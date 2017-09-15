ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, September 15-21

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

COMEDY

ANDREW O’NEILL: History of Heavy Metal. £9, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GARY DELANEY: £15, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. There’s Something About Gary.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 17, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BENTLEY WOODFAIR: At Bentley Wildfowl until Sunday. Celebration of woodlands, forestry, timber and woodcrafts. Stalls, displays and activities. See bentley.org.uk

LEWES OCTOBERFEAST: Events throughout Lewes. See lewesoctoberfeast.com.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERT

SUE MILEHAM: Free lunchtime concert, 1.10pm, St Peter’s Church, West Blatchington. Recital by Sue Mileham, soprano, lasting 40 minutes. Refreshments provided after the concert. Donations in support of choir funds will be gratefully accepted.

GIGS

BAD BAD WHISKEY: Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Skifflebilly Trio.

Dark Star Rising: The Star Inn, 108 Crawley Road, Horsham.

LOUISE JORDAN: £10-£11.50, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. No Petticoats Here. Remembering WWI women through song.

STAGE

FI STEP: Fierce. £15-£17, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Fi Steps amateur production.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

COMEDY

JASON MANFORD: 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Work in progress.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Discover Barcombe, 7 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Village Stores, Barcombe Cross, 11am.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Glebe Surgery car park, Monastery Lane, Storrington. Mostly flat, 3½ mile, easy, circular HDC Health walk through the National Trust’s Sullington Warren to Sandgate Park. Dogs welcome 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

JASMINE SELBY: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Jasmine Selby, Karen Rash and Paul Dorrell, flutes, Baroque to Contemporary works, including the Celtic Trio Knotwork and Honami by Will Owens.

GIGS

CHUCK SJ HAY: £8, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. XII/50 track album mini tour.

EDDIE AND COLIN: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

JOHN TAMS AND BARRY COOPE: £17-£18, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Folk duo.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Purcell’s Polyphonic Party.

SHAKATAK: £22-£24, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. UK soul/funk.

STRAY DOGS IN CONCERT: £8, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Alex Grayson and Garry Wonfor are Stray Dogs.

TOM FITZPATRICK: £12-£14, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. With his Swing Orchestra. The Very Best of Sinatra.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: The Two Memorials, 10.5 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683 Meet at Horam Village car park, 10am.

Charity Garden Open Day: Marchants Hardy Plants, Mill Lane, Laughton (just off the B2124), 10.30am-4pm, in aid of Friends of the Poor in South India. Refreshments and plants for sale. Adults £5 (under 15s £1). Info: 07740 287642.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: In The Paw Prints of Winnie the Pooh, 5.5 miles with Sally and Sue H 01825 371469. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

LEWES FOSSIL FESTIVAL: At the Linklater Pavilion, Railway Lane, Lewes, 10am-4pm. £3 per child, adults free.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hurstpierpoint Festival Walk 1, 3.5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 10.30am.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865774, www.coultetshaw.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile, HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

IRINA LYAKHOVSKAYA: £5-£10, 2.45pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Piano recital.

GIGS

HERBIE FLOWERS: £7.50, 11am, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Jazz Breakfast.

JAZZ LUNCH: £19.50, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Miike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio.

NATUREBOY: 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Performing the new album, Setting of The Sun.

NE-YO: From £54.65, 7pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

STAGE

ERIC KNOWLES: What’s It Worth? £14.50, 3.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A witty and entertaining look at the world of antiques.

PEACE TRAIN: From £31.65, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Cat Stevens Story.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £25.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Rock ‘n’ Roll variety show.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

FLEDGLING EVENING: £3 with refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

Horsham Scottish Country Dancing Club: meets every Monday from September to May, 8-10pm, Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey. Beginners always welcome. £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. New term started September 4. Info: www.horshamscdc.org.uk, enquiries@horshamscdc.org.uk, 01403 269439.

MEDITATIONS FOR MENTAL FREEDOM: New course started September 4. Classes consist of guided stress-reducing meditations, a thought-provoking talk on an aspect of Buddhist philosophy and its relevance to daily life, any questions, tea and biscuits. Mondays, Room 2, Haywards Heath Town Hall, 7.30pm-9pm, £6 per class.

WALK: Meet 10am, car park behind The Plough, Ifield Street, Crawley. New, fairly flat, 5¾ mile, HDC Health walk through wood and farmland. May be muddy. No dogs please. 2½ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

STAGE

DRIVING MISS DAISY: £16.90, 7.45pm until Sept 23 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Sian Phillips and Derek Griffiths.

