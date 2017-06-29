Horsham Festival 2017: Jazz, folk and sublime opera arias at three quality concerts

As part of Horsham Festival’s 2017 line-up The Capitol is presenting three magnificent music shows.

First is an evening with one of Britain’s best-loved sopranos, Dame Felicity Lott, joined by the acclaimed accompanist Graham Johnson.

Her Evening of Song takes place on Saturday, July 8 (7.30pm, £29.50).

Next, Horsham Folk Club presents some rip-roaring alternative folk from the Noble Jacks (July 9, 7.30pm, £12).

These energetic musicians’ electro-acoustic style is fused with a mixture of upbeat, foot-stomping rhythms and engaging lyricism.

The band are renowned for their heartfelt, yet uptempo songs that showcase fiddle, blues harmonica and big anthem toplines.

They will be supported by first-rate members of Horsham Folk Club.

On Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm, £12), the Speakeasy Revival Orchestra make their Horsham debut in the Capitol’s studio.

Drawing on influences as diverse as Spike Jones and his City Slickers, Mnozil Brass, and the Post Modern Jukebox, these experienced musicians perform classic and original music, all in their own unique style.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

