ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: October 21-27

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

COMEDY

KERRY GODLIMAN: Stick or Twist. £13, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 23, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

SEAFORD MUSIC SOCIETY: £14 available on the door, 7.45pm Cross Way Church, Steyen Road, Seaford.

GIGS

BARRY STEELE & FRIENDS: £22.50-£25.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Orbison Story.

JAMIE LAWSON: £19.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special gust Callum Scott.

JUST FLOYD: £5, members free, 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076.

LEO GREEN PRESENTS: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Sounds of the 50’s live.

MARTYN RAPLEY: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm.

OYE SANTANA: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Four decades worth of hits.

SASKIA GRIFFITHS-MOORE: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8pm.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford. Pete Collins.

SHANE FILAN- RIGHT HERE TOUR: £32.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Westlife frontman.

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: £28.50-£39.50, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The Best of The Best Tour.

TRIPLE XXX: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

STAGE

ANIMARIUM: 8pm until Oct 22 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Acting Moon Events presentation.

NO TRICKS: £27, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An evening with Derren Brown.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

CONCERTS

HAYWARDS HEATH MUSIC SOCIETY: Second concert of its 75th season. Joanne Appleby, soprano, and Elliot Goldie, tenor. An evening of romantic music drawn from opera and musicals. Accompanied by pianist Duncan Williams. St Wilfrids Church, Haywards Heath, 7.45pm. Open to non-members, tickets £12 adults, £11 seniors, £3 students (reductions for members) from Carousel Music or on the door. Up to two adults accompanied by an under-18 will be admitted for half price. Info: www.haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk, 01444-456227.

RPO – MENDELSSOHN: £31.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

EXHIBITIONS

CONTEMPORARY CRAFT SHOW: £3, 10am-5pm and Oct 23, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Sussex Guild.

GIGS

ARTFUL DODGER: LB1 Bar & Restaurant, 89 Gales Dr, Crawley, 7pm.

CLARE AND CLAIRE THEN JOHN CAVE: Free, 10am-nooon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

CLUB AFRICA: £5, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

GLASS ANIMALS: £16.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. English indie rock band.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Too Far Gone, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm.

PIPE AND TABOR: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SOLICE: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm.

SOMETHING 4 THE WEEKEND: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN: £17.25-£20.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The show’s 10th birthday party.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THINK FLOYD: £22, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A brand new production featuring complete performances of The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

TUBE SNAKE BOOGIE BAND: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 8pm.

VOODOO ROOM: £12.50-£14.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A night of Hendrix and Cream.

STAGE

ALBEE VECTOR THE SOUND COLLECTOR: £8.50, 11am/2pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Greenlight Theatre Company.

CABARET AT THE UNDER GROUND: £6, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Featuring Acoustica and Claire & Clare.

STEAM POWERED BIG DRAW FESTIVAL: Free, noon-4pm and Oct 23, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Drop in to explore science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

CONCERTS

HEATH QUARTET: £16-£18.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £13-£29, 3pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Sweeping Romantic Drama.

WSO – MUSIC FOR HALLOWEEN: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Opening concert featuring pianist Dinara Klinton.

GIGS

BLUE ROSE CODE: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. …And Lo! The Bird is on The Wing, is the new album.

FOLK IN THE CHAPEL: 2.45pm, Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes.

JAZZ LUNCH WITH DEREK NASH: £19.95, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

Just Supposin’ (status quo tribute): Plus support, The Carfax bandstand, Horsham, 10am-4pm.

MARTYN RAPLEY: The Cricketers Arms, Wisborough Green, 1pm.

MARTYN RAPLEY: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 7pm.

STAGE

STEVE BACKSHALL’S WILD WORLD: £19.50, 6.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A tour of the real life expeditions that inspired his books.

SWAN LAKE: £30-£33, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT: £8.50, 11am/1pm/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A new ballet, perfect for 2-9yrs.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

GIGS

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE JANE FONDA AEROBICS VHS?: £7.50, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

KHRVANGBIN: £12, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Three-piece Texan band.

STAGE

DON’T DRIBBLE ON THE DRAGON: Monday, October 24, £9.50, 2.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This spectacular musical adventure is about growing up and the importance of family.

THEO THE MOUSE AND WENDY: £12-£13, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Wink and Wendy from CITV’s ‘Sooty’.

