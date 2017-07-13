ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: July 14 to 20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Ed Hedges: The Next Three Days and Alice Marshall: Blood.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 16/20, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CHESTNUT TREE HOUSE NETWORKING BREAKFAST: 8am-10am, Checkatrade Stadium, Crawley Town Football Club. Lively conversation and a full English breakfast. A great chance to hear from inspirational speakers and meet other like-minded business people. Guest speaker Kevin Byrne, Checkatrade Founder and CEO. Places are limited so book via www.eventbrite.com to avoid disappointment.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Buffalow Bill and Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee by Bill McNaught, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am, new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well-behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

EXHIBITIONS

FRANCES HATCH: July 12-29, Kevis House Gallery, Petworth, 01798 215007. This year’s Petworth Festival sees an exhibition of drawings depicting musicians and dancers at Kevis House Gallery. Spokeswoman Ellen James said: “For this year’s Petworth Festival, Kevis House Gallery presents a series of works in gouache by Frances Hatch, Impromptu, a body of work made while Hatch was artist in residence at Pavilion Dance, Bournemouth, and a member of Safehouse Poole (an experimental collective of musicians and artists). Her responses to sound and movement – swiftly executed in colour and line – are vibrant and fluid, and distinguished by concise and considered mark-making on paper.” Gallery opening times are Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. People can view the gallery on Sundays by appointment only.

GEOMETRIES OF WATER: Fishing Quarter Gallery, 32 King’s Road, Brighton, July 14-28. All photgraphs taken in Brighton. Find out more at www.massimonolletti.com or www.instagram.com/massimonolletti.

GIGS

AYU FUNK PARTY: Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

BAND OF TRAMPS: The Potters, Burgess Hill, 9pm.

BLAKE: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Songs of Stage and Screen.

FLEETWOOD MAC PARTY: £5-£8, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

PHIL COLLINS EXPERIENCE: £22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

ROUGH HOUSE TRIO: Ashington Social Club, Pulborough, 8pm.

THE OPERA BOYS: £19.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

STAGE

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS: £80-£200, 5.50pm (4.45pm July 16, 5.50pm July 19) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

BOYS BEYOND BORDERS: £10-£12, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Tickets from 07972 037612 or www.leweslivelit.co.uk

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH: £4, 7pm and July 15, Cross Way Church, Steyne Road, Seaford (01323) 892023. Seaford Youth Drama Group.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £4, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Jody Kamali’s Hotel Yes Please.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm, St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Nick Houghton, organ.

NEW SUSSEX SINGERS: Presenting ‘Modern Art...and All that Jazz’, 7pm, Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road. Music by Chilcott, Shearing and Horovitz in support of ‘Walking on Water’ exhibition of modern art. Free admission (retiring collection). Enquiries to Keith Savage, 01444 451248.

WEST SUSSEX MUSIC SUMMER CONCERT: £5, 3pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. An evening of music from Song, Screen and Stage.

COMMUNITY

ANNUAL RIVERSIDE WALK: Horsham. Featuring an appearance by Paddington Bear, a treasure hunt for small children and a free photo competition. Also musical entertainment at the Warnham NR lunch break. Starting at 10am from the Rugby Ground. More than 250 people are expected to take part in the 13-mile hike. Walkers are being asked to support the children’s charity Action Medical Research by contacting family and friends for sponsorship. Full details: www.horsham.community/2017-annual-riverside-walk or call 07780 701184.

HELLO KITTY: Drusillas. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

HILLCREST COMUNITY CINEMA: The next film will be the Japanese movie Our Little Sister, a family drama where three girls have been abandoned by their mother after their father left for another woman. The Koda sisters have been brought up by their maternal grandparents. When the movie begins, their grandparents are long gone and the girls have been living in the family house and taking care of themselves. They hear that their father has died and have to attend his funeral, where they meet their half-sister, 15-year-old Suzu for the first time. Tickets £5 from Hillcrest Reception, Monday to Friday, 9.30am-4pm. Centre opens 6pm. Café serves meals and light refreshments. Meal and drink from £6.50. Film 7.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circumnavigation of Uckfield, 7.5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Maresfield playing fields, 10am.

SUMMER FETE: RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat Summer Fete, Ford Road Recreation Ground, Fort Road, noon to 4pm. Fun in the sun for all the family, bouncy castle and slide, Charlie the Ice Cream Man, eclectic variety of stalls and displays, as well as a Grand Prize Raffle with the first prize of an Apple iPad. The Lifeboat House will be open for visitors, subject to operational requirements, where volunteer crew members will show you the lifeboat.

