Re-live hits of Spice Girls as theatre show comes to Crawley

Fans of the Spice Girls music have a chance to re-live the pop phenomenon with news that WANNABE is coming to The Hawth, Crawley, on Sunday September 3.

This is the first major tour of a Spice Girls themed theatre show.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls caught the world’s attention with their debut single WANNABE, released on July 7 1996.

The single became one of the best selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over six million copies worldwide.

The Spice Girls and their ‘girl power’ defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults at the time.

Now, 21 years after their first single launch, the fun filled, high octane Spice Girls concert, ‘WANNABE’ is set to continue to delight audiences old and new.

WANNABE has been a success for 10 years, travelling around the world, performing the power group’s biggest hits.

Representing the band, Anna Slater said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour. We’re creating the ultimate girls night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?!”

The hits just keep coming from this show with songs including Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and a newly arranged medley covering the girl’s solo careers.

Tickets priced £18.50 (Groups of 6 or more £15)