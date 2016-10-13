HAODS celebrates long-serving members with Horsham MP

HAODS (Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society) celebrated some of its longest serving members with an afternoon tea attended by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin.

Dedicated members of the society were honoured with NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) medals for long service to amateur theatre – Christine Tomkin for 15 years, Lynn Andrews and Jane O’Sullivan for 30 years, Philip Chadwell for 35 years and Yvonne Chadwell for 40 years service.

The afternoon tea is run annually by HAODS and was started two years ago when the society celebrated its diamond anniversary. HAODS reunited members from its past for an afternoon of reminiscing, entertainment by current members, and a lot of cake.

This year there was a performance from HAODS’ upcoming production of Annie by one of the ‘red-heads in training’, Harriet Douglas.

The show is on at Horsham’s Capitol from Tuesday to Saturday, November 15-19. Call the box office on 01403 750 220 or book tickets online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

There was also a speech from society Chairman Philip Chadwell at this year’s event before Horsham MP Jeremy Quin gave out the awards.

The afternoon also celebrates Friends of HAODS – individuals and businesses who kindly support the society.

You can find out more about becoming a Friend of HAODS at www.haods.co.uk. Alternatively, email secretary@haods.co.uk.

HAODS fans can also follow the society on Facebook and Twitter.

