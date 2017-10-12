Gogglebox star Stephen Webb to take part in charity head shave in Hurstpierpoint

This autumn Ariel Company Theatre and their students are hosting an evening of drama.

The event features a National Theatre Connections play called Hospital Food by writer Eugene O’Hare.

Stephen Webb and his partner Daniel Lustig

This moving, contemporary piece follows the story of a group of teenagers, who are all suffering from cancer.

The students are keen to raise awareness of teenage cancer within the local community and saw the play as a great opportunity to raise money for the Angus Rowland Forget Me Not Fund, a cause which is close to their hearts.

In preparation for the play, which will be staged on October 28-29 at the Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College, several of the cast will be having their heads shaved and who better to do the deed and give them the chop than local hairdresser, Stephen Webb of Gogglebox fame?s

Stephen and his partner Daniel Lustig own Hurstpierpoint hair salon Lustig & Webb and both will be coming along to a special event to give the cast a close shave.

Angus, who attended St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2010, and passed away in May of the following year, aged just 14.

Despite three courses of chemotherapy, his leukaemia did not go into remission.

Over the years Angus’s family, friends and Ariel students have raised money for Bloodwise, the blood cancer charity that helps improve the lives of people with blood cancer and is continually investing in research to help beat blood cancer.

Ariel is inviting everyone to come along to The Burgess Hill Academy at 6pm on Saturday, October 21, to support the youngsters as they shed their locks.

Burgess Hill Academy is kindly providing the venue for free and there will be drinks and nibbles from 6pm.

A donation of just £2 is being requested on the door to see the head shave and meet Stephen and Daniel.

Every penny counts and the cast are dedicated to trying to raise at least £1,000.

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arielshaveforangus.

To book tickets for Act the Part, which includes LAMDA recitals, musical performances and the play Hospital Food, all for just £10, visit arielct.co.uk.

For more information call 01444 250407.

