HAODS presents The Witches of Eastwick at Horsham’s Capitol

Prepare for an evening of delightfully devilish entertainment as HAODS bring the magical modern musical comedy The Witches of Eastwick to The Capitol, Horsham, this November.

Welcome to the respectable little town of Eastwick – a place run like clockwork, and where everyone knows everything about everyone.

The full cast of The Witches. Picture: David Veitch/ Chris Dale

It’s a perfect place, full of perfect people.

But, get ready, because the biggest scandal in Eastwick history is about to hit town.

The peaceful status quo is shattered by three housewives – Alex, Jane and Sukie – who are desperate for something (or someone) to break their boredom and spice up their dull little lives.

One mystical, stormy night they wish for their ideal man and get a lot more than they bargained for when the suspiciously devil-like Darryl Van Horne appears in town.

Darryl seduces each woman in turn and unleashes in them magical powers they never knew they had.

But the relationships go sour as events in Eastwick take a sinister turn and the women realise how dangerous Darryl really is.

The show has been described as The Stepford Wives, Hunger Games and Desperate Housewives all rolled into one, and it’s set to an incredible musical score with enchanting harmonies.

Director Stacey James said: “We are hoping Horsham is ready for something a little bit naughty.

“You may remember the cult film from the ’80s, which was probably fairly ‘out there’ for its day. The musical is a dark comedy and this version was re-written to shock its audience.

“Our comical and witty portrayal features a devilish but somehow likeable rogue, saucy seductions, and three intriguing women who get pushed to their limits. We have worked incredibly hard to get this show right and do justice to the gorgeous music, and also to create the layers and depth needed within the characters to grab and entertain you.

“The story features three women who we want our audience to relate to and root for. The impressive acting is not the only reason why you should book a ticket.

“We have drilled the poor cast to bring you fabulous choreography, colourful and hilarious physicality and beautiful vocals.

“This show is set to get your pulse racing with sexy routines, plot twists and turns, and some special effects thrown in for good measure.

“The perfect date night, girls’ night, or work night to fright and excite, timed perfectly for the Halloween season.”

The Witches of Eastwick is flying into The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, from Tuesday to Saturday, November 14-18, with performances Tuesday to Friday evenings at 7.30pm, a Saturday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday evening show at 7pm.

Visit @richardwje. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society has been entertaining the town for over 60 years.

Find out about the group at www.haods.co.uk and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @HAODSHorsham.

This show contains themes of an adult nature. Parental discretion is advised.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.