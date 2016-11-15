King of one-liners Milton Jones returns to Crawley

Comedian and BBC TV’s Mock the Week favourite Milton Jones will be stopping off at The Hawth, Crawley, as part of tour next year.

Following on from the hugely successful 2015 tour, Milton Jones and the Temple of Daft, which consisted of 170 dates across the UK playing to over 100,000 people, the king of one-liners has announced that he is making a return visit to Crawley on Wednesday 4 October 2017 with his brand new tour Milton Jones is Out There.

Milton says: “I’m excited to be back ‘out there’ on the road and discussing my life so far - the ups, the downs and why buying my own see-saw was the best decision I ever made.”

Milton Jones is a regular panelist on Mock the Week (BBC Two) and has had ten of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4, including most recent commission Thanks a Lot Milton Jones!

Milton has also recently appeared on Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave), Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) and Live at the Palladium (ITV).

Tickets priced £28 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.