STICK MAN: 1.30pm/4.30pm (11am/1.30pm Sept 19) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Just off the A267, and bus routes 251 and 252. Open 2.30pm-5pm. Admission free but donations welcome. Car parking available. Info: 01435 873367.

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk on Awakening Your Soul Wisdom by Suzan Joy Wells, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham, £6. Info: tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk, 07857 545678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Outwood and Beyond, 8.3 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Outwood Common car park, 10.30am.

TALK: 2.30pm, Council Chamber, Lewes Town Hall. Lewes. U3A Public Lecture. Dr Gaby Weiner. Secrets, Surveillance and Survival: How 20th-century migrants remade their lives. All welcome. Free entry.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. 2-mile, circular, HDC Health walk. One stile, some small inclines. Can be muddy. please wear sensible footwear. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

STAGE

OUR HOUSE: £27-£29, 7.30pm until Sept 23 (Sat mat 2.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Madness Musical.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

COMEDY

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Comedy and poetry.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: East Dean – Cow Gap, 11 miles with Richard S, 07546 242230. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Crown, Newick, 7.30pm.

SHINE ON THEATRE GROUP: New and exciting dance and drama classes in Hurstpierpoint. Dance on Wednesday, drama on Thursday. Shine On Theatre Group welcomes children aged 4-16 years. Classes at the Scout Headquarters Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Info: Michael Burnie on 07880724870.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Artists of the Great War, 1914-1918 by Margaret Nicolle, 7.30pm for 8pm, Function Room, Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes.

TALK: Lewes Footpaths Group meeting. Illustrated talk, Field Names and Places in Sussex by Kevin Gordon, 7.30pm, Cliffe Church Hall, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Storrington Recreation Ground Car Park. 2½ mile HDC Health walk. Flat, well surfaced, easy walk with pleasant views. Suitable for children’s buggies. Dogs welcome, no stiles or hills. 1½ hours. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

DOWN THE LINE TOUR: £12-£15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The Drawtones and Deptford Rivieras

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Improvised versions of your favourite movies.

JAZON MANFORD: £17, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Work in progress.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING CLUB: Meets every Thursday, September to May, 8pm-10pm, Milton Mount Community Hall, Milton Mount Avenue, Pound Hill. Beginners always welcome. £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. Info: www.crawleyscdc.btck.co.uk, 01403 269439.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: Supporting National Trust properties. New season of talks starts September 21, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 2.30pm. Open for all to enjoy, not just NT members. Info: Ann Tucker 01444 455803.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Round the Harbour, 2 miles with Roy 766342. Meet Polegate Taxi Rank 9.47am for bus 51. Start place Pacific Drive, North Harbour 10.45am. Will It Be a Puff to the Top, 4.5 miles with Betty 640663. Or, Barcombe ills and Sussex Ouse, 9.5 miles with John R 724972. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, West Chiltington Village Hall car park, Mill Road. 4-5 miles HDC Health walk, some stiles and moderate slopes. May see windmills, vineyards llamas and views of the South Downs. No dogs. 2 hours. Sue 01403 255710.

GIGS

TENORS UN LIMITED: £19.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Songs From Venice to Vegas.

TERRY LEES AND KINGSIZE SLIM: £5, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

RICHARD DURRANT: £17-£18, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Stringehenge.

STAGE

HABEAS CORPUS: £7.50-£9, 2pm for 2.30pm/7pm for 7.30pm until Sept 23, Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham. Hailsham Theatres comedy production.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NO CHANGE: £12.50-£15, 8pm until Sept 23, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The hilarious new musical revue.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £29-£32, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Russian State Opera.

