Haywards Heath Operatic Society presents Legally Blonde The Musical

This April sees Haywards Heath Operatic Society return to Clair Hall with a brand-new production of Legally Blonde.

Spokesman Antony Cannizzaro said: “Fast-paced, high-energy and wittily entertaining, the show is based on the book and movie of the same name.

Legally Blonde

“Elle Woods, the very blonde president of the University of California’s social society, has a penchant for beauty, fashion and small dogs. When her boyfriend dumps her in his pursuit of someone ‘serious’, she makes plans to follow him to Harvard; to go there for love.

“Immediately she is mocked by her new classmates but is undeterred, soon realising that her growing knowledge of law can help others. She studies hard, wins her internship and is sent to work with the legal team on a high-profile murder case where fitness queen, Brooke Wyndham, is accused of murdering her billionaire husband.

“As the story progresses, Elle becomes ever fonder of her friend, Emmett Forrest and he starts to realise that he is falling in love with her.”

Catherine Carpenter takes the lead role.

Legally Blonde

“My aunty is a professional actress and her talent inspired me. I learnt about the industry from her and the importance of theatre. She helped me get the role of Alice in my school production of Alice in Wonderland when I was in Year 6. It made me realise how much I love performing. I have always loved singing too, so what could be better than acting and singing all in one go!”

Musical theatre is the big attraction: “It is being able to portray both emotion and character through song, especially when the roles are comedic or very dramatic.”

As for musical theatre heroes: “I’d definitely say Rachel Tucker because she is such a brilliant actress with an incredible voice. I was lucky enough to meet her last year after she played Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked. And I would have to choose Tim Minchin as well because his lyrics are hilariously genius.

“Aside from Elle of course, the role I’ve most enjoyed playing was Kim Mertens in the BBC series of Doctors. She was a character in an episode titled Bloodlines. It was a challenging role for me to take on because she was a vulnerable student who was paraplegic.”

The role of Elle is also challenging as she is such an iconic character to play.

“There aren’t many lead female comedy roles that we not only laugh at, or with, but also cry for. She goes on such a big journey throughout the story and that was a challenge I wanted to take on. I like playing scatty characters but her confidence, kindness and occasional sass attracted me most. She has incredible songs to sing and who wouldn’t want to act with a Chihuahua?

“The show is full of talented, hard-working, local people, imaginative direction and a strong creative team who have produced an energetic and professional standard production. If you like the film, you will love the show. It will make you laugh, cry and possibly both at the same time. Come for the unbelievable skipping routine, great harmonies, big dance numbers and even bigger notes.”

Directed by John Shepherd with Ian White as musical director and Janis McLean as the show’s choreographer, the production runs from April 25-29 with a matinee on the Saturday afternoon.

Tickets on www.hhos.co.uk or 01444 455440.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.