HATS bring the hit musical Hairspray to Herstmonceux

Performers at Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS) are busy rehearsing for their next musical production.

The three-time NODA award-winning company present Hairspray from Tuesday to Saturday, November 8-12, at Herstmonceux Village Hall.

Performances start at 7.30pm and there is a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 12.

Co-director Chris Thompson says he is proud to work with such a talented and supportive group of people.

HATS have been rehearsing for this show since May.

The musical includes the famous songs ‘Can’t Stop the Beat’ and ‘Good Morning Baltimore’.

Tickets are available from Stevens and Carter, Hailsham, on 01323 840444 and Caprice Hair Fashions, Herstmonceux, on 01323 832117.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.