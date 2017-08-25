ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 25-31

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

COMMUNITY

EDUTALKS: At The Brunswick, Holland Road, Hove, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Live music and education talks at £4 a ticket, in support of a mobile library in Ghana.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: The Skeleton Army by James Gardner, 2pm, St Thomas’s Church Hall, Cliffe.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, Latin, jive and sequence dancing. Doors open 2pm, £5 on the door. Sprung floor. Tea, coffee and cake included. Info: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 11am in the new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 27, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

CHAMPION BEER FESTIVAL: August 25-27. The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath, 01444 400335. Friday: 6pm. Lovely Jazz with sax and guitar. Saturday: 8pm, Old Spice – a great Sussex band playing all sorts. Sunday: 3pm, Watts Cookin’. The bank holiday weekend event also offers superb beers and ciders.

EPSILON: Trading Boundaries, Uckfield, 7.30pm.

FRANKIE VALLI NIGHT: £21.50, 8pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Celebrate over 50 years of Frankie Valli classics.

JANE REEVES: £12, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. And the Andy Drudy Disorder. Jazz Night.

HASLETT & FALLOWS: B52’s, Horsham, 8pm.

MANBITESDOG: The Swan, Crawley, 9pm.

MILTON HIDE: Free, 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Folk with a slant.

PURPLE RAIN: £25.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A celebration of Prince.

THE STORY OF THE BEACH BOYS (A TRIBUTE): Friday, August 25, 8pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.

STAGE

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£230, 4.45pm (4.30pm Sun) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

THE REAL THING: Until August 26, The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, Arundel. The Drip Action Theatre Company goes back to Tom Stoppard for its 30th anniversary, performing Sir Tom’s The Real Thing. Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for students from The Book Ferret, 34 High Street, or 01903 885727. The artistic director is Bill Brennan.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

COMMUNITY

CHILDREN’S BOOK LAUNCH: A Snail’s Tale, for children 4-8 years old. Author Sarah Edwards will be at The Bookshop, Tudor House, 22 High Street, East Grinstead, between 10am and 5pm. She will be reading from the book and doing Q&A sessions as well. There will also be a drop-in kids’ art workshop throughout the day, as well as children’s activities, prizes for drawings and signed copies of the book to buy. Info: www.sarahedwardsimagination.co.uk. Bookshop: 01342 322669.

CLIFFE SUMMER FAIR: 10am-12.30pm, in and around Cliffe Hall, in aid of St Thomas’ church. A morning of fun for all the family. Homemade cakes, refreshments, bric-a-brac, clothes, toiletries, stationery, CDs, DVDs and books, jams and preserves, tombola, raffle and children’s toys. All welcome. Info: www.st-thomaslewes.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Clayton Windmills, 5.5 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet at Jack and Jill car park, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Sumners Ponds, Barns Green. Park opp. the Barn. 4-mile HDC Health walk through woodland and meadows, some gates and stiles. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jane 01403 261672.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm, St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Mark Wardell, organ.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

A NIGHT AT THE BARN: With Kayleigh and Vincent, Ifield Barn Youth Theatre, Ifield, 7.30pm.

CLASSIC VEHICLE MEET: Queens Head, Horsham, 12pm-5pm.

FIVE CHAMBERS FULL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Choro Bandido, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

KARMIC RAY: Free, 10am-noon the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Then Skiddle-Am-Bam.

KES HOWE: Surrey Oaks Beer Festival, The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 12pm-11pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night. Bring songs and tunes.

LOCAL MUSIC SHOWCASE: £5-£6, 7.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

PHILIP CLEMO: Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Philip Clemo’s Dream Maps Live.

STEPHEN FOSTER: Bowie Tribute & Stand Up, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, 9pm.

THE SEARCHERS: £22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WHITNEY – QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: £24.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

STAGE

JUNGLE BOOK: £12, 2pm/7pm (11am/2pm Sun) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Metta Theatre production.

JUNIOR MUSICALITY 2017: £11-£12, 2.30pm/7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Song and dance with students from Ariel’s five Drama Academies.

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO: £120-£260, 4.50pm (5.20pm Tues, 4.50pm Thurs) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

STEVE HEWLETT: £10-£13.50, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. 30 Years of Talking to Myself.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Lewes to Kingston, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Lewes Station Forecourt, 10.30am.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road. Open Sunday and Monday, 10am-5.30pm, 01435 873367. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Parking is at Friends car park with a pleasant ten-minute walk from rear down the Forest to the mill. Also Wednesdays 11am-3pm.

GIGS

BROADWAY SOUND: Sunday, August 27, 11am-10pm, The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Tickets: Adults £9 (£12 on the day), children 11 and under free. Tickets from www.itsmagic.org.uk, 01444 800045, or in person from Idle Wild, Savannah, Lockhart Tavern and Orange Square, The Broadway, Haywards Heath. On Sunday The Broadway will be closed for a day of music. Come along and experience a superb, upbeat Bank Holiday Sunday atmosphere. Two stages at each end of The Broadway offer non-stop musical performances for all ages over 11 hours. Visitors and Haywards Heath residents will be able to listen to a variety of music from outstanding musical talent, playing jazz, classical, pop, country and blues.

