ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: September 29 to October 5

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 1, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PHILL JUPITUS: Juplicity. £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A show of tales, laughs and diversions.

COMMUNITY

ORIGINAL ART FAIR: Organised by The Attic Art Club until Oct 1, The Queen’s Hall, High Street, Cuckfield. (Fri noon-8pm, Sat/Sun 10am-5pm). Items for sale include paintings, sculpture, woodwork, glassware and jewellery by Sussex based artists. Admission free but voluntary contributions to Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity for cystic fibrosis.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am, Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50p. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

AN EVENING WITH NIK KERSHAW: September 29, £21.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Nik came to prominence in the mid 1980s as a solo artist, releasing eight singles that entered the Top 40 charts, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, ‘Dancing Girls’, ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, ‘Human Racing’, ‘The Riddle’, ‘Wide Boy’, ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘When a Heart Beats’. He appeared at Live Aid in 1985 and has also penned hits for many other artists.

BORROWED TIME: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

DENAI MOORE: £7.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

G4: £22-£30.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. G4 Live in Concert 2017.

GERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS: £26, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Brian Poole and The Tremeloes and Vanity Fare.

SIMON JONES: Queens Head, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE COUNTRY SUPERSTARS EXPERIENCE: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Tribute show.

STAGE

SASSY CABARET: £12, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

SHOWADDYWADDY: £21, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Showaddywaddy in concert.

THE 60S HITS AND LAUGHER SHOW: £24.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Dozey Beaky Mick and Tich and The Marmalade, combined with anecdotes, memories and comedy.

THE WAM BM CLUB CABARET: £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Burlesque, circus, comedy, music and magic.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

COMEDY

EAST GRINSTEAD COMEDY GALA: £14-£16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ed Gamble; Angelos and Barry.

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

JOEL DOMMETT: £16.50-£19.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM ‘TENTH ANNIVERSARY’ DANCE: Croft Hall, Burgess Hill Girls’ School, £6, includes refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence, 8pm (doors 7.45pm). New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, soft lighting. On-site parking. Info: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

BOOK SALE AND PLANT STALL: St. Barnabas Pastoral Centre, Worth Road, Pound Hill, 10am-11.45am. Free admission. All welcome.

HORSHAM DISTRICT INDOOR BOWLS CLUB: Open day and coffee morning, 10am-2pm. All welcome to have a go at bowling, browse the stalls selling bric a brac, cakes, DVDs, CDs, books, plants, children’s books and toys, plus bottle and jar tombola. Also, discounted annual full membership available on the day. Bar and restaurant. Located at the bottom of Tesco car park at Broadbridge Heath. Info: horshamdistrictindoorbowls club.co.uk.

LEWES GIN AND FIZZ FESTIVAL: 11am-6pm at Southover Grange Gardens, Lewes. £10 entry. Celebrating award winning Sussex produced wine and gin.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Glebe Surgery car park, Monastery Lane, Storrington. 3.6 mile HDC Health walk towards the bottom of the South Downs escarpment, returning via the Church and Glebe Meadow. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

AN EVENING WITH NIK KERSHAW: £25-£29.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

BARRY STEELE AND FRIENDS: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Roy Orbison Story.

DARK STAR RISING: Guildford Harley-Davidson Dealership, 11am.

HAZE: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Sing A Song of Sussex. Songs by Sussex songwriters.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Nation, Abi Hudson and Kyla & Nat.

LORDE: £32.25, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guests.

MARK EDWARD’S THE CLOGGZ: £10, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

PENELOPE ISLES: £6-£8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Porridge Radio.

THE VALENTINOS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: The Whitney Houston Show. Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm, £31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids (top circular picture) with a fabulous six-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

STAGE

FIERCE FORMATION: £15-£16.50, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Horsham-based street dance school Rhythm and Sole.

INTO THE WOODS: £12-£14, 7.30pm until Oct 7 (Sat 7pm) Lewes Town Hall. LOS Musical Theatre. Tickets online or at the Box Office at Lewes Town Hall.

MICHAEL MORPURGO’S KING ARTHUR: £10-£14.50, 2pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

SHARK IN THE PARK: £10-£12, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Featuring all three in the series.

WHITE FEATHER BOXER; £11.50-£13.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The story of a boxer who was also a conscientious objector.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Pippa Evans, Stu Goldsmith, Lindsay Santoro, MC Zoe Lyons.

GREG DAVIES: From £30.65, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Greg Davies – You Magnificent Beast.

COMMUNITY

ABC ANIMAL SANCTUARY: Alexandra Bastedo Champions animal sanctuary, abcanimalsanctuary.co.uk. Opening October 1. Meet all the animals. Pet and groom the ponies and donkeys, have tea and home-made cakes, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Entry £2 per person. Accompanied children under 14 free. Free parking, Juggs Lane, West Chiltington.

