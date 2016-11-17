Larger laughs at Horsham’s Capitol thanks to Barnstormers’ Big Sundae

Barnstormers’ Big Sundae returns to Horsham’s Capitol on Sunday, November 20 (7.30pm), for a night of stand-up comedy in the main auditorium.

Every year the organisation presents a bigger show than usual, providing a showcase for some of the bigger names from the UK comedy circuit and beyond.

The acts this time include Dave Johns, star of the acclaimed Ken Loach movie I, Daniel Blake. In 2013, Dave co-wrote a new stage adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption, which hit the West End and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has had two successful runs at the Fringe with his shows ‘Dave Johns On The Edge’ and ‘I’m in The Attic Mother’.

Dave has been a stand-up comic since 1989 and is a regular headlining act at all the major UK comedy clubs.

Ranked among the top ten stand-ups in Britain by The Independent, Ian Stone is one of the most talented and topical acts in the country. Edgy and provocative, with an easy-going manner, Ian is at great ease bantering with an audience.

The third performer is Markus Birdman, who has been described by the BBC as “a master of timing and physical comedy”.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

