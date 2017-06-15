ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 16-22

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

COMEDY

GEOFF NORCOTT: Conswervative. £13.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

HELLFIRE COMEDY CLUB: £10 (£15 with food) 8pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 18, 7pm/ 8pm/ 10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER’S EVENING: Chapel, 7pm, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, 01403 247434. Choral Society presents a programme that will include Elgar’s ‘From the Bavarian Highlands’ and Rutter’s ‘The Sprig of Thyme’. If weather permits, feel free to bring a picnic in the quad prior to the concert. Money raised from refreshments will go to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

GIGS

BLAKE BASTION: £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. EP Launch Party.

CHERRY BOMB: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: June 16, 8pm, £10, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Supporting talented unsigned artists, covering a wide selection of music genres.

JELLYHEAD: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

LET’S HANG ON: £22.50-£24.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

RICHARD DURRANT: £17-£18, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Richard Durrant and Ismael Ledesma. A South American guitar and harp spectacular.

ROUGH HOUSE TRIO: Queens Head, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SUMMER VARIETY: £5 including refreshments, 7.30pm, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks. With local concert party Friends and Neighbours. Proceeds to Crohn’s Disease Research. Song, dance, fun, magic and audience singalongs. Advance tickets and more info: 01273 845291.

TENDERHOOKS: £3-£5, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Rob Abbott, Mark Stanley and Arthur Mills.

THE FANTASTICOS: Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. The Fantasticos and The Space Agecny.

TOTALLY TINA: June 16, 8pm, £20, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An international award-winning tribute revue show to the Queen of Rock, recreating the spectacle of Tina Turner’s live concerts.

STAGE

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: £10, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Acoustic music and variety of acts.

KIN: £10-£19.50, 7.30pm and June 17, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Summer of Circus.

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£260, 4.45pm and June 19, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PROOF: £8-£9, 7.45pm until June 24 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. An American play by David Auburn.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Gareth Richards, Angela Barnes and Tony Marrese.

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £4, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Colin Hoult/ Anna Mann: How We Stop The Fascists.

CONCERTS

CONCENTUS SINGS IN SUMMER: £10, 7.30pm, St Leonard’s Church, Church street, Seaford. Tickets on door or Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street, Seaford.

free lunchtime concert: St Peter’s West, Blatchington, 2pm in church. A performance by The Acabellas with musical interlude from pianist Denes Bulla. Refreshments provided. No admission charge. Donations in support of the choir fund will be gratefully received.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm, St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Polyphonica Recorder Trio.

SUSSEX CHORUS: Mendelssohn – Elijah, 7pm, St Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton. Eloise Irving, Elizabeth Britton (sopranos), Susan Legg (mezzo soprano), Edward Hughes (tenor), Robert Winslade Anderson (baritone), Kent Sinfonia, Alan Vincent (conductor). Tickets £20 and £15, students and under 16s £5. Available from: Sussex Chorus 01444 412579, WeGotTickets.com, Carousel Music 01444 417654, The Dome Box Office 01273 709709, sussexchorus.org. Supporting reg charity no. 271678 St Peter & St James.

THE MENDELSSOHNS: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Music of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Broadbridge Heath, 9pm.

BLUNTER BROTHERS: The Eyeconic Ball, 97-99 King’s Road, Brighton. Doors 7.30pm-1am. Tickets from https://eyeconicball.eventbrite.co.uk.

HEATWAVE: £23-£25, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Heatwave live in concert.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Pete Coe.

NIGEL BAGGE Band: Plus Mike Piggott, Dr Bond, Marianne Hillier Brooke. Fine classical blues with some of Nigel’s own compositions. 9pm, The Jolly Tanners, Handcross Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath.

NIGEL WESSON: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Nigel Wesson then Stuart Reed.

NIGHT OF 100 VOICES: £18, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. With TV’s Debra Stephenson.

RAPSCALLION: Royal British Legion, Hassocks, 01273 845829, 8.30pm-11.30pm. 1960s and ’70s pop rock and rock ’n’ roll.

SONIC DELUXE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

TOTALLY TINA: £21.50-£23, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tina Turner tribute show.

STAGE

COMEDY OF ERRORS: £9-£15, 7.15pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Illyria with a Shakespeare comedy.

GRAEME OF THRONES: Saturday, June 17, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An original and unauthorized parody of the international phenomenon that is Game Of Thrones.

HAMLET: £80-£165, 5.40pm (5pm Wed) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

CONCERTS

CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: £9-£12, 6pm, Hamsey Church. Hamsey Old Church Chamber Music Festival, a quartet from Musicians of All Saints.

MARZIA HUDAJAROVA: £5-£6, 2.15pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Piano concert.

GIGS

GORDON HASKELL AND HANNAH’S YARD: £20, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

STAGE

ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: £8, 2.30pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 3yrs plus.

HAYWARDS HEATH SHOWCASE: £12, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ariel Company Theatre.

HIPERMESTRA: £100-£230, 3.55pm, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000, boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MONDAY, JUNE 19

COMEDY

MICHAEL MCINTYRE: £23.75, 8pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Work in progress.

STAGE

NOT DEAD ENOUGH: £28.50-£33, 7.30pm, until June 24 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Starring Bill Ward, Laura Whitmore and Stephen Billington.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA: £14, 1.30pm/4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm June 20, 10.30am/4.30pm June 21) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 3yrs plus.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Rhys James and Gordon Southern.

EXHIBITIONS

COMING TO LIFE: Free until June 25, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. An exhibition by Bonnita Moaby.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Horsham Group. Presenting a performance of Asylum Monologues, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 7.30pm. Personal stories of people who have experienced the system are voiced by actors from the Move Theatre Group, followed by representatives of Amnesty International UK, Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group and Horsham Refugee Support Group who will be talking about the work of their organisations. Tickets £4, 01293 553636.

METAMORPHIC: £12.50-£15, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton College annual dance showcase.

THE SCARECROWS’ WEDDING: £12, 1.30pm/4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm Wed) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Direct from the West End.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

COMEDY

KATY BRAND: I Was a Teenage Christian. £14, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAND UP FOR REFUGEES: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With special guest Dara O’Briain.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

EASTBOURNE SKEPTICS IN THE PUB: £3, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Secrets and Lies: The Psychology of Conspiracy Theories.

GANGSTA GRANNY: £12.50-£18.40, various times until June 25, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. By David Walliams. Live on stage.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

COMEDY

SO YOU THINK YOU’RE FUNNY: £6.50, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 2017 Regional Showcase.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

HELLO AGAIN: £24, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A tribute to Neil Diamond.

MEYA REIN: Free with collection, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Underground acoustic Sessions.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAGE

DREAMBOYS: £26-£29, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Male glamour show.

SINGIN IN THE RAIN: £13-£15, 7.30pm, until June 24, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Rising Stars Adult Theatre Company.

