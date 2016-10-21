Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds

Join ‘60s luminaries The Manfreds, PP Arnold and Zoot Money for an evening of Rhythm and Blues nostalgia and some of the greatest hits ever written when they visit The Hawth Theatre on Thursday December 1 with their show Maximum Rhythm n’ Blues.

The Manfreds with an all star line-up of original members Paul Jones, Mike D’Abo, Tom McGuinness and Mike Hugg together with Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie will be recreating many of their greatest hits both as part of Manfred Mann and as successful individual artists.

Joining them will be UK soul pioneer PP Arnold, who was an original Ikette with the Ike and Tina Turner Experience before being noticed by Mick Jagger and catapulted to stardom.

The outrageous Zoot Money, founder of The Big Roll Band and one of the fixtures of The Flamingo Club in Wardour Street, epicentre of the birth of ‘60s Rhythm and Blues will also be performing in this unique line-up.

Featuring all their greatest hits including: 5-4-3-2-1 • Do Wah Diddy • The Mighty Quinn • Pretty Flamingo • Up the Junction • Sha La La • Fox On The Run • Handbags and Gladrags • When I’m Dead and Gone • Angel Of The Morning • The First Cut Is The Deepest • Big Time Operator and many more!

Tickets priced £30 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk