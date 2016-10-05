Popular children's show on tour

It’s the difference between acting and performing, says Paul Heath who takes on his first children’s theatre role in Greenlight Theatre’s Albee Vector The Sound Collector at the Connaught in Worthing on October 22

“I joined the company for this last summer,” Paul says. “We had worked together before, and the character in this just particularly appealed.

“I had never done children’s theatre before, and it is totally different. You have got to be jumping around, much more energetic.

“I worry about how sweaty I am by the end of it!”

Paul is Albee Vector, a sound collector who needs the children’s help on his mission to collect sounds in an epic tale of love and adventure with a sound hoover called Mustard. Albee will recall the story of how he and his partner Andromeda survived kings, curses and cruelty on their quest to find the most beautiful sound in the world.

But sounds are running low, and Albee needs a few more noises to tell this particular story – which is where the audience comes in.

“Mustard is like a clockwork box with a snout and with a gramophone for an ear. Albee is a story-teller by trade.

“He collects sounds to use in those stories so you get this chaotic, balletic story. He collects sounds in jars which he can then use as sound effects.

“But once he has used the sounds he has to keep topping them up by getting the audience to help him.”

Greenlight Theatre was founded by artistic director Sadie Spencer. They started at Bristol University and then after a couple of productions of other people’s work, they decided to create their own work.

As she says, the aim of the company is to engage with how technology opens up different channels of communication between people and how technology affects the way we think and act.

“We try to integrate the technology into the work, and we try to find new ways of doing so.”

One of their productions, Seeing Double, was typical, a live video feed running between two venues next door to each other.

“The audience was split into two and then swapped and then saw the whole thing again.

“And now we decided to do some children’s theatre. We just had a good idea for a show.

“We never had the intention of doing any children’s theatre, but it just grew out of our idea.

“And I think that is why we bring a level of professionalism to the show.”

Tickets for Greenlight Theatre’s visit to Worthing with Albee Vector The Sound Collector are available on 01903 206206 or by visiting worthingtheatres.co.uk.

