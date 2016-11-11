ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: November 11-17

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 13, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SOFIE HAGEN – SUMMER SHATTER: £10-£12, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

BEN MONTAGUE: £10-£12, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

CARA DILLON: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Performing hits from her latest album A Thousand Hearts.

NEW YORK BRASS BAND: £7, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Funk, drum and bas, hip hop and swing.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford. The Dovetail Trio.

STAGE

FRANKENSTEIN: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A brand new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror.

SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL: £9.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Shakespeare Schools Festival presents a series of unique performances by children from all over West Sussex.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

COMEDY

JOSH WIDDICOMBE: £19, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. What Do I Do Now…

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – IRRATIONAL: £19.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

CONCERTS

CHERYL, MIKE & JAY FORMERLY OF BUCKS FIZZ WITH BOBBY M: Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The band will celebrate 35 years since winning the Eurovision.

HASTINGS PHILHARMONIC CHOIR: £11-£21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

EXHIBITION

Mending the urban fabric: ‘Stitching the new into the old’ – a talk by Brighton architect Lap Chan RIBA. 3pm, £4 on the door, Paddock Art Studios, Paddock Lane, Lewes. He will describe his firm’s approach when designing contemporary buildings in historic settings.

GIGS

BEVERLEY CRAVEN: £19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

BLACK STRAP MOLASES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

FRANK VIGNOLA DUO: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Playing The Shadows and others.

GOGODISCO: £4, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

HIS WAY: £13, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The Frank Sinatra Story.

JOHN HACKETT BAND: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. With songs from their albums Checking Out of London and Another life, plus new material.

STAGE

ALFIE WHITE SPACE EXPLORER: Time tba, £8.50 Connaught Studio, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Tall Stories latest production.

THE HASTINGS STORY TELLING FESTIVAL: £11.50, 2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Sir Quentin Blake.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

COMEDY

NATHAN CATON: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Straight Outta Middlesex.

CONCERTS

RTWCS REMEBRANCE DAY CONCERT: £10-£22, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

STRING TALK: £5-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Classic recital.

GIGS

ANIAS MITCHELL: £14-£18, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Jarlath Henderson.

JAZZ IN THE CHAPEL: 4pm, Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes. Splash Point Jazz Club.

SWINGING AND SINGING: £12-£14, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Conchord Big Band in aid of Age UK.

THE HOLLIES: £23.50-£28.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

STAGE

ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND: £8, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for ages 4 years plus.

WSO REMEBRANCE SUNDAY: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Watch the 1916 film the Battle of The Somme with live orchestral accompaniment.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COMEDY

RUSSELL BRAND EXPOSED: £27.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

GIGS

BROOKS WILLIAMS AND GUY DAVIS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Inside The Delta.

CRYSTAL FIGHTERS: £17.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

DOOMSQUAD: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The trio create experimental dance music.

STAGE

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE: £20, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A sparkling and fresh stage adaptation.

RAFFLES: £15.50-£20, 7.45pm until Nov 16 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Mystery of The Murdered Thief.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

COMEDY

ROSS NOBLE – BRAIN DUMP: 325, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

GIGS

IT IT ANITA: 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com

MICHAEL BALL AND ALFIE BOE: £55-£75, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Two legends of the stage together for the first time.

NATIVE PEOPLE: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Celebrating the release of their new single, Figure It Out.

THE ELVIS YEARS: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Story of The King.

THE POP GROUP: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Performing their new studio album, Honeymoon On Mars.

STAGE

ANNIE: November 15-19, 7.30pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), £17.50-£19, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Presented by HAODS. In 1930s New York feisty, adventurous orphan Annie dreams of finding her parents.

ANTARCTICA: £10, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Chris Dobrowolski.

LADY CHATERLEY’S LOVER: £17.50-£20.40, 7.45pm until Nov 19 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

PINOCCHIO: £22.50-£23.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Jasmin Vardimon Company.

SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL: £10, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A series of unique performances by children from local schools.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

COMEDY

ELLIE TAYLOR: Infidelliety. £13.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

JONGLEURS ON THE ROAD: £13.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Comedy with MC Jen Brister, Dan Evans, George Egg and Ian Moore.

