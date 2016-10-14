ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: October 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

COMEDY

BETH VYSE: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. As Funny As Cancer. An extraordinary look at her battle with breast cancer.

HANS TEEUWEN: £23.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Dutch comedian Hans Teeuwen with his new show Real Rancour.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 16, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

TALITHA RISE: £10, 7.30pm Westsgate Chapel, High Street Lewes 01273 311417.

TENOR AND BARITONE BY CRIMES AGAINST TASTE: 7.45pm, £12, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Horsham’s very own Jon Openshaw brings his operatic comic cabaret group Crimes Against Taste to the Capitol Studio for a hilarious evening of songs and sketches.

The Greatest Love Of All – The Whitney Houston Show: 8pm, £28.50, theatre, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This breathtaking production, featuring the impeccable vocal talents of South Africa’s Belinda Davids, is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

GIGS

ANNA SZALUKA: £9-£11, 7.30pm The Denton, Worthing 01903 206206. Reflections Across The Sea interview concert.

EIGHT MILES HIGH: £4/£3, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

INDIGO CLUB: £5-£8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Comedy and live music, this month’s theme 90s/00s.

OXJAM: 8pm, Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. Local bands and DJs raising money for Oxfam.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford. Louise Jordan, traditional, contemporary and original songs.

STAGE

DR FAUSTUS: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Puppetry, physical theatre and circus artistry.

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS: £21-£25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. All-male variety show for ages 18-80yrs.

MEET THE LOCAL AUTHORS: £4, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Three local authors give an insight into their lives, writing careers and books.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £19.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A new theatrical production celebrating the career of Rod Stewart.

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JIM REEVES: £18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Al Grant presents this unique insight.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFÉ: £11-£13, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Mark Maier, Andrew Ryan and George Lewis.

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS: £6.50-£8.50, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

NINA CONTI: £21, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With her show, In Your Face.

Concerts

WATERLOO: 7.30pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

EXHIBITIONS

OUT OF THE BOX 3: The Artist Strikes Back – Cartoons and Compositions by Chris Dawson, Mon-Sat 11am-5pm, Sun noon-4.30pm until Oct 26. Hop Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes.

GIGS

BILLY JOEL SONGBOOK: £20.50-£22.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Elio Pace and his band.

FRANKLY SINATRA: £24.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Stephen Triffitt.

JOHN & DI CULLEN: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

KING OF POP: £16.50-£18.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Michael Jackson, the legend continues.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jimmy Crowley.

LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III: £24, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. American folk singer with special guest Chaim Tannenbaum.

SLIM CHANCE: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Formed by Small Faces legend Ronnie Lane.

TEMPLE MOVEMENT: Tickets on door, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An experience of different psychedelic music genres.

STAGE

FAMILY FUN DAY: Free, 11am-3pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Experience behind the scenes at your local venue.

ROMEO AND JULIET: £8-£9, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. By The Pantaloons.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

COMEDY

ROMESH RANGANATHAN: £19.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Back with a brand new show, Irrational.

CONCERTS

IRINA LYAKHOVSKAYA: £10, 2.15pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Piano concert.

OVATION VOCAL GROUP: £12-£14, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. An evening with Worthing’s favourite vocal group.

GIGS

FRANKLY SINATRA: £22.50-£24.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Starring Stephen Triffitt.

MATT ANDERSEN: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Award-winning soul-blues artist.

ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS: £25-£27.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Lee Memphis King with a tribute to the King.

WURLITZER – PHILL KELSALL: £12-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

CHANCE TO DANCE 2016: £9.50-£11, 4.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Schools/Dance Clubs given the opportunity to perform in a professional theatre.

IAN WAITE AND CAMILLA DALLERUP: £24.50-£26.50, 4pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. An afternoon of fun for the whole family.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

GIGS

CLASSIC ROCK USA: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An epic journey of all things rock.

JERRON ‘BLIND BOY’ PAXTON: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ragtime, ’20s jazz and Dust Bowl-era blues.

THE ELIS JAMES & JOHN ROBINS EXPERIENCE: £17.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Taking their hit podcast on the road.

STAGE

ARSNIC AND OLD LACE: £13-£15, 7.30pm until Oct 22 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. By Joseph Kesseiring, directed by Helen Thorpe.

PSYCHIC SALLY: Call Me Psychic. £25.50-£28.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER: £22.50-£28.50, 7.30pm until Oct 22 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. By The Classic Thriller theatre company.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

GIGS

BARS & MELODY: £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Lukas Rieger.

STAGE

STICK MAN: £15-£16.90, 1.30pm/4pm (10.30am/1.30pm Oct 19) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

COMEDY

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Six acts go head to head.

GIGS

SIXTIES GOLD: £33.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS: £22, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Fundraising event for Blind Veterans UK.

THE EVERLY BROTHERS & FRIENDS: £16-£18.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute show.

STAGE

ANNIE: £11-£15, 7.30pm until Oct 22 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Presented by The Hastleons.

BRASSED OFF: £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The play takes place in Grimley, a South Yorkshire mining town in 1994.

SPAMALOT (Act Too): £12-£17, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Until October 22. Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and features a bevy (or possibly a brace) of beautiful show girls, witch burnings (cancelled due to health and safety) not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people.

THE COLLECTOR: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. By Henry Naylor.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

COMEDY

DR JOHN COOPER CLARKE: £15-£27.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. With very special guest.

KERRY GODIMAN: Stick or Twist. £14.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

MARK WATSON – I’M NOT THERE: £17, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

BIG BLUE: £5, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Three piece blues band.

JAY BRANNAN: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JOHN CARPENTER: £34.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Horror Master proves he can score the movies in your mind.