WRESTLING: £10-£15, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Star names in the bouts.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

COMEDY

JULIAN CLARY – THE JOY OF MINCING: £24, 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 7.30pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8.30pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

CHAINSKA BRASSIKA: Don’t You Try. £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Brighton single launch party.

OH PEP!: £8, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Melbourne duo Oh Pep release their album, Stadium Cake.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

ROB HERON AND THE TEA PAD ORCHESTRA: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Playing their own brand of Western swing, blues, gypsy jazz and country.

STAGE

A PICKET FULL OF GRIMMS: £10.50-£11.50, 3pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Explore some of the favourite fairy tales ever told.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S: £22-£24.90, 7.45pm until Oct 29 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Georgia May Foote.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMEDY

NISH KUMAR: £15.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Actions Speak Louder Than Words, Unless You Shout The Words Real Loud.

GIGS

ABC: £37.50-£67.50, 7.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Performing The Lexicon of Love in its entirety.

JOE MCELDERRY: £21, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Northern Lights Tour 2016.

KIKO BUN: £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Reggae and hip-hop.

TAXI WARS: £9, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus guests.

STAGE

BOSTON MARRIAGE: £8-£14, 7.30pm until Oct 29, The Clinton Centre, Clinton Place, Seaford 01323 301444. Presented by The Synergy Theatre.

DON’T DRIBBLE ON THE DRAGON: £9.50-£11, 2.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The People’s theatre Company.

JOURNEY’S END: £14, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A harrowing insight into the humanity of the First World War based on R. C. Sherriff’s own experiences in the trenches.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR: £12-£14, Various times until Oct 29, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Young EODS production.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: £17-£18, 7.30pm until Oct 29 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. COS Musical Theatre. After a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, to the magical land of OZ, she starts her quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who has the power to send her home. Along the way she meets a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion who help her on her journey.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

COMEDY DOUBLE BILL: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Adam Hess and Rhys James.

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Tom Allen, MC Paul McCaffrey.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With Stuart Evans.

DAMIEN DEMPSEY: 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. For tickets go to damiendempsey.com

LEE MEAD: £22, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Some Enchanted Evening, enjoy songs from fil and musical theatre of the 1940’s and 50’s.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Adele songbook.

THE SOLID GOLD ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SHOW 2016: £25.50-£29.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Mary Wilde, Eden Kane, Mike Berry, and The Wildcats with special guest Mark Wynter.

STAGE

ACTING OUR AGE: Lindfield Dramatic Club. Featuring Between Mouthfuls by Alan Ayckbourne, October 27-29, 8pm, King Edwards Hall, Lindfield, £8.50 (includes light refreshments) from Tufnells Home, Lindfield High Street, 01444 483483. A special show to celebrate the group’s 80th anniversary.

64 SQUARES: Pay what you think its worth, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. The story of memory, free will and how the choices of our past define who we are in the present.

READ Y’SELF FITTER WITH ANDY MILLER: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus the subversive art of Joe Orton with Mark Aston.

THE NEXT STEP: £28.50-£40, 1pm/6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Wild Rhythm Tour (Step 2).

