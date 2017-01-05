Ewhurst Players go on an adventure in old Baghdad

The Ewhurst Players present a feast of family fun this month with Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves.

The traditional panto is at Ewhurst Village Hall, The Street, Ewhurst, on various dates between January 27 and February 4.

Set in old Bagdad, Ali Baba features all the usual panto jokes, as well as colourful costumes, story-book sets, manic moments, heroes and heroines, goodies and baddies and sing-along songs.

Will Ali Baba win the beautiful princess? Are Asbad and Notsobad really so very bad? Can the feline goody Caterina outwit the canine baddy Alsatia?

Is Mustafa Screwloose going to be of any use to anybody?

And is there someone who just can’t resist the obvious charms of the larger-than-life Fatima Fandango?

For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 01483 272378.

Tickets usually sell out fast, especially the Saturday and Sunday matinees.

