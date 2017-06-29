Horsham Festival 2017: Societies offer theatrical treats

There are plenty of dramatic events taking place over the Horsham Festival for those who are interested in something a little more theatrical.

JN Theatre Group offers a free theatre workshop with professional West End actors on the main stage of The Capitol on Sunday, July 9. The first session is 12pm-1pm for year groups 7, 8 and 9 and the second session is 1.15pm-2.15pm for year groups 4, 5 and 6. Find out more about the organisation at www.jntheatregroup.com.

On the same day, Horsham Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society presents A Journey Through the World of Drama. This event takes place on the Park Stage, Horsham Park, at 3.55pm. Visit www.haods.co.uk to find out more about the society.

Horsham’s Theatre 48 presents Picnic, Pimms and Plays in Horsham Park’s Human Nature Garden on Wednesday, July 12 (7.30pm) and July 13 (9pm).

The amateur dramatics company marks its 70th birthday with two one-act plays, Pride at Southanger Park and A Collier’s Tuesday Tea by Michael Green.

Tickets will be £10, or £32 for a family or group of four. Each ticket includes a free glass of Pimms. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own picnics, rugs and blankets. Candles will be lit after dark. Tickets available from Waterstones. Call 01403 268088.

For Shakespeare fans there will be a special performance of The Tempest, produced and abridged by Clare Packham.

The show takes place in the Human Nature Garden on July 15 at. 6.30pm.

This is an entirely student- based production of the play (Collyer’s), transformed for the 21st century.

