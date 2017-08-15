Great comedy promised in Crawley

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Crawley on Friday, September 1 for its regular monthly show, with “another great line-up featuring four of the finest acts from the comedy circuit.”

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “This will be our seventh consecutive month at this venue and it feels like we are building something really special. In August we got the second biggest audience we have had so far. Summer is always the hardest time to persuade people to come indoors to watch a gig, but I guess the quality of our shows is proving to be more and more of a hit with the people of Crawley.

“This month our headliner is the Croydon based musical act Jonny Awsum. We got him down to do one of our shows in the spring and he absolutely stormed it. He recently got to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, which has had an amazing affect on his profile. If you watch the show you will probably remember him as the comedian who got Ant and Dec out on stage with him in the heats to do a routine about musicals. I found out the other day that that performance on the show has now had over 1.3 million views online. He is genuinely a lovely man, and I am really happy that he is doing so well.

“Also on the bill that night is the amazing American comedian Russell Hicks. If you haven't already seen him before, then you are in for a real treat. He is undoubtedly one of Comedy Beats favourite acts. With Russell no two shows are ever the same. He just seems to make it all up on the spot. Sometimes people go and watch his shows two nights in a row because it will always be different. When you ask people after a gig who they enjoyed the most, normally different audience members prefer different comedians, but when Russell is on the bill they all seem to be raving about him afterwards.

“The opening act is Larry Dean, who was crowned Scottish Comedian of the Year at the age of 23 and has since gone from strength to strength. His first Edinburgh show received a Fosters Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer. His TV credits include Live from the BBC. He has been invited to perform at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. He has supported Eddie Izzard on tour and this will be his first outing after this years Edinburgh festival.

“The show will be compered by Andre Vincent, one of the most experienced and respected MC's on the circuit. We both used to be street performers at Covent Garden, he left to do stand up and inspired me to follow in his footsteps. Having plied his trade since 1988 he has performed at comedy clubs all over the world. He has the notable distinction of having opened for Bob Hope. He is a really inventive comedian, cutting between various comic styles and a true master of his trade.”

The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, September 1. Tickets are available in advance from the venue priced £10, or online by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com. Subject to availability some tickets may be available on the night for £12. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.