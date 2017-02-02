Radio gold from Round The Horne at The Capitol, Horsham

Audiences can take a step back in time and enjoy a slice of classic radio at Horsham’s Capitol this February.

Round The Horne: The 50th Anniversary Tour comes to the venue on Friday and Saturday, February 24-25 (7.30pm).

From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the groundbreaking Round the Horne.

For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief.

With its infamous movie spoofs and hilarious regular characters, such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy, Round the Horne was one of the biggest and best radio comedy shows of all time, and still endures today, 50 years on.

Tickets for Round The Horne: The 50th Anniversary Tour cost £18.50.

Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.