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst. Public admission 10.30am-4pm, £1.50. Wide variety of antiques and collectibles including pottery, porcelain, gold and silver, glass, coins, fashion accessories, military badges and postcards. Buying and selling. Large free car park adjoining. Enquiries to Emmott Promotions, 07747 604541 or www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Escape to Hooe, 10.5 miles with Murray F 07940 176660. Meet at Cooden Beach car park, 10am.

Divine service: With medium Lesley Moore, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hurstpierpoint Festival Walk 3, 6 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 10am.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285, 1½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774, www.coultershaw.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

CONCERTS

RTWSO – ELGAR’S SEA PICTURES: £20, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. With mezzo soprano Sarah Connolly.

WSO - CONTINENTAL ROMANCE: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

ADELE AND THE DIVAS: £15-£19, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Adele Tribute, Helen Ward-Jackson.

CHARLIE FINK’S COVER MY TRACKS: October 1, £22.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An exclusive chance to see Charlie Fink (bottom circular picture) perform songs from his new solo album of the same title, his first since Noah and the Whale.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

THE ALTERNATIVE ROCK SHOW: £4, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE BOOTLEG SHADOWS: £17.50-£19, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute show.

TOM HICKOX: £9.50, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

STAGE

ANIMALPHABET THE MUSICAL: £12.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Family musical.

WHY THE WHALES CAME: £12, 2.30pm (1.30pm Oct 2) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 7yrs plus.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: Parks and Gardens of Flanders by Melanie Gibson-Barton, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

West Green Community Forum: Annual General and Residents meeting, 6.30pm-8.30pm in the lounge, ground floor, Crawley Baptist Church, Crabtree Road, West Green.

GIGS

BELINDA CARLISLE: £37.50-£47.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Heaven on Earth 30th anniversary tour.

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. New acid jazz and funk jam.

I AM NEXT; £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A music and online entertainment platform.

THE LIBERTINES: From £33.45, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Tiddeley Om Pom Pim Tour.

STAGE

ANIMALPHABET THE MUSICAL: £12-£14, 4pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Family musical.

DREAMBOATS AND PETTICOATS: From £17.90, 7.45pm until Oct 7 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

COMEDY

MICKY FLANAGAN: From £36.25, 8pm and Oct 4, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With his brand new show ‘An’ Another Fing...’

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL U3A: ‘Anne of Cleves – The Lady behind the portrait’. Learn more about the wife of Henry VIII who escaped with her head and made her home in Lewes at Burgess Hill U3A’s monthly coffee morning. 10am-12pm, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. New members welcome. £1.50 including raffle ticket.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Wisborough Green and The Wey And Arun Canal Circular, 10.5 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet at The Green, Wisborough, 10am.

NEWHAVEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Magnus Volk and His Railway at Brighton by Ian Gledhill, 7pm at the Hillcrest Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven. Members free, guests welcome £5.

GIGS

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

BUDDY HOLLY AND THE CRICKETERS: £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute show.

MICAH P HINSON: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Micah P Hinson and The Holy Strangers plus The Saxaphones.

OPEN MIC: With Will & Louise, The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

COMEDY

CARDIAC COMEDY 5: £17.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. For the British Heart Foundation.

MILTON JONES IS OUT THERE: £28, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Rushland Green to Penshurst, 12 miles with Jim B 01435 830991. Meet at Rushlake Village Green, 10am.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society talk, An A-Z of Great Garden Plants, 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: A Whistle-Stop Tour of the Universe by William Joyce (FRAS), 7.30pm Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non-members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Green Man, Horsted Keynes, 7.30pm.

NSPCC Autumn Fair: Barnsgate Manor Vineyard, 10.30am-2.30pm. A selection of inspiring and stylish stalls including our popular ‘gently used’ handbags, scarves and jewellery stall. Entrance £2.50 Ample parking Refreshements available.

GIGS

JEFFREY LEWIS AND LOS BOLTS: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets at www.seetickets.com

MAISIE PETERS: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. South Downs’ songwriter releasing her first single.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

A VIEW FROM THE EDGE: £14-£16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Owdyado Theatre.

AN EVENING WITH AGGERS AND TUFFERS: £23.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Entertainment with Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT; £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Alan Francis, Joshua Robertson, headlining Zoe Lyons, MC Neil Masters.

JAsON MANFORD: £17, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Work in progress.

SIMON DAY, IN CHARACTER: £20, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Heathfield Walkabout, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet at Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Prospect Road. River Walk and Sea Views, 4.75 miles with Diane and Theresa 644996. Or, Ashdown Forest Circular, 10 miles with Liz 01424 732242. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

DIRE STRAITS UK: £16, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Tribute show.

DR HOOK: £34.50-£37.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Dennis Locorriere.

FIVE KITES: £3-£4, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Luna Blue and Kes Conscience, plus Ankr.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Adele Songbook.

STAGE

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: £13.50-£15, 7.30pm until Oct 7 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Fun for all ages.