KEVIN DEVINE: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Brooklyn-based singer songwriter.

NELL BRYDEN: £15, 8pm Connaught Studio, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

GILBERT (NO SULLIVAN): £8 in advance from Union Music Store, £10 on door, 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. Comedy play.

GRAEME SWANN’S GREAT BRITISH SPIN OFF: £27, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. With Henry Blofeld.

STEVE BACKSHALL’S WILD WORLD SHOW: £21, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A tour of the real life expeditions that have inspired his books.

THE DREAMBOYS: £25.75-£28.65, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

WHITNEY QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: £22-£24, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

WORTHING SINGS LIVE: £3-£5, 7pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Hundreds of singers from across Worthing Secondary Schools.

WYRD SISTERS: £11-£13 until Oct 22 Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ace Theatre Company.

CINEMA, OCTOBER 14-21

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): American Honey (15) Fri 1.00, 7.30; Sat 12.30, 7.30. The Thing (18) Fri 11.00pm. Dracula (PG) Sat 11.00pm. Kids’ Club: Gnomeo & Juliet (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: The BFG (PG) Sun 10.30. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (12A) Sun 7.00. The Disaster Artist + Live Q&A With Greg Sestero (15) Wed 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Inferno (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00. Storks – 3D (U) Sat 2.30. Storks (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat 12.00; Sun 12.00, 2.30. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (15) Sun 6.00. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.20; Sat 3.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Sat & Sun 12.15. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Sat 5.35.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Little Men (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 3.30; Tue 6.30; Wed 4.00; Thu 2.15. Cosmos (15) Fri 3.15; Sat & Tue 8.45; Thu 12.15. Free State Of Jones (15) Fri & Sat 5.45; Sun 12.45; Mon 3.15; Tue & Wed 1.00; Thu 4.00. The Western Hero (PG) Fri 6.30. The Clan (15) Fri & Wed 8.45; Tue 4.00. Hunt For The Wilderpeople (PG) Sat & Mon 1.00; Wed 6.15. The Golden Age (PG) Sun 4.00. Miss Saigon (15) Sun 7.00. Cosi Fan Tutte (15) Mon 6.30. Macbeth (Verdi) (PG) Thu 6.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Eye In The Sky (15) Wed 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: Cosi Fan Tutte (15) Thu 6.30.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley for the most up-to-date film times.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 27.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Inferno (12A) 2.05; 5.00 (not Wed); 8.05. The Girl On The Train (15) 2.10, 5.05, 8.00. Deepwater Horizon (12A) 2.00 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.10 (not Sat & Sun); 8.10 (not Wed). Trolls (U) 2.00, 4.10, 6.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Anomalisa (15) Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Julieta (15) Fri & Tue 7.45. Hyperdrive Film Festival – Sat & Sun (please phone for details). Royal Opera House: Cosi Fan Tutte (15) Mon 6.30. Captain Fantastic (15) Wed 2.15; Thu 7.45. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (12A) Wed 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Florence Foster Jenkins (PG) Wed 8.00. Me Before You (12A) Wed 5.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Storks (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45; Sun 5.00; Tue & Thu 4.45. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sun 4.45; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.00. Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) 7.30. Family Film Fun: The Secret Life Of Pets (PG) Sat 10.30. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (15) Sun 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 21.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Sing Street (12A) Fri 5.45; Sun 7.15. The Nice Guys (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.00. Eye In The Sky (15) Sat 7.30; Sun 5.00. Kung Fu Panda 3 (PG) Sun 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Beatles: Eight Days A Week (12A) Mon 3.45; Tue 8.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 7.30. Ben-Hur (12A) Tue 6.00; Wed 7.45; Thu 5.00. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (15) Sun 10.00, 2.00, 6.00. Royal Opera House: Cosi Fan Tutte (12A) Mon 6.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): La Famille Bélier (12A) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Inferno (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 2.00, 6.05, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.35, 6.05, 8.30; Mon 1.30, 6.05, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri & Thu 2.30, 6.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Sun 11.45, 2.10, 4.30; Mon 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Tue & Wed 1.45, 6.20, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 2.15, 5.50, 8.20; Sat 1.15, 5.50, 8.20; Sun 1.15; Mon 1.00, 3.35; Tue & Wed 1.15, 4.00; Thu 2.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Trolls (15) Sat 11.15, 1.30, 3.50; Sun 11.15, 1.30. The BFG (PG) Sun 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age (tbc) Sun 4.00. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Concert (15) Sun 7.00, 7.15. Royal Opera House: Cosi Fan Tutte (12A) Mon 6.30. Glyndebourne On Tour: Saul (tbc) Tue 7.15. Stage Russia: Eugene Onegin (tbc) Wed 7.00. LICEU Live From Barcelona: Macbeth (tbc) Thu 6.45.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Trolls (U) Sat 11.00, 1.20; Sun 11.15, 1.00. Inferno (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.40, 3.20, 5.20, 8.00. Sat & Sun 3.15, 5.45, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 3.20, 5.20, 8.00. Storks (Including Lego’s The Master Short Film) (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.15, 6.00; Sat 11.15, 1.00, 3.35, 5.55; Sun 11.00, 1.20, 5.35, 5.55. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 8.25; Mon 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Girl On The Train (15) 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 8.30; Sun 11.30, 8.45; Mon 1.20, 3.45; Tue 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 1.00, 3.30, 8.45; Thu 11.00, 1.30. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 5.45; Sun 6.15; Tue 12.45; Wed 6.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Sat 10.15. Trolls (U) Sat 10.45, 1.00, 3.30; Sun 10.15, 12.15. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (12A) Sun 2.30. Silver Screen: The Girl On The Train (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Cosi Fan Tutte (12A) Mon 6.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)