ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 2-8

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

COMEDY

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: £21.50, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Sound of Mucus show.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 4, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MR B THE GENTLEMAN RHYMER: £10, 9.15pm and June 3, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Chap-Hop Decade.

REGINALD D HUNTER: £24, 7.15pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Some People v Reginald D Hunter plus support Glen Wool.

THE MAYDAYS PRESENT: £10-£12, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Fringe Show.

EXHIBITIONS

SOCIETY OF EASTBOURNE ARTISTS: Free, Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until July 1, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Joan Harris, Maxine Heasman, Pat Dawson, Peter Jarman and Sylvia Huggair.

GIGS

CREEDS CROSS – THE CELTIC JOURNEY: Friday, June 2, 8pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This band bring to life the story of the very roots of Irish and Scottish music as it spread across the world.

DEAD 70’S: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

JELLYHEAD: The Six Bells, Chiddingly, 9.30pm.

JACKSON: £20-£23.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Ben and his incredible live band and dancers.

LIMEHOUSE LIZZY 2017 TOUR: £16.50-£18.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Thin Lizzy tribute.

SOLID GOLD 70’S SHOW: £22.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Live concert show from the creators of the Magic of Motown.

SUMERIAN KYNGS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Deep and dirty Psychedelia.

VINTAGE TROUBLE: £21.50, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Guitar-powered rhythm and blues.

STAGE

MR MAKER AND THE SHAPES LIVE: £12-£15, 1pm/4pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. CBeebies Mr Maker live tour.

THE KING LEAR: £13.50-£15.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Shakespeare’s classic tragedy set in a pub.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

COMEDY

NOTFLIX: £10, 7.15pm (5.15pm June 4) Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SUSAN CALMAN: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Calman Before The Storm.

TWIG THE PIXIE’S FAMILY FUNSPLOSION: 4.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy for all ages.

CONCERTS

RACHEL TUCKER: June 3, 8pm, £15-£26, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Following a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical on Broadway, Rachel Tucker hits the road for her first UK solo tour.

THE PASTORES ENSEMBLE: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. To include new work, Ubi Caritas.

EXHIBITIONS

CATCHING THE EYE: Until June 11, Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street, Seaford 07521 954545. Michael Windross and Andrew J Forrest.

CINEMA IN LEWES: 11am-11pm until June 30, The Depot Cinema, Lewes.

GIGS

BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Neil Diamond. £20-£21.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Performed by Fisher Stevens and his band.

Blunter Brothers at The Ravenswood Reunion Horsted Ln, Sharpthorne RH19 4HY Saturday 3rd June Doors open 8.00pm - 12.00am Tickets on the door £10.00 or online (£11.21) https://bbravenswood.eventbrite.co.uk

CALE TYSON: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Union Music Store presents. Tickets at wwwwegottickets.com.

COUNTERFEIT STONES: £22, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. SATIS-FiCTION (The Great British Take Off).

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Doomsville, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Bob Lewis. Traditional singer of old Sussex songs.

LINUS AND LUCY: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Beatlesque originals and classic pop covers.

NO PRESSURE: Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SIMPLE MINDS: £38.50-£58.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guest The Anchoress.

THE LEVELLERS: £26.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Brighton folk/punk band.

STAGE

DAY BY THE SEA 2017: £28, 10.30am The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The British Music Hall.

LA TRIVIATA: £120-£230, 4.45pm and June 7, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

LEGACY BALLET SHOWCASE: £3-£6, 5.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Legacy Dance Youth Production.

LEGACY STREETDANCE SHOWCASE: £4-£8, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth production.

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £5-£8, 11am and June 4, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Heart-warming play for young children and their families.

SUMMER DANCE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. 50s 60s and 70s music.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

COMEDY

ACUTE PSYCHOTIC EPISODE III: £6, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. When The Change Came.

AL MURRAY: £27.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Al Murray the Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together.

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Angela Barnes, Laura Lexx, Abigoliah Schamaun and MC Zoe Lyons.

PENELOPE SOLOMON: £9-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. I was a Penis at the Royal Festival Hall.

GIGS

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

JO FOOKS AND TED BEAMENT: £19.95, noon The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Jazz Lunch.

LAST HOUNDS: £6-£7, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Alaina Roar and supports.

THE WACKY BAND: Free, 1pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. On the bandstand.

STAGE

BEYOND THE MARIGOLDS: £10-£12, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Moving Memory Dane Theatre.

HIPERMESTRA: £100-£230, 3.55pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE DYAMOND DANCE SHOW: £16, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE SCARECROW’S WEDDING: £11.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

LAUREN HOUSLEY: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

BUDDY: £16.50-£34.50, 7.45pm until June 10 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Buddy Holly Story.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

EXHIBITIONS

BEHIND THE FACES: Until June 18, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Contemporary Portrait Arts.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

SAINT ETIENNE: £25, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Performing new music from their upcoming album.