THE FOUR MEN: £16.50-£17.50, 7.30pm and Oct 6, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Conn Artists Theatre Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): In The Last Days Of The City (tbc) Sat 6.00. Kids’ Club: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.30. L7: Pretend We’re Dead (15) Sun 4.00. The Breakfast Club (15) Sun 8.40. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 1.30, 4.45, 8.00. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.20; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.10; Thu 4.00. It (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.50; Sat & Sun 7.40. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat & Sun 12.20.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 1.00, 5.45; Sun 3.15, 8.15; Mon 1.00, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 5.00; Wed 1.15, 6.15; Thu 12.15, 4.45. Back To Burgundy (15) Fri 3.45; Sun 5.45; Wed 3.45. God’s Own Country (15) Fri 8.45; Mon 3.30. Canaletto And The Art Of Venice (U) Sat 3.30. Detroit (15) Sat 8.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 2.15. Kedi (U) Sun 1.15; Thu 2.45. La Bohème (2017) (PG) Tue 7.15. Belle De Jour (18) Wed 8.45. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: La Bohème (PG) Tue 7.15. NT Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 2.25 (not Wed); 5.15, 8.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) 2.20, 5.25, 8.25. Victoria And Abdul (PG) 2.15; 5.20 (Fri, Mon & Tue only). It (15) 5.00 (Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu only); 8.20 (not Wed & Thu). Eastbourne Film Society: Tanna (12A) 2.10, 8.00. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Thu 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Sun 1.25, 4.35, 7.45; Mon 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Tue 1.50, 5.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 3.15, 6.00; Sat & Sun 6.00; Thu 1.20. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) 2.40, 5.20, 8.00 (not Tue); Tue 1.35, 4.15, 8.10. Home Again (12A) Fri-Wed 8.30; Thu 4.00. Kids Crew: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat & Sun 1.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 3.50. Royal Opera House: La Bohème (PG) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Going In Style (12A) Wed 10.30. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Dark Tower (12A) Fri & Sun 7.45; Sat 2.15, 7.45. Cars 3 (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15. American Made (15) Mon & Fri 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film October 6.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film October 11.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Exhibition On Screen: Canaletto And The Art Of Venice (U) Sun 2.00. Blue Oasis Screening: Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sun & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.30, 4.15. NT Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 11.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) 3.00, 5.30, 8.00 (not Sat); Sat 12.45, 3.00, 5.30. Borg vs McEnroe (15) Fri & Mon 3.15; Sat 12.00, 3.15; Sun 3.15, 5.45; Tue 3.30, 5.45; Wed 3.30, 7.45; Thu 2.00, 5.45. Our Last Tango (12A) Fri 3.30, 5.45; Sat 1.00, 3.15, 8.45; Sun 1.15, 3.30; Mon 4.15, 6.15; Tue 1.45, 3.45, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 6.00; Thu 3.45, 4.30. Mother! (18) Fri & Sun 5.45, 8.15; Sat 5.45, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 8.15; Wed 5.15, 8.00. Requiem For A Dream (18) Fri 8.15; Mon 6.00. The Wrestler (15) Sat & Mon 8.15. Moon Man (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 1.00. Gosford Park (15) Sat 6.00. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Dunkirk (12A) Fri 8.30. Royal Opera House: La Bohème (PG) Tue 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film October 21.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): NT Live: Yerma (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Spy Who Loved Me James Bond Event (PG) Fri 6.00, 8.30. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.15, 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sat, Sun & Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.35, 8.25; Sat 2.45, 5.35, 8.25; Sun 12.30, 2.45, 5.35, 8.25; Mon 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 5.10. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 11.30, 12.45; Sat 12.55, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.20, 8.30; Mon 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 1.35, 4.00; Wed 11.30, 2.15, 4.50; Thu 4.00. It (15) Fri 3.10; Sat 3.20; Sun 5.45; Mon 11.30. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.50, 12.40; Sun 12.40; Mon 12.00. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Thu 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Captain Underpants (U) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House: La Bohème (PG) Tue 7.15; Thu 7.45. Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy (tbc) Wed 8.00. National Theatre Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri 3.00, 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.10, 5.10, 8.15; Mon 5.00, 8.15; Tue & Wed 3.00, 5.00, 8.05; Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 9.55, 12.30; Sat & Sun 11.55; Mon 3.00; Tue & Wed 12.30; Thu 11.45. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.00 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Thu 7.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 12.15, 3.15; Sat & Tue 3.15; Sun 12.15, 3.15, 5.30; Mon 1.00, 3.50, 8.20; Wed 12.15, 3.15, 5.45. Mother! (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 8.30; Mon 8.45. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sun & Wed 12.30, 3.00, 6.00; Sat & Tue 12.30, 6.00; Mon 1.25, 3.30, 6.15; Thu 12.00, 6.00. God’s Own Country (15) Fri 5.45; Sun 8.00; Mon 6.00; Wed 8.15. Withnail & I (15) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Smurfs – The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Le Bohème (PG) Tue 7.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Thu 2.30, 8.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

