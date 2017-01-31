From minister to evil Queen!

Swapping her dog collar for a tiara to star in her Chichester church panto is the Rev Pauline Crispin.

But it’s no goody two shoes role for Pauline, who is the minister at Christ Church. She is playing the evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The production will be performed by the Pilgrim Players at the church in Old Market Avenue on Friday, February 10 at 7pm, and Saturday, February 11 at 3pm. Entrance to the panto is free, but there is a retiring collection for Save the Children’s Syria Appeal.

Pauline believes the message of good versus evil can be packaged in many different ways – both serious and fun – so is more than happy to be involved in Snow White, which is an abridged version by Dave Buchanan, of Spotlight Productions.

Panto director Doreen Field has also found parts as the dwarfs for the children who attend Christ Church: “They are referred to as VIPs in the show – very important people!

“Rehearsals are gearing up nicely with everyone working their socks off to make the show entertaining for all ages. There will be plenty of opportunities for panto banter with the audience, so come along and enjoy time out with the family in friendly surroundings. There will be after-show refreshments available.”

