.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Sussex Police and Crime by Katy Bourne, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

WALK: Lewes Downs Summer Walk with Sussex Wildlife Trust to their Southerham reserve. Meet at the bridge on Cliffe High Street, 10am. Free event.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Silent Pool car park, Shere Road, the A25, nearest postcode GU5 9BW. Undulating 6-mile HDC Health walk, with plenty of interest. Visiting the old parish church in Albury, continuing through Shere and the countryside to the south of the villages. Stiles and inclines. No dogs. 3 hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

A NIGHT WITH REBECCA FERGUSON: £45, 8pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

THREE) (FOLD: Free, 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Folk-Rock band.

STAGE

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: £10-£16.50, 7pm (8pm Aug 12) Lewes Castle, 01273 486290. Performed open air by Brighton Theatre Company.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – JUNIOR EDITION: £6-£10, 7.30pm and Aug 12 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Presented by the Summer School for ages 7-18yrs.

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO: £120-£260, 4.50pm and Aug 16 (4.35pm Aug 13) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

COMMUNITY

FIRLE VINTAGE FAIR: At Firle Place, 10am-5.30pm and Aug 13. Fashion, antiques and decorative interiors, swing jazz bands, vintage fair, rides, and much more. See firleandcountry.co.uk.

HORSHAM & DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Annual Summer Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show. There will also be cookery, handicrafts and photographic sections. Public viewing 2.30pm-4pm. Grand Raffle, refreshments and plants for sale. North Heath Hall, St Marks Lane, Horsham. All welcome. Entry by donation.

MANNINGS HEATH HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer show, Village Hall, Mannings Heath. Staging 8.30am-10.30am. Entry forms from 01403 264732. Open to members and non members. Open to public 2pm-4.15pm. Raffle and teas. Free entry.

WALK: Meet and park 10.30am, opposite the Barn at Sumners Ponds (RH13 0PR). 4-mile HDC Health walk around a working farm, through woodland and meadows, some gates and stiles. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jane 01403 261672.

GIGS

BOWIESQUE LIVE: £10-£12, 8pm, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. David Bowie tribute.

FUR: £6, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GRACE AND DANGER: £5-£6, 7.45pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. An East Sussex based blues/rock trio.

GREG HARPER: Then RnR. Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Come All Ye, theme False Friends and True.

TRIPLE X: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

FRESHWATER: £15, 7.30pm Monk’s House, Rodmell (01323) 870001. Performance by Compton Little Theatre.

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£260, 4.45pm and Aug 15, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN JR: 2pm/7pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Youth summer project performancce.

SNOOPY THE MUSICAL: £11, 2.30pm/7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Join the Royal Hippodrome Summer School students.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: From £23.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Rock and Roll variety show.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Millennium Walk, 11.5 miles with Suzie T 07833 938903. Meet at Maresfield Recreation Ground car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Blackberrying, 4.5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Lindfield UR Church, 2.30pm.

MEADOW SWEEPING TO DISCOVER MINIBEASTS: Led by Dominic Moore, 2pm-4pm. Meet in car park off Maple Drive for 2pm, Bedelands Farm Nature Reserve, Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Visit www.bh-green- circle.org.uk to find out more. All ages welcome. Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

CONCERTS

THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA: £19.50-£21.50, 3pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

GIGS

BE AT THE LATEST MUSIC BAR: £3, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A brand new music event and open mic.

HORSHAM BATTLE OF THE BANDS: Heat 1, Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 6.30pm.

THE BB HORNS: Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 2pm-6pm.

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MESSAGE BOARD AND TABLE TILTING: 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5 on the door, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

DIRTY DANCING: £37.50-£46.50, 7.30pm, until Aug 19 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The classic story on stage.

DON PASQUALE: £90-£200, 4.50 and Aug 17, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PLAY IN A WEEK – THE TWITS: Monday to Friday, August 14-18, 10.30am-3.30pm, £85 (£75 for Sway/Perform), The Hawth, Crawley, 01923 553636. Roald Dahl’s tale of the horrible Mr and Mrs Twit, a hideous, vindictive, spiteful couple who live together in a brick house without windows. They continuously play practical jokes on each other out of hatred, but will they get what they deserve in the end? Sarah from The Hawth’s Youth Theatre leads week-long workshops for 10-15 year olds who will work together to bring Dahl’s classic to the stage in a performance for family and friends on Friday at 4pm (tickets cost £5).

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTON: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+ that meets in Brighton on the third Tuesday evening of every month. Not a dating agency but an opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give them a call.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: The Downs Above Storrington, 10.5 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at Chantry Post car park, Chantry Lane, Storrington, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park opposite The Kings Head, Rudgwick (RH12 3EB, north off the A281 along the B2128 for about one mile). 6-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat (some stiles and short steep slopes) circular walk providing panoramic views and passing Baynards Railway Station. 3 hours. No dogs. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

FOOTLOOSE: £27-£37.50, 7.45pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The ’80s musical sensation returns.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES: £13.25-£46, 7.45pm, Aug 15-19/22-26 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A blend of glamour, comedy and passion.

MAMMA MIA!: Various prices, 7.30pm until Sept 3 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) (Sun 3pm) Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The smash hit musical.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Cure for Rheumatism? 10 miles with Diana G 07769 754241. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

CHASE AND MARSHALL: From PAW Patrol. Get ready for action as two of PAW Patrol’s finest recruits, Chase and Marshall, return to Drusillas Park. The heroic pups will be appearing in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Devil’s Dyke, 5.5 miles with Janet 475867. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Discover Lewes, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Lewes Railway Station Forecourt, 7pm.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Newhaven’s First World War by Jenny Flood (SMHS), 7.30pm for 8pm, in the function room at the Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10am at Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield. A lovely gentle 2/3 mile HDC Health walk, around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if any walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

ELIO PACE PRESENTS ELVIS PRESLEY: August 16, 8pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

JENNA BENNETT SINGLE LAUNCH: £3, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. City By The Sea. Plus Ellie Ford.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

BE BOP A LULA: £19.50-£22, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The West End smash hit comes to town.

DICK AND DOM LIVE: £12-£44, 11am/2pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. On their UK tour.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Along The Cuckmere and Meet A Sister, 5 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at Exceat Bridge car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Abbots’ Walk to Priory, 5.5 miles with John and Theresa 726685. Or, The Millennium Walk, 11 miles with Sue 365158 (picnic lunch). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

HELLO KITTY: Hello Kitty will return to her home at Drusillas. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

PAVILION LATES: Last admission 8pm, close 8.45pm (normal charges), Royal Pavilion, Brighton. August’s special late opening. Take advantage of the long evenings and explore the beautiful Royal Pavilion as it would have been seen by the Prince Regent’s visiting guests. Info: brightonmuseums.org.uk.

GIGS

BOOGA RED: £5, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

MORGAN M-JAMES: £5, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Performing live with his full band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE HONEYCUTTERS: £12, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A Union Music Store presentation. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com.

STAGE

OLIVER!: £14.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Presented by local youngsters aged 8-19yrs.

YES PRIME MINISTER: £13.50-£14.50, 7.30pm until Aug 19 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. By Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Al Gore In Conversation And An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri 7.15. Kids’ Club: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.30. Howards End (Re: 2017) (PG) Sun 1.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Howards End (PG) Fri 11.00. The Hidden Corner (15) Fri 11.15. Caravans Of Gold (tbc) Fri 1.00, 2.30. The Shepherd (15) Fri 1.45. The Other Side Of Hope (12A) Fri 2.00; Sun 9.00. Letters From Baghdad (PG) Fri 4.00, 6.00. Hotel Salvation (PG) Fri 4.15. Caravaggio (18) Fri 6.15, 8.15. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 6.45; Sat 1.30. The Death Of Mr Lazarescu (15) Fri 8.00. Zoology (15) Fri 9.00. Nicholas And Alexandra (PG) Sat 10.45. The Elephant Man (PG) Sat 11.00. Killing The Dragon (tbc) Sat 1.00. Mick Csáky: Telling True Stories (PG) Sat 2.30. Land Of Mine (tbc) Sat 4.00. The Naked Civil Servant (15) Sat 4.30. Final Portrait (15) Sat 6.30. Orlando (PG) Sat 6.45. The Midwife (12A) Sat 8.45; Tue 11.00. 12:08 East Of Bucharest (15) Sat 9.00. Julia (15) Sun 10.30. La Strada (PG) Sun 10.45. Die Entführung Aus Dem Serail (tbc) Sun 1.00. Aberrante (15) Sun 1.30. The Shout (15) Sun 2.00. Plácido Domingo: A Musical Life (tbc) Sun 4.00. Kamper (15) Sun 4.30. A Good Day To Die (15) Sun 6.15. Dolores (tbc) Sun 6.30; Mon 10.45. She, The Sergeant Matacho (tbc) Sun 8.45. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (15) Mon 11.00. 444 Days (tbc) Mon 1.00. My One And Only (15) Mon 1.30. Final Portrait (15) Mon 1.45. The Hit (18) Mon 3.30. Raphael: The Lord Of The Arts (tbc) Mon 3.45. Amun (15) Mon 5.30. Daphne (tbc) Mon 5.45. Reds (15) Mon 7.15. Buster Plays Buster (U) Mon 8.00. Bumbai Bird (15) Tue 11.15. Mozart In Turkey (tbc) Tue 1.15. A Man Called Ove (15) Tue 1.30. Babylondon (tbc) Tue 1.45. I Am Love (15) Tue 3.30. From The Land Of The Moon (15) Tue 3.45. Blue Velvet Revisited (15) Tue 6.00. Maudie (12A) Tue 6.15. Breaking Point: The War For Democracy In Ukraine (tbc) 8.30. Blue Velvet (18) Tue 8.45. Ludwig (12A) Wed 11.00. Irréprochable (15) Wed 11.15. Himalaya (PG) Wed 1.15. Women Of Freedom (15) Wed 1.15. Talk: Tilda Swinton – An Alien In Her Comfort Zone (PG) Wed 3.45. Souvenir (12A) Wed 4.00. We Need To Talk About Kevin (15) Wed 6.15. Hampstead (12A) Wed 6.30; Thu 11.00. Scandal (18) Wed 8.30; Thu 11.15. Insyriated (15) Wed 9.00. The Road To Mandalay (15) Thu 1.30. 4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days (18) Thu 1.45. Broken Hearts Club (tbc) Thu 2.00. Maudie (12A) Thu 3.45. Talk: How To Show The Revolution? The Soviet Dilemma (PG) Thu 4.15. October 1917: 10 Days That Shook The World (PG) Thu 6.15. Sister Rosetta Tharpe: The Godmother Of Rock & Roll (tbc) Thu 6.30. Only Lovers Left Alive (15) Thu 8.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Boss Baby (U) Sat 11.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film August 31.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Atomic Blonde (15) 2.05, 5.00, 8.00. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) Thu 8.10. Dunkirk (12A) 2.20, 5.05 (not Thu). Baby Driver (15) 2.10, 5.10. Girls Trip (15) 8.10. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 12.20. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Al Gore In Conversation And An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri 7.15. Cars 3 (U) Sun 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri & Wed 11.00; Sun-Tue 2.15; Thu 11.00, 2.15. Cars 3 (U) Fri 4.20; Mon 11.00; Tue 11.00. Hampstead (12A) 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Emoji Movie (U) Fri 10.20, 12.30; Sat 12.15, 2.30; Sun 2.30, 5.15; Mon-Thu 10.20, 12.30, 2.45. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 10.15, 12.45, 3.00 (not Sun) Sun 2.15, 4.45. The Last Word (15) Fri 4.30; Sat & Mon-Thu 5.15, 8.15; Sun 8.15. Dunkirk (12A) 5.30 (not Sun); 8.00. An Inconvenient Sequel: Al Gore In Conversation Live (12A) Fri 7.00. Blue Oasis Screening: The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.00. NT Encore: Angels In America – Part 1 Millennium Approaches (tbc) Sun 2.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film August 31.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Dunkirk (12A) Tue-Thu 6.00, 8.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 2.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Atomic Blonde (15) Fri 4.00, 8.35; Sat & Sun 3.45, 6.05, 8.25; Mon-Thu 6.05, 8.25. Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) Fri 3.45, 8.30; Sat-Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15, 8.15; Tue 4.00, 8.15. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 11.20, 1.45. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.00; Sat-Mon, Wed & Thu 4.00, 6.00, 6.15, 8.35; Tue 3.45, 6.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri 11.10; Sat-Mon, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.15; Tue 11.40, 2.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 11.30, 2.00; Sat 2.00; Sun 11.30, 2.00; Mon 11.30, 2.00, 4.00; Tue 11.30, 1.45, 4.00; Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.30, 4.00. Saturday Morning Movie: A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat 10.30. Dirty Dancing (Plus 80s Disco at the Picture House Restaurant) (12A) Fri 6.30. Al Gore In Conversation And An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri 7.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Carmen (12A) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Despicable Me 3 (U) Thu 3.20; Sat 10.15; Sun 10.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Sun 10.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): England Is Mine (15) Fri 4.30; Sat & Wed 8.30; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 6.00. Atomic Blonde (15) Fri 6.00, 8.30; Sat 6.00, 8.45; Sun 5.45, 8.30; Mon-Thu 6.10, 8.40. Al Gore In Conversation And An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri 7.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Last Word (15) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: The Other Side Of Hope (12A) Mon 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