NISH KUMAR: £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Actions Speak Louder Than Words, Unless You Shout the Words Real Loud.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

GIGS

CZECH NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £34.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Pre-concert talk at 6.30pm.

MAGICAL MOZART BY CANDLELIGHT: £19-£21, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

STAGE

SUDDENLY AT HOME: £8, 7.45pm until Nov 19 Ringmer Village Hall 01273 813946. Ringmer Dramatic Society’s production of the Francis Dunbridge thriller.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £25.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Christmas Show.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

COMEDY

JEREMYHARDY: Live 2016. £14-£15.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

EXHIBITION

PAPER AND SILK: An exhibition by Alex Grey, Thurs-Sun noon-5pm, Fri noon-late until Nov 20, Hop Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes.

GIGS

BARRON KNIGHTS: £18.50, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With their show Soundtrack of Our Lives.

HOW SWEET IT IS: £20-£23.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Greatest Hits of Motown.

MARK HARRISON: £5, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Underground.

MARTIN HARLEY: £13.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

WILL VARLEY: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

STAGE

FRANKENSTEIN: £15.50-£20, 7.45pm until Nov 19 (Fri mat 1.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

POPPY: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Triple bill including Poppy, Ghost and For A Lost Son.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY XMAS: £23.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Rock ‘n’ roll Variety Show.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cinecity: Free Fire (tbc) Fri 11.15pm. Cinecity: A United Kingdom (12A) Sat 6.00. Cinecity: Paterson (15) Sun 6.30. Cinecity: The Company Of Wolves Plus Introduction (tbc) Sun 2.00. Cinecity: The Olive Tree (tbc) Mon 6.30. Cinecity: Lady Macbeth (tbc) Tue 6.30. Cinecity: Wolf & Sheep (tbc) Wed 6.00. Cinecity: The Handmaiden (tbc) Thu 6.30. Nocturnal Animals (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 4.00, 9.00; Mon 3.45, 9.00; Tue 9.00; Wed 3.30; Thu 9.30; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.45. I, Daniel Blake (15) Sat, Mon & Wed 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Thu 1.30. The Bride Of Frankenstein (PG) Sat 11.00pm. Kids’ Club: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Art & Ting (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: ChickLit (15) Tue 10.30. Alan Bennett’s Diaries Live (12A) Wed 8.00. Ethel & Ernest (PG) Big Scream: Wed 10.30; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat 3.10, 8.30; Sun 3.15; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. The Accountant (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat 5.40, 8.00; Sun 4.30, 7.30. 25th Anniversary Performance Recorded Live: Miss Saigon (15) Sun 6.00. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30; Sat 12.30, 5.00; Sun 1.30. Trolls (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat 12.15, 2.40; Sun 12.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 12.00; Sat & Tue 8.30; Sun & Thu 6.00; Mon 12.15; Wed 3.30. Shakespeare 400 And The Autumn Of Our Years (U) Fri 1.30. A Journey Through French Cinema (12A) Fri 2.00. Café Society (12A) Fri 6.45; Thu 8.45. Chocolat (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 1.30. The Curious World Of Hieronymus Bosch (PG) Sat 4.00. Ethel And Ernest (PG) Sat 6.15; Tue 3.30; Thu 3.30. Miss Saigon (PG) Sun 12.15. In Bed With Victoria (15) Sun 3.30; Mon 5.00. The White Knights (15) Sun 8.30; Mon 2.30. Tour De France (15) Tue 1.00; Wed 5.45. Made In France (15) Tue 6.00. Come What May (15) Wed 1.00. Alan Bennett’s Diaries Live (12A) Wed 8.00. Don’t Look Now . . . We’re Being Shot At! (PG) Thu 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): War Horse (12A) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) 2.05, 5.00, 8.10. The Light Between Oceans (12A) 2.00, 5.05, 8.00. I, Daniel Blake (15) 2.15 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.10 (not Wed); 8.15 (Thu only). Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 12.35. Doctor Strange (12A) 2.15 (Sat & Sun only); 8.05 (Fri-Tue only). Eastbourne Film Society: Palio (12A) Wed 2.15, 5.10, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Britain On Film: Railways (U) Fri 7.45. Sat 10.30. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Mon 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film November 23.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Light Between Oceans (12A) 2.15 (not Sun, Tue & Thu); 5.15; 8.15 (not Tue). The Girl On The Train (15) 1.45 (not Sun); 4.45; 7.45 (not Mon & Wed). Family Film Fun: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Horsham Film Society: Omar (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: The Light Between Oceans (12A) Tue 10.30. Discover Britain On Film: Railways (U) Tue 2.15, 8.15. Alan Bennett’s Diaries Live (12A) Wed 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film November 18.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Me Before You (12A) Fri 5.30; Sun 7.30. Everybody Wants Some!! (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.30. Our Kind Of Traitor (15) Sat 8.00; Sun 5.15. When Marnie Was There (U) Sun 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri & Thu 3.45; Sat 3.30; Mon 4.50; Wed 8.30. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sat 8.15; Sun 7.00; Mon 2.30; Tue 1.15. Inferno (12A) Fri & Thu 8.30; Sat 5.45; Sun 4.30; Mon 7.00; Tue 3.45; Wed 3.30. Swallows And Amazons (PG) Sun 2.30. Royal Opera House: Les Contes d’Hoffman (12A) Tue 6.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Arrival (12A) Fri 1.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.20, 8.35; Mon & Tue 1.30, 6.10, 8.30; Wed 2.30, 5.10, 8.30; Thu 1.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 3.50, 8.40; Sat 11.15, 1.25, 6.30; Sun 11.15, 6.10; Mon & Tue 4.00, 8.40; Wed 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Fri 2.15, 8.20; Sat 3.35, 8.20; Sun 12.00, 8.20; Mon 2.00, 6.05; Tue 1.25, 6.05; Wed 3.45, 5.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri 1.30; Sat 1.50, 4.15; Sun 1.30, 3.50; Mon & Tue 3.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 1.25. I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 6.10, 8.45; Sun 6.00; Mon 5.00; Tue 3.45; Wed 1.45; Thu 1.35. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Mon & Tue 1.15. Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Swallows And Amazons (PG) Sat 10.30. Screening And 70’s Disco: Mamma Mia (PG) Fri 6.15, 6.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: The Bright Stream (tbc) Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: The Threepenny Opera Encore (12A) Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House: Les Contes d’ Hoffmann Live (tbc) Tue 6.15. Alan Bennett’s Diaries Live (12A) Wed 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Arrival (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.25, 3.05, 5.50, 8.25; Sat & sun 3.10, 5.45, 8.20; Mon 12.30, 2.05, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 12.30, 4.25, 8.15. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 2.55; Mon 12.00, 5.40. Autistic Only Screening: Trolls (U) Sat 11.00. Trolls (U) Sat 1.00; Sun 10.45, 1.00. Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them (12A) Thu 12.00 (midnight). Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.30; Thu 3.05. Storks (Inc. Lego’s The Master Short Film) (U) Sat & Sun 12.45. The BFG (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 3.00; Sat & Sun 5.30; Mon 2.55; Thu 1.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 5.30, 8.00; Sun 10.15, 12.45, 6.00; Mon 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.45; Tue 12.15, 3.15, 8.30; Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Thu 11.40, 3.30, 6.00. I, Daniel Blake (15) Sun 6.15; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Tue 3.00; Wed 2.40; Thu 2.00. Nocturnal Animals (15) Fri & Mon 3.15, 8.30; Sat 6.00, 8.45; Sun 3.15, 8.45; Tue 12.30, 5.45; Wed 12.00, 5.00; Thu 12.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Pete’s Dragon (PG) Sat 10.15. Trolls (U) Sat 12.40, 3.00; Sun 11.00, 1.30, 3.45. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Sun & Wed 8.30. Silver Screen: Nocturnal Animals (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Les Contes d’Hoffman (12A) Tue 6.15. Alan Bennett’s Diaries Live (12A) Wed 8.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.