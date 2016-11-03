Go on a family adventure with Gangsta Granny in Crawley

The cabbage-crunching, criminal mastermind Gangsta Granny is coming to Crawley.

Birmingham Stage Company, producers of Horrible Histories, are bringing their world premiere of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to The Hawth from Thursday to Sunday, November 10-13.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Walliams, who is one of the judges on the popular Britain’s Got Talent TV show and creator of the ground-breaking comedy series Little Britain, is now the best-selling author for children in the country.

“David began his publishing career at Harper Collins in early 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress.

“Then, after writing two other popular stories, in 2011 he published Gangsta Granny, which was shortlisted for both The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize.

“At Christmas 2013 a TV version of Gangsta Granny was shown on BBC One with an all-star cast including David Walliams himself. Gangsta Granny went straight to number one in the children’s book charts, and his books have been translated into no fewer than 30 languages.

“It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure: it’s going to be so boring!

“But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.”

Tickets on 01293 553636 or by visiting www.hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.