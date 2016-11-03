Partridge Green Players present a clever, comical murder mystery

Despite the onset of autumn, things are hotting up for the cast of the Partridge Green Players’ latest project Murder in Play by Simon Brett.

Spokesman Peter Hurrell explained: “This comedy murder mystery has been jointly directed by Liz Ganney and Peter Deeming, both veterans of the re-formed Players, who have pooled their previous on-stage experience to get the best out of their enthusiastic cast.

“The play is a cleverly constructed murder mystery depicting life imitating art during a budget production of Murder at Priorswell Manor, when one of the cast is murdered on stage.

“The rampant egos among the inept company of actors mean that each could have a motive: Christa, a fading soap actress, the monstrous director himself, or perhaps his dippy mistress.”

Despite all the drama offstage the show must go on.

The production is in Partridge Green Village Hall, November 9-12.

Tickets from Louisa Jayne Hairdressers and The Partridge Pub.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.