J&I ACOUSTIC: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 4.30pm.

MANBITESDOG: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm

THE REGGAE DOCTORS: Free, 3pm til late, Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

STAGE

KEN DODD – THE HAPPINESS SHOW: £24-£26, 7pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £22-£23, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Concert style theatre show.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

EDUTALKS: At The Elephant and Castle, Lewes, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Live music and education talks at £4 a ticket, in support of a mobile library in Ghana.

HELLO KITTY: Bank Holiday Monday. Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road, open Sunday and Monday, 10am-5.30pm, 01435 873367. Admission free, donations welcome. Parking at Friends car park with a pleasant ten-minute walk from rear down the Forest to the mill. Also Wednesdays 11am-3pm.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774, www.coultershaw.co.uk.

RACKHAM FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: Bank Holiday Monday, from 2pm. The Flower Show is in the Old School and the Fete and Tea Tent is on the Green. Races for children, fancy dress competition, coconut shies, a great raffle, a giant slide and much more.

STAGE

DON PSQUALE: £100-£230, 5.50pm (4.35pm Wed) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Evening walk with Supper. Around and about Lewes, 5.5 miles with Vivien 07771 774492. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes 4.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: South to Patcham, 8.5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Jack and Jill car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Half Moon car park, Warninglid. 5¾ mile HDC Health walk through woods and farmland, past lakes and furnace ponds. No stiles but a few short and fairly steep hills. Good views. No dogs. 2¾ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

MISHKA SHUBALY: £10 on door, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Birdcloud.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

U ROY: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Support by The Robotics with mixing by Mad Professor.

STAGE

BLISS: £6.50-£8, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (leweslivelit.co.uk). Rehearsed reading of a new play by Louise Monaghan. Performed by Irene Marot and Sam Cox.

ROYAL VAUXHALL BY DESMOND O’CONNOR: £10-£12, 7pm/9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE WEDDING SINGER: 7.45 until Sept 2 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) (Fri 5pm/8.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Danehill Evening Walk, 3 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Danehill Recreation Ground car park, School Lane, 7pm.

THE GRUFFALO: Come to Drusillas Park and see the mystical monster who lives in the deep, dark wood. The fearsome favourite will be meeting brave visitors in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield. A lovely gentle 2/3 mile HDC Health walk, taking one hour, around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if any walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. Anne 01273 493671.

COMEDY

JOE PASQUALE: £21.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Devil in Disguise.

GIGS

FIRDAUS ENSEMBLE: £20, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An evening of Sufi music.

JAMES WALKER: £5, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Matt Phillips plus Judy Blake.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THE SMALL GLORIES: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store presentation. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Mount Caburn, Saxon Down and Bible Bottom, 4.75 miles with Nicholas 484205. Or, To The Sea and Back, 10 miles with Jayne 500855. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

COMEDY

JOE PASQUALE: £18-£19, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. With Marisa Thornton-Wood and Mae Heydom.

GIGS

CHAS AND DAVE: £27.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

DOUBLE BILL: £8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. (William D Drake and Bob (William) Drake) with Cayola Lectern.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

SAM OUTLAW: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Michaela Anne.

