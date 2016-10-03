New season at Worthing Theatres

Worthing Theatres has confirmed a new season which features Queen guitarist Brian May, Jasmin Vardimon Company and Grayson Perry.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “The new season covers a wide range of genres from traditional theatre to comedy, dance, music and family shows across four venues in the heart of Worthing’s town centre, with programming growing in strength each season and acts having strong commercial and cultural relevance.

“In theatre there’s a thrilling season ahead as Bill Kenwright and Classic Thriller Company present Rehearsal for Murder this October. Also following on from his sell-out production Dead Simple at the Connaught Theatre, author Peter James brings crime novel Not Dead Enough to the stage in 2017. For fans of David Bowie, on November 9, Adrian Berry’s acclaimed sell-out production From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads tells the story of a young Bowie obsessive, who has a head full of sound and vision. Audiences are invited to step into the wordless world of Vamos on April 13 when the award-winning masked theatre company return with The Best Thing.

“Continuing their growth in developing a contemporary dance audience, Worthing Theatres welcome for the first time the Jasmin Vardimon Company, who bring their dance production Pinocchio to Worthing on November 15. Motionhouse return with their ground-breaking Scattered in March which combines physical theatre with projection technology and daring choreography. Also Strictly stars come to the stage with Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup on October 16 and Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara on May 27.

“Queen guitarist Brian May joins West End star Kerry Ellis for an acoustic performance of their candlelit concert in December. As a festive treat audiences can enjoy Christmas Classics with Blake on December 12, also Roy Wood and his Rock ‘n’ Roll band, best known for his hit I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, will perform live at the Pavilion Theatre on December 13. Early next year G4 return after their sell-out success last year. Whitney: Queen of the Night will present a stunning evening for fans of the late Whitney Houston, with West End singer Rebecca Freckleton.

“In talks, award-winning artist and BAFTA winning TV presenter Grayson Perry presents Typical Man in a Dress, gardener Monty Don talks Down To Earth and award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef Judge Jay Rayner reveals The Ten Food Commandments. There are household sell-out names in comedy as usual. Pete Firman combines magic and laughter this October, with Jeremy Hardy, Omid Djalili and Jimmy Carr headlining in November.”