WENDY AND PETER PAN: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 01403 247434. June 22-24, adults £8, concessions £7, friends £6. This version of the story is told from Wendy’s perspective, giving the girls some of the fun in Neverland, as well as the boys. Peter Pan leads Wendy and her brothers over the rooftops of London and away to Neverland to embark on an adventure. Magic and mischief is in the air but if villainous Captain Hook has his way, before long someone will be swimming with the crocodiles. Fun for all ages.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Churchill (PG) Fri & Wed 3.30, 8.45; Sat 4.45, 7.00; Sun 3.30, 8.30; Mon 3.15; Tue 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30; Thu 10.30, 3.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri & Wed 1.00, 6.00; Sat 9.20; Sun 6.00; Mon 12.45; Tue 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00. Kids’ Club: The Incredibles (U) Sat 10.30. My Beautiful Laundrette (15) Sun 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30. Autism Friendly Screening: Sing (U) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted Goes Farming (U) Mon 11.00. Der Müde Tod (PG) Mon 8.50. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.40; Thu 4.00; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. The Mummy – 3D (15) Fri-Wed 8.15. The Mummy (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.30; Sat & Sun 2.50; Thu 5.30, 8.15. NT Live: Salomé (12A) Thu 7.00. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.45; Sat & Sun 4.30, 7.45. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 1.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri 1.15. Michelangelo: Love And Death (PG) Fri 4.00. Rules Don’t Apply (12A) Fri 6.15. Whisky Galore (PG) Fri 9.00; Sun 1.00, 7.15. Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966) (12A) Sat 1.00, 7.15. The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism (PG) Sat 3.30; Sun 5.15; Mon 4.00. The Man Between (PG) Sat 5.15; Tue 1.00. After The Storm (PG) Sun 2.45; Thu 3.00. Ossessione (PG) Mon 1.00; Thu 5.30. La Belle Et La Bête (PG) Mon 6.00; Wed 3.00. The Blue Lamp (PG) Tue 3.00; Wed 1.00. Clash (15) Tue 4.45; Thu 1.00. I, Claude Monet (PG) Wed 5.00. Chichester Players: Twelfth Night (PG) Wed & Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film June 29.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Churchill (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. My Cousin Rachel (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Wonder Woman (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.00. Frantz (12A) Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Wonder Woman (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.40, 8.10. The Mummy (15) Fri-Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 1.40, 4.10. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 3.00, 5.35; Sat & Sun 5.35; Thu 3.00. Churchill (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.50, 5.30, 7.50; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.00; Thu 2.50, 5.30. Kids’ Crew: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Sing (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Sat & Sun 1.00. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 1.05, 3.20. Hampstead (12A) Thu 5.40. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Thu 7.50.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Miss Sloane (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat, Sun & Thu 2.15; Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45. NT Live: Salomé (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Lion (PG) Wed 5.00, 7.45.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 8.15; Tue 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15. Churchill (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4,45, 7.45; Sun 7.45; Tue 4.45, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 4.30. Family Film Fun Screening: The Jungle Book (PG) Sat 10.30.Blue Oasis Screening: My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sat 11.00. NT Encore: Peter Pan (PG) Sun 2.30. Take That: Wonderland From The O2 (Encore) (tbc) Sun 3.00. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Loving (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.00. Split (15) Fri 5.30; Sun 8.00. Silence (15) Sat 7.30; Sun 5.00. The Guardians Of Oz (PG) Sat 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Churchill (PG) Fri & Sat 12.45, 3.00; Sun 4.00, 6.15; Mon-Wed 5.15, 7.30; Thu 2.45, 5.00. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Love & Mercy (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Lion (PG) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Churchill (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 1.40, 6.30, 8.35; Sat 11.15, 2.00, 4.25, 6.30, 8.35; Sun 2.00, 4.25, 6.30, 8.35; Tue & Wed 2.30, 6.30, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Mummy (15) Fri-Sun 4.10, 6.25, 8.40; Mon-Thu 4.15, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 2.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.20, 6.15, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.00, 6.15; Wed 2.00, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 2.00, 3.45; Sat & Sun 1.35, 3.30; Tue 2.00; Wed 2.00, 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.30. Opera Italia: Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (tbc) Mon 7.00. Opera De Paris: La Cenerentola (tbc) Tue 6.15. Sideways (tbc) (plus after show wine tasting) Wed 6.00. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Baywatch (15) Sat 3.35; Sun 6.05. Churchill (PG) Fri & Wed 1.15, 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 1.20, 6.15, 8.45; Sun 1.20, 3.40, 8.45; Mon 11.00, 1.35, 3.45, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 1.15, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Thu 12.30, 2.45, 8.35. Rock Dog (PG) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.00. The Mummy (15) Fri 12.30, 3.00, 8.00; Sat 6.15, 8.30; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.40, 6.05, 8.20; Tue 12.15, 2.45, 8.15; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 8.00; Thu 12.30, 3.00, 8.30. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Thu 5.15. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 5.30; Sat 10.30, 12.15, 3.15; Sun 10.15, 3.00; Mon 12.00; Tue 5.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Wonder Woman (12A) Fri 3.15, 5.00; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 5.50, 8.40; Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.50; Mon 8.30; Tue 8.15; Wed 12.30; Thu 1.15, My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.30; Sat 3.30; Sun 3.30, 8.40; Mon & Tue 3.45; Wed 5.45. Churchill (PG) Fri 1.00, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 6.00, 8.15. Mon 1.30, 6.10; Tue 1.15, 6.00; Wed 3.30, 8.15; Thu 4.10. Evil Dead 2 (15) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat 10.15. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30; Sun 10.15. Sing (U) Sun 10.30. Silver Screen: The Sense Of An Ending (15) Mon 11.00. NT Live: Salomé (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

