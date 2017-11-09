Francis Durbridge’s House Guest heads to Wivelsfield Little Theatre

Wivelsfield Little Theatre is presenting House Guest by Francis Durbridge this month.

In this thriller Robert and Stella Drury try to figure out why an uninvited visitor expects them to grant a strange request, which is to enjoy their hospitality for 48 hours. And why do two policemen arrive with the news that Robert is suspected of murder?

Directed by Penelope Bennett and Christine Elwell-Sutton, the production nights are Thursday, November 16, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 at Wivelsfield Village Hall. Curtain up at 7.30pm. Licensed bar from 7pm. Tickets £8 from 01444 471201.

