Review: Ghost the Musical, The Hawth

Ghost has proven to be one of cinema's biggest hits.

And I have the seen the film, the highest grossing of 1990, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, a few times (my mum was a big Patrick Swayze fan!), but at no point did I ever think, 'that would make a good musical'.

But Oscar-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin has adapted his on screenplay for this musical and with the help Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart's songs, has somehow made it make sense as a musical.

The story is the same - walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam (Hollyoaks' Andy Moss) murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly (West End star Carolyn Maitland) alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of a phony storefront psychic Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

And the best bits about the film - Ode Mae and the subway scene - are the best elements of the show. Where Whoopi Goldberg brought the film to life