THE SEARCHERS: £22.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

STAGE

SPOOKY MEN’S CHORALE: £17, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: August 31 to September 3, 10.30am, 2.30pm, Wakehurst Place, Ardingly. Visit www.seetickets.com/tour/the-wind-in-the-willows-at-wakehurst. Join Ratty, Mole, Mr Toad and all of their river bank friends this summer. Sing, laugh and help save the day in this exciting family adventure.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Ratatouille (PG) Sat 10.30. The Merchant Of Four Seasons (15) Mon 6.30. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – 3D (15) Tue 9.00. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): American Mode (15) 5.15, 8.00. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00. Dunkirk (12A) 7.00 (not Sun & Thu); Sun 6.30. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 12.45. The Emoji Movie (U) 3.00. Cars 3 (U) 4.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) 1.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Manhattan (12A) Fri 11.00. The Outsider (12A) Fri 11.15; Sat 6.30. Patti Cakes (15) Fri 1.15. Chasing Trane (tbc) Fri 1.15. Welcome Aboard (15) Fri 1.30. Detour (15) Fri 1.45. Dunkirk (35mm) (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 9.00. Scribe (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 11.00. SS-GB (15) Fri 6.00. The Last Word (15) Fri 6.15. An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Fri 8.30. The Ghoul (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 1.30. The Odyssey (Preview) (15) Sat 10.30. La Traviata (2017) (12A) Sat 1.00. The Minister (15) Sat 1.15. David Hockney At The Royal Academy Of Arts: (12A) Sat 3.45. Risk (15) Sat 4.00. Blood And Glory (15) Sat 6.00. Detour (15) Sat 8.45. Back To Burgundy (Fest17) (15) Sun 10.30. A Change In The Weather (PG) Sun 1.00. Chasing A Rainbow (PG) Sun 1.30. Letters From Baghdad (PG) Sun 3.30. Step (tbc) Sun 3.45. Williams (PG) Sun 5.50. Back To Burgundy (Fest17) (15) Sun 6.30. The Beguiled (15) Thu 12.15, 4.30. Hampstead (12A) Thu 2.15. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 7.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): American Made (15) 2.15, 5.00, 8.10. The Dark Tower (12A) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 8.00. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) 2.10, 5.05, 8.05. Dunkirk (12A) 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 12.50. Despicable Me 3 (U) 1.15, 3.00. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Fri-Wed 1.00; Thu 11.45. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri-Wed 3.15; Thu 1.55. Dunkirk (12A) Fri-Wed 3.25, 5.30; Thu 5.30. The Dark Tower (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 6.00; Sun 5.50; Thu 3.30. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 8.25; Sun 8.15; Thu 5.50. American Made (15) Fri-Wed 5.20, 8.10; Thu 4.00, 8.25. Annabelle: Creation (15) 8.00. Kids’ Crew: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.10. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Emoji Movie (U) Fri & Wed 11.00, 2.15; Sat-Tue & Thu 2.15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Sat-Mon 7.45. A Man Called Ove (15) Tue & Wed 7.45. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 13.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) 10.15, 12.30, 2.45 (not Sun); Sun 2.15. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri & Sat 1.15, 3.30; Sun 2.30; Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.15. Tommy’s Honour (PG) Tue-Thu 5.15, 7.45. Blue Oasis Screening: Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) Fri 10.15. Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (12A) 5.00, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 4.45, 7.45. Dunkirk (12A) 5.30, 8.00. Blue Oasis Screening: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 11.00. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): A Ghost Story (12A) Fri-Wed 4.00, 8.40; Thu 4.00, Hotel Salvation (PG) Fri-Thu 3.15, 5.30, The Emoji Movie (U) Fri 12.00; Sat 11.00, 1.10; Sun 12.30; Mon-Thu 12.00. Paterson (15) Fri-Mon 7.45; Tue 11.00, 7.45; Wed & Thu 7.45. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri-Wed 5.45; Thu 3.00. Hounds Of Love (18) Fri-Thu 8.15. Final Portrait (15) Fri-Wed 3.45; Thu 1.00. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (12A) Fri-Thu 6.00. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Emoji Movie (U) 1.15. Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 11.30, 5.00; Sun 11.30, 5.40; Mon 11.30; Thu 5.00. Cars 3 (U) Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 3.00; Sun 7.30; Mon 5.10. Dunkirk (12A) Mon 3.00, 7.15; Tue & Wed 7.00; Thu 11.00. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri & Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00, National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Frida (12A) Sat 6.00.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 2.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Logan Lucky (12A) Fri-Wed 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 4.00, 8.25. Final Portrait (15) Fri-Mon 6.30; Tue 5.00; Wed 5.15; Thu 2.00. The Dark Tower (12A) Fri-Mon 4.30, 8.35; Tue & Wed 8.35; Thu 4.10. Dunkirk (12A) Fri-Mon 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Tue & Wed 1.15, 4.00, 6.15; Thu 4.00, 6.15. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri-Mon 12.10, 2.10; Tue & Wed 12.30, 2.30; Thu 12.10, 2.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.00, 2.00; Sat 11.00, 2.00. Cars 3 (U) Fri-Mon 1.00; Thu 11.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Nabucco (tbc) Tue 7.30. Andre Rieu’s 2017 Summer Maastricht Concert Encore (tbc) Wed 7.45. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sun 10.15. Cars 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Wed 10.45; Sat 10.00; Sun 12.00; Thu 10.45, 2.55. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Tue & Thu 1.00; Sat 12.25; Sun 2.30; Mon 12.55; Wed 1.00, 3.10. Dunkirk (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 5.45; Sat 5.25; Sun 5.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 8.00. Logan Lucky (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 3.05, 5.20, 8.00; Sat 2.40, 5.00, 7.45; Sun 2.30, 4.45, 7.30; Mon 3.05, 5.20, 8.00; Tue 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – 3D (15) Tue 8.15. The Dark Tower (12A) Fri 3.05, 8.15; Sat 2.35, 8.00; Sun 7.45; Mon & Thu 8.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 5.45. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri & Wed 10.55, 12.55; Sat 12.20; Sun 12.15; Mon 10.55, 1.00, 3.05; Tue 11.15, 1.20; Thu 10.55, 12.50. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Despicable Me 3 (U) Sun, Mon & Thu 10.30; Tue 10.10; Wed 10.45, 3.50. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 10.30; Mon 10.15; Thu 11.00. Everything, Everything (12A) 12.45. Dunkirk (12A) Sun & Wed 6.00; Tue 12.15; Thu 1.15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Mon 12.30; Tue 2.40; Wed 1.00. Annabelle: Creation (15) Fri 5.50; Mon & Wed 8.20. Lucky Logan (12A) 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. Baby Driver (15) Fri 8.15; Sun 8.20; Mon 5.50; Tue 5.30; Thu 3.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Jailhouse Rock (U) Mon 3.30. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – 3D (15) Tue 8.00. National Theatre Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)