THE TIME MACHINE: £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A musical adventure from 800,000 years in the future.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): mother! (18) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 9.00; Sat, Mon & Wed 3.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.30. Wind River (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 1.00; Sun & Wed 6.30; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. God’s Own Country (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 6.30; Sun 4.00; Mon & Wed 1.00; Tue 6.30; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30. Casablanca + Intro (U) Fri 1.00. Kids’ Club: Spark (PG) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Everything’s Rosie Programme 4 (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: An American In Paris (U) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: An American In Paris (U) Tue 10.30. Fox And His Friends (15) Mon 6.30. Blackboards (U) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 2.45, 5.30, 8.25; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.25; Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Fri 10.30. It (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 11.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Land Of Mine (15) Fri 3.45. Maudie (12A) Fri 6.30; Sat 8.45; Sun & Tue 6.15. Souvenir (12A) Fri 9.00; Mon 6.15. Yerma (15) Sat 3.30. Hotel Salvation (PG) Sat 6.30; Sun 3.30; Tue 8.45. Slack Bay (15) Sun 8.45; Mon 8.30. Royal Opera House Live 2017: The Magic Flute (PG) Wed 7.15. Live From Shakespeare’s Globe: King Lear (12A) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Their Finest (12A) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 25.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): It (15) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.00 (not Wed & Thu); 8.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) 2.00, 5.05, 8.05. Wind River (15) 2.10; 5.10, 8.10 (not Wed). Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Wed & Thu 5.00. Eastbourne Film Society: Denial (12A) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): It (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.50, 4.55, 8.00; Sat & Sun 4.55, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.50, 3.55, 8.45. American Assassin (18) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.05, 6.10, 8.45; Sat 6.10, 8.45; Sun 5.35, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.05, 6.10. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri-Tue 2.15, 5.00, 7.45; Wed & Thu 1.15, 5.00, 7.45. Kids Crew: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat & Sun 12.35. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 2.45. Silver Screen: Their Finest (12A) Wed 10.30. Royal Opera House: The Magic Flute (12A) Wed 7.15. Live From Shakespeare’s Globe: King Lear (12A) Thu 7.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Dunkirk (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45. Maudie (12A) Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45. Joe Strummer – The Future Is Unwritten (15) Tue 7.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film October 6.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (12A) Sun 2.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 11.00, 1.30, 2.00, 4.30, 5.00, 7.30, 8.00; Sat 1.30, 2.00, 4.30, 5.00, 7.30, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 5.15, 7.45, 8.00; Thu 10.30, 11.00, 1.30, 2.00, 4.30, 7.30. Family Film Fun Screening: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. NT Encore: Yerma (15) Sun 2.30. Live From Shakespeare’s Globe: King Lear (12A) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Victoria and Abdul (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Wed 1.00, 3.00, 5.30. God’s Own Country (15) Fri 2.30, 5.45; Sat 8.15; Sun 6.15, 8.15; Mon & Tue 3.30, 8.15, Wed & Thu 4.15. My Pure Land (15) Fri 3.30, 5.00; Sat 1.30, 6.45; Sun 6.00; Mon 2.30, 3.45, 6.00; Tue 2.30, 6.00; Wed & Thu 3.45, 6.15. My Journey Through French Cinema (n/a) Fri 7.00; Sat 6.30; Sun 2.15; Mon & Tue 4.30; Wed & Thu 6.30. The Work (15) Fri 8.15 (men only); Sat 8.40; Sun-Thu 8.30. Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 1.15. Jurassic Park – 3D (PG) Sat 4.00. Tramontane (15) Wed 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Victoria And Abdul (PG) 3.45, 6.10, 8.30 (not Wed); Wed 11.30, 2.15, 4.45. Royal Opera House: The Magic Flute (U) Wed 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Atonement (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: Casablanca (U) Wed 2.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri & Mon 11.15, 1.00, 2.15, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35; Sat & Sun 11.45, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35; Tue & Wed 11.15, 1.00, 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Jungle Bunch (U) Fri & Mon 3.30, 4.10; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.00, 4.05; Tue 3.30, 5.35; Wed 3.30, 4.30; Thu 4.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.25. It (15) Fri & Mon 1.30, 5.40, 8.20; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Tue 2.30, 5.40, 8.20; Wed 5.40, 8.20; Thu 1.30, 4.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Mon 11.10; Tue & Wed 11.30. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat & Sun 1.05. Saturday Morning Movie: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (12A) Tue 8.15. Royal Opera House: The Magic Flute (12A) Wed 7.15. National Theatre Live Encore: Yerma (15) Thu 2.00, 7.00. Shakespeare’s Globe On Screen: King Lear (12A) Thu 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): It (15) Fri 5.05, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.10, 5.05, 8.00; Mon 3.15, 8.00; Tue 12.15, 3.15, 8.00; Wed 12.25, 3.20, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 8.15. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Wed & Thu 5.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Victoria And Abdul (PG) Mon 12.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. The Jungle Bunch (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 6.05; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.05; Wed 6.15; Thu 3.50. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 12.05, 2.35, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.20; Mon 12.30, 2.55, 5.25, 8.20; Tue 12.25, 2.55, 5.25, 8.20; Wed 12.15, 2.45, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 2.45, 6.00, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 1.00; Mon 12.45. It (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Wed 8.30. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 4.00, 6.00. The Jungle Bunch (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.30; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Nut Job 2 (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Victoria And Abdul (PG) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: The Magic Flute (12A) Wed 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