3BS GARDEN PARTY: 2pm-5pm, The Rectory Garden, Church Lane, Upper Beeding. Cream teas, BBQ, local brewed beer, Pimm’s, adult tombola, book stall, cake stall, wine, raffle, ice cream, kids corncer, lucky dip, decorating biscuits, face painting, fruit kebabs, bouncy castle, disco area.

GIGS

ALIBI: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

BLACK HEART ANGEL: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

CHORO BANDIDO: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

DOUBLE DARE: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Broadbridge Heath, 9pm.

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park. This intimate, family-friendly festival is back for its sixth year, showcasing amateur and semi-professional talent across a range of music genres. Musical Mayhem kicks off proceedings on Saturday, July 15. Designed to appeal to children, there will be many familiar songs featured. Emilee Lucia is back as a fairy-tale princess, SINGergy and Horsham’s own gospel and contemporary choir will be there along with fun folk band Okee Dokee. Circus Wurx are also offering have-a-go circus activities and kids are encouraged to wear fancy dress. Sunday, July 16, is Jazz, Swing and Blues day. The Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion (Horsham) will be making their first Horsham Garden Music Festival appearance, as will Mr G and the Bluebeats. Angel Delights return with their vocal harmonies and The Hucksters jive band hope to get everyone dancing. On July 22, audiences can take a nostalgic trip Back To The ’80s. Acts include: The Jukebox 6, Northbrook MET (Young Performers) Band, Stephen Foster’s David Bowie tribute and Back2Skool with a tribute to the ’80s party tunes. Rock Day completes the festival on July 23, with music from well-known Horsham bands like Squibs, Man Alive, Quo-caine, Full House and Ichiro. All four concerts are free. Gates open at 12.30pm and the music starts at 1pm (finishing at 5pm). The Springboard Project will have a marquee providing a chill-out zone for children, with and without disabilities, for the first weekend.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Chelle Dean, The Carfax, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JOE LONGTHORNE: £24.50, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Sally Ironmonger and Brian Carter.

SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE 1967 SHOW: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE BLUNTER BROTHERS: £12.50-£15, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Classic funk, motown and soul.

THE UNBLESSED: The Crown, Capel, 2pm.

STAGE

CELEBRATING JANE AUSTEN: Free, 2pm-6pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Featuring Pride and Prejudice (the film).

CHASE YOUR DREAMS: £16, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Happy Feet Song and Dance Company.

DON PASQUALE: £100-£230, 5.50pm (4.50pm July 18) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

ITALIA CONTI 2017: £16, 7pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Limitless.

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. International Dance Company of Ireland.

THE ROBINSON REVIEW: Heroes. £11, 5pm and July 16, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Students of the Robinson Academy of Drama aged 3-22yrs.

WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT: £13.50, 2pm/4pm (11am/2pm July 16) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Direct from the West End and international tour.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. John Hastings and Chris Martin.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Beach and Bargain, 13 miles with Murray F 07940 176660. Meet at west side of Pevensey Castle, 9.30am.

CATS PROTECTION: Summer Fun Day, 10am-4pm, National Cat Adoption Centre, Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate. Entry is free, but a can of Felix cat food or a cat toy will be gratefully received. Live music from the band Badger and performances from Renshinkan Karate England, Step Up and Sing choir and the Redhurst School of Dancing. Behind-the-scenes tours of the largest cat adoption centre in the UK as well as a dog show, beer tent, barbecue, car boot sale, stalls, refreshments and children’s activities. Enjoy a stroll in the nature trail, set in the heart of the Ashdown Forest. Visitor Centre with shop, café and children’s play area. Visitors can also meet Holly, Twinkle and Star – three donkeys who live on the site as part of a partnership with charity The Donkey Sanctuary – as well as grazing Hebridean sheep. Visit www.cats.org.uk/find-us/find-the-ncc.

FETE: Lewes Borough Bonfire Society Fete, noon-5pm, Malling Playing Field. Dog show, arena events, beer tent, face painting and lots more.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: East of East Grinstead, 7.5 miles with William 01444 831098 Meet at Chequer Mead car park, East Grinstead, 10.30am.

RNLI NEWHAVEN: Lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter Display. Subject to operational requirements, there will be an on water display just off Seaford Beach, Seaford Bay from 10am (approx) until 11.30am. Come along to see the lifeboat in action. Live commentary will be provided for your enjoyment. Free to watch. Donations on the day will be appreciated.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am, West Chiltington Village Hall, for a lovely varied 3¾ mile HDC Health walk around West Chiltington taking 1¾ hours. Dogs welcome. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

TIMOTHY WILCOX: £10-£12, 5pm Hamsey Old Church. A recital of music by Vaughan Williams, Holst, Rebecca Clark, Purcell, Handel, Biber and Telemann. Accompanied by Toby Hawks violin Ethan Merrick cello, Nick Milner-Gulland harpsichord.