YVONNE LYON: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

BALLET CENTRAL: £13-£15, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

ROMEO AND JULIET: £16-£19, 7.45pm and June 8 (Wed 2pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

COMEDY

DYBALL AND KERR: £6-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Alfalfa Male.

GIGS

KRAFTWERK 3-D: From £50.50, 7.45pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEEN’S HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 7.30pm.

STAGE

DYNASTIES – THE SANDS OF TIME (JAZZ DANCE COMPANY): Wednesday, June 7, 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A look at the powerful families and ancient civilisations that have shaped history.

ROYAL BALLET: £18-£19, 7.15pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Dream, Symphonic Variations, Marguerite and Armand.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £27, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock ‘n Roll Variety Show.

THE SPACE: 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With the producer of Star Wars, Gary Kurte, and the BFI Chief Executive Amanda Nevill Tickets from wwww.thespace.uk.com

TWELFTH NIGHT: £16-£19, 7.45pm (Thurs 2pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

COMEDY

STEWART LEE: £23, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Content Provider show.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

GERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS: £25.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Ferry Cross the Mersey.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

THE MUSIC OF GEORGE HARRISON: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The All Things Must Pass Orchestra.

STAGE

LA TRIVIATA: 6pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Glyndebourne 2017.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all acts.

SHELL SHOCK: June 8-10, £12, 2pm Thursday, 7.45pm Fri & Sat, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A stunning personal realisation of one soldier’s experience of learning to cope with PTSD.

WWE NXT LIVE: From £22.30, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Wrestling live.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. The Lost City Of Z (15) Thu 6.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Hippopotamus (15) Fri 1.15; Sat 3.15; Sun 5.45; Mon 5.00; Tue 1.30; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.30. Watching The Detectives (PG) Fri 1.30. Frantz (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.00; Mon 12.15; Tue 3.45; Wed 6.00; Thu 1.00. Mask And Memory: Sidney Nolan (PG) Fri 6.00. The Promise (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 8.15; Wed 1.00. A Day With Alfred Hitchcock (PG) Sat 10.00. The Hatton Garden Job (15) Sat 1.00; Tue 8.45; Thu 5.30. Figures In The Landscape (PG) Sat 6.00. Another Mother’s Son (12A) Sun 1.15; Mon 2.45; Tue 6.15; Wed 3.45. British Museum Presents: Hokusai (U) Sun 3.30. La Traviata – Glyndebourne (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Lion (PG) Fri 8.00. Sing (U) Sat 11.00. Moonlight (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): How To Train Your Dragon 2 (PG) Sat 1.00. Glyndebourne 2017: La Traviata (12A) Thu 6.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Wonder Woman (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.00. Baywatch (15) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) 2.10, 5.15, 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 2.00, 4.55, 7.50. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Fri-Sun 12.45, 5.45; Mon-Thu 5.45. Baywatch (15) 3.00, 8.00. Wonder Woman (12A) 2.00, 5.05, 8.10 (not Sun); Sun 1.55, 4.55, 8.00. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri-Sun 12.05. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Club: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 11.00; Sat & Sun 2.15. The Boss Baby (U) Fri 2.15. Their Finest (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film June 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri & Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Baywatch (15) Fri 10.15, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 7.45; Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Encore: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (tbc) Sun 2.30. Box Office Babies: Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film June 9.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri 5.15; Sun 7.30. Lion (PG) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.15. Jackie (15) Sat 7.45; Sun 5.15. Monster Trucks (PG) Sat 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Fri 10.45; Sat & Sun 12.00; Mon 2.00. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Sat & Sun 4.00. King Arthur – Legend Of The Sword (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat, Sun & Tue 6.00; Mon 8.15; Wed 4.30; Thu 3.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 2.00; Mon 4.00. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Sat 8.30. Personal Shopper (15) Mon 6.00; Tue 8.30. Royal Ballet: Dream/Symphonic/Marguerite (tbc) Wed 7.15. Glyndebourne: La Traviata (12A) Thu 6.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film June 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 9.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Fri-Mon 10.15, 12.20, 3.35; Tue & Thu 3.40; Wed 8.25. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri-Mon 10.10, 5.25, 8.30; Tue-Thu 1.00, 5.45, 8.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 12.40, 2.25, 5.35, 8.15; Sun 12.40, 2.25, 5.35; Tue 2.15, 8.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 215, 5.15. Wonder Woman – 3D (12A) Sun & Thu 8.15; Tue 5.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 5.45, 8.40; Mon 12.00, 2.45, 5.30; Tue 11.30, 2.45, 5.50, 8.40; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.45. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 12.20, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 11.50, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Blinky Bill – The Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4 (PG) Sun 10.15. British Museum: Hokusai (12A) Sun 3.30. Silver Screen: Another Mother’s Son (12A) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: The Salesman (12A) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House: The Dream Mixed Programme (12A) Wed 7.15. Glyndebourne: La Traviata (12A) Thu 6.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