TOMFOOLERY PRESENTS BEANS ON TOAST THE TOUR 2016: £11, 11am and 1.30pm, October 27-28, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat 4.00, 9.30; Sun 3.45; Mon 2.45, 9.00; Tue 3.30, 6.00; Wed 10.30; 3.15, 9.00; Thu 6.30; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30. American Honey (15) Fri 11.45, 5.30; Sat 12.45, 6.15; Sun 12.15; Mon 5.30; Tue 8.15; Wed 5.45; Thu 3.15, 8.45. Frankenstein (PG) Sat 11.30pm. Kids’ Club: Ice Age: Collision Course (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Stormy Weather (U) Sun 8.30. Silver Screen: Stormy Weather (U) Tue 10.30. The Fabulous Nicholas Brothers (PG) Sun 6.00. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted – Massive Machines (U) Mon 11.00. Phantom Boy (PG) Mon 12.30; Wed 1.00. Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Tue & Thu 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Trolls – 3D (U) Sat-Wed 3.20. Trolls (U) Fri 6.20; Sat-Wed 12.50; Thu 12.50, 3.20. Storks (U) Fri 4.15; Sat-Wed 12.00, 2.30; Thu 11.30, 1.40. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Live: The Entertainer (12A) Wed 7.15. Inferno (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 5.00, 8.00; Tue & Wed 8.00; Thu 5.45. Doctor Strange – 3D (12A) Tue & Wed 8.30. Doctor Strange (12A) Tue & Wed 5.40; Thu 4.00, 8.30. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri 8.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 8.30; Tue 5.00. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 5.20; Sat, Sun & Mon 5.40; Wed 5.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Girl On The Train (15) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 12.15, 8.45; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon & Wed 2.15, 4.45; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Thu 2.00, 4.15. Shakespeare 400 And The Autumn Of Our Years (U) Fri 1.30. Courted (12A) Fri 3.45; Tue 6.00. Aloys (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 6.30. Coen Brothers: The Art Of Laughter (PG) Sat 10.00. Cymbeline (PG) Sat 2.45. The Battle Of The Somme (PG) Sun 12.00. Cosi Fan Tutte (15) Sun 2.00. Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Mon & Wed 12.15; Tue 1.00. Finding Dory (PG) Thu 12.00. The Entertainer (PG) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Alice Through The Looking Glass (PG) Sat 2.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 27.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 2.10, 5.05, 8.00. Trolls (U) 2.00, 4.10, 6.05. Inferno (12A) 2.05, 8.05. The Girl On The Train (15) 5.00, 8.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Dementia Friendly Screening: 42nd Street (U) Fri 2.00. Ben Hur (12A) Fri & Sat 7.45. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.15; Tue 11.00. Autism Friendly Screening: The BFG (PG) Sun 10.30. Swallows And Amazons (PG) Mon & Thu 11.00; Tue 2.15; Wed 7.45. Anthropoid (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Live: The Entertainer (12A) Thu 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 11.15 (not Fri & Sun); 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Storks – 3D (U) Fri 4.45; Sat 12.45; Mon 10.45; Tue & Wed 1.45. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Wed 7.45; Mon 7.30. Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni (Mozart) (tbc) Sat 5.55. Coco’s Foundation – Make It Happen (tbc) Mon 7.30. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Live: The Entertainer (12A) Thu 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Blue Ruin (15) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film October 28.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 6.00, 8.30; Sun 4.00, 6.30; Mon 4.30, 7.00; Thu 4.30. Trolls (U) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 11.20, 1.20; Sun 11.20; Mon & Thu 10.00, 11.55. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Fri & Sat 3.20; Mon & Thu 1.50; Tue & Wed 3.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Centenary Screening: The Life And Death Of Colonel Blimp (U) Sun 6.00. Trolls (U) Fri 2.00, 4.00, 6.15; Sat 11.30, 1.30, 2.00, 4.00; Sun 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 4.00; Mon 11.00, 12.00, 1.30, 2.00, 4.00, 6.15; Tue-Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.00, 4.00, 6.15. Storks (U) Fri 1.45, 4.30; Sat 11.00, 1.20, 3.15; Sun-Wed 10.30, 12.30, 2.30, 4.30; Thu 11.30, 1.45. Inferno (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.50, 8.20; Sat 4.00, 8.40; Sun 3.00, 8.40. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 2.00, 6.00, 8.30; Sat-Tue 6.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 8.30. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri & Mon 6.25, 8.45; Sat & Sun 6.25; Tue 8.45; Wed 6.00, 8.45; Thu 6.00. Doctor Strange (12A) Tue & Wed 1.20, 6.25; Thu 1.20, 3.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni (tbc) Sat 5.55. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company: The Entertainer (12A) Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Doctor Strange (12A) Tue-Thu 5.30. Trolls (U) 10.20, 1.00, 3.25, 6.25 (not Sat); Sat 10.45, 12.15, 2.20, 3.25, 6.25. Inferno (12A) 8.30. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 8.20. Storks (Including Lego’s The Master Short Film) (U) 10.45, 12.15, 2.20, 4.25 (not Sat); Sat 10.20, 1.00, 4.25. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri-Mon 5.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Trolls (U) Fri & Sun-Wed 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Sat 5.30, 7.45; Thu 12.10, 2.20, 4.30. Royal Opera House: Cosi Fan Tutte (12A) Sun 2.00. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (12A) Mon 7.00. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company: The Entertainer (12A) Thu 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