EXHIBITIONS

OCEAN EMOTION: Until July 21, The Crypt Gallery, Church Street Seaford. Seascape paintings by Christopher Harris and photos by Amanda Booth.

GIGS

BAD MANNERS: £20, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from Union Music Store or www.wegottickets.com

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club, Crawley, 3pm-6pm.

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Jazz, swing and blues, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 1pm-5pm.

JAM BRIGHTON LIVE: £3, 2.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Band members range from 9-16yrs old.

JOE MCELDERRY – GLORIA: £18-£36, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

STAGE

SHOWSTOPPERS: £17.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A celebration of song and dance.

UNIVERSAL DANCE SUMMER SHOW: £8.50-£10, 2.15pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

MONDAY, JULY 17

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sean McLoughlin and Lloyd Griffith.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With Dorothy Young, 7.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, refreshments and raffle, £5. All welcome. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HARD OF HEARING SUPPORT GROUP: Meeting 10.30am-12pm, Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes. Meet other hard-of-hearing people, make new friends and learn from their personal experiences of living with hearing loss. Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome. Info: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, 01323 722505.

WALK: Meet 10am, Sussex Oak car park, Church Street, Warnham. 6½ mile HDC Health walk, fairly flat (several stiles) towards Rowhook. No dogs. 3 hours. Graham 01403 733677.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, St Peter’s Church, Slinfold. 3-mile HDC Health walk, passing some lovely old houses and taking in part of the Downs Link. Flat, with one short slope. It will be muddy. No dogs. 1½ hours. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

GIGS

DAN OWEN: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

STAGE

SHIRLEY VALENTINE: £15-£36, 7.45pm until July 22 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Jodie Prenger.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sarah Callaghan and Pippa Evans.

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTON: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+ meeting in Brighton on the third Tuesday evening of every month. 400 members in Sussex. Not a dating agency but an opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give The Group a call to find out where to meet.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Cowfold and West Grinstead, 9 miles with Brian J 07985 201335. Meet at Cowfold sports ground, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk. One stile, some small inclines. Can be muddy. please wear sensible footwear. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

RECYCLED: £5, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Eastbourne Music Live Week.

STAGE

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE: £25, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The International Dance Company of Ireland.

RISE: £8.50-£12.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Summer of Circus.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

COMEDY

MILTON JONES IS NEARLY OUT THERE: Wednesday, July 19, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The comedian with the messed-up hair presents his latest show. Best known for his absurd, deadpan one-liners, Milton (bottom circular picture) has performed on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. A spokesperson said: “This show is Milton’s manifesto of nonsense, taking a look at his life so far and his thoughts on giving this all up to seek the highest office in the land. But how do you get a desk and a swivel chair up a mountain? With Milton running for Prime Minister, he poses the question: can we really do worse than the politicians we already have? Yes, we can.” Tickets cost £19.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: East Dean Circular by way of Cornwall and Beachy Head, 11 miles with Liz F 07932 165259 Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Barcombe to South Chailey, 5 miles with Ian 812546. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ditchling Circular, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Ditchling Village Hall car park, 7pm.

Southwater Horticultural Society: ‘The work of the RSPCA’ presented by Zenon Brown. Zenon is the RSPCA’s Project Officer and aims to give an insight into both their past and present work. 7.30pm, Village Hall Church, Lane, Southwater. Non-members welcome for £1, free to members. Membership £7.50 (£12 family). Call 01403 730897 or join at the door.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Show and Tell Members Evening, 7.30pm for 8pm, the Royal Oak Function Room, Station Street, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

HORACE ANDY (LIVE) WITH MAFIA AND FLUXY: £16.50, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Samsara Collective.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

ZACHARY DOGWOOD: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With support from the Koan Brothers.

STAGE

25: £16, 7pm and July 20, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Stages Performing Arts.

BLUE REMEMBERED HILLS: July 19-22, 6.30pm for 7.30pm, £10, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk. Identity Theatre in association with the Brighton Open Air Theatre present Dennis Potter’s telling of lost childhood innocence, set in the Forest of Dean during World War Two.

CHANTRY DANCE COMPANY: Contemporary Dance Demystified. Wednesday, July 19, free (booking required) 7pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Chantry Dance Company are hosting a fun, free and informative talk, and an exciting dance demonstration that’s suitable for everyone.

NICE TO SEE YOU: £10-£12, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Compere Lorraine Bowen.

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE: £22-£24, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The International Dance Company of Ireland.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

COMEDY

COMEDY EDINBURGH PREVIEW NIGHT 3: 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Katy Brand and Charlie Baker. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/ComedyAtTheCon.

