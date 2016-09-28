Four distinct stand-ups deliver laughs in Rusper

Comedy Beats’ next gig takes place on Thursday, October 6, at The Lamb Inn in Rusper.

The host for the evening will be Sally Anne Hayward, whose confident persona and quick wit have made her a much sought after compere.

Sally regularly hosts shows for many leading UK comedy clubs, including Jongleurs and The Komedia in Bath. She is fresh from a series of dates in September where she supported Sarah Millican.

Opening act Tim Clark is a veteran of the circuit, having been a regular at The Comedy Store for many years.

His affable nature and gentle approach, combined with his relaxed stage persona, always goes down well.

Tim has written material for Jonathan Ross, Phil Jupitus and Mark Lamar and has been a regular guest on BBC Radio 5’s Saturday morning show Fighting Talk.

Next up is Russell Hicks, a relatively new addition to the British comedy circuit. Russell arrived from America a couple of years ago and took the UK by storm.

His improvisational skills mean that no two Russell Hicks shows are ever the same.

Finally, Rudi Lickwood will take to the stage. With more than 25 years of experience Rudi has been hailed as a leading light of the UK comedy scene. He has performed all over the world, not only at comedy venues but also working with the Combined Forces Entertainment (CSE).

Tickets are £20 and include a fish and chip supper. Food is served from 7pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.

Visit www.comedybeats.com.