COMMUNITY

DIABETES: 2pm-4.30pm, Francis Court care home, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Free event. Jayne Fryer, diabetic practice nurse from Pound Hill and Copthorne Surgery, shares information and the latest advice on living well with, and preventing, type-two diabetes. Complimentary refreshments. Limited spaces, RSVP essential, call 01342 887825, email carolyn.tyrer@careuk.com.

HAYWARDS HEATH PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: Next meeting, Dolphin Surgery, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, 3pm-5pm. Arnon Bentovin speaks about his cyberknife treatment to a primary and bone secondary. There will also be an update on various recent conferences dealing with prostate cancer. Refreshments will be available and entry is free.

Ladies Pottery Painting Evening: Squire’s Garden Centre, Washington, Mambo Jambos studio, 5pm-9pm. Relax with your friends while painting your own unique pottery piece. Mambo Jambos staff on hand to offer creative ideas and tips, and you are welcome to bring along your own wine and nibbles. Choose from a wide selection of pottery to paint. Each piece is individually priced and starts from £4. There’s a studio fee of £2.50 per person, reduced to £1.50 per person for groups of six or more. Once painted, your unique design will be glazed and fired, ready for you to collect within a few weeks. Email mambo.jambos@squiresgardencentres.co.uk or call 01903 893353.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Hellingly Walk, 5 miles with Pat 471359; or, Old Nick, 10.5 miles with Glyn 482416. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

LUKE FINCHER: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE BIG BLUE: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Beguiled (15) Fri 3.45, 6.00; Sat 5.15, 7.15, 9.30; Sun 1.30, 4.00, 6.30; Mon & Wed 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Tue 6.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30, 1.30, 4.00; Thu 1.30, 4.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Lucy Rose (n/a) Fri 8.30. Kids’ Club: Chicken Run (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Everything’s Rosie Programme 3 (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: The Silence Of The Lambs (18) Sun 9.00. Autism Friendly: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sun 10.30. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00. Silver Screen: Kedi (U) Thu 1.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming – 3D (12A) Fri-Wed 8.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.20, 4.45; Thu 5.00, 8.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.20, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.25, 5.00, 7.30; Thu 4.20.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Cinema closed for refurbishment until August 9.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) 2.05, 4.50, 8.00. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) 1.55, 4.45, 7.45. Baby Driver (15) 6.05, 8.25. Despicable Me 3 (U) 2.05, 4.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Cars 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30; Sat & Sun 12.05, 2.45, 5.30. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Churchill (PG) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. AFS: The Boss Baby (U) Sun 10.30. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440: Wednesday, July 19, Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (12A), July 19, 5.30pm and 8pm.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Hampstead (12A) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Encore: Salome (15) Sun 2.30. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Jim Lauderdale And Angaleena Presley Double Bill (tbc) Sun 7.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (No films this week.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Our Little Sister (PG) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): War Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.45, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 10.50, 12.45, 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 4.30, 6.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.00, 1.30, 3.30, 6.30; Mon 2.00, 4.30, 6.30; Tue 1.30, 5.00; Wed 1.30; 5.45; Thu 4.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Baby Driver (15) Fri & Mon 2.00, 8.35; Sat & Sun 8.35; Mon 8.35; Tue & Wed 3.25; Thu 2.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.30. Sofia Coppola’s La Traviata (tbc) Tue 7.30. Julius Caesar From The Donmar Theatre (tbc) Wed 8.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 12.10, 5.55; Sat 10.15, 12.20, 6.30; Sun 10.15, 12.45, 2.55, 6.10; Mon 6.00; Tue 10.15, 12.10, 3.20; Thu 10.15, 12.10, 6.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Mon 12.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.00; Sat 10.00, 2.25, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 3.15, 8.15; Mon 2.20, 8.05; Tue & Wed 5.25, 8.20; Thu 3.20, 8.20. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri & Thu 12.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 12.40, 3.35, 5.20, 8.20; Sun 12.15, 5.05; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 5.15, 8.20; Tue 12.20, 2.15, 8.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. War For The Planet Of The Apes – 3D (12A) Sun 8.05; Tue 5.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 12.00; Sat 10.00; Sun 10.30; Mon & Tue 1.15; Wed 12.45; Thu 11.30. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.45; Sat 12.15, 3.15, 7.00; Sun 12.45, 5.30, 8.40; Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.30, 5.30, 8.45; Wed 3.30, 5.30, 8.45; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 8.30. The Beguiled (15) Fri 2.10, 4.20, 6.30, 8.30; Sat 6.15, 8.30; Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Mon & Tue 3.00, 6.30, 8.30; Wed 1.15, 3.00, 6.30, 8.30; Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.15. Silver Screen: The Beguiled (15) Mon 11.00. National Theatre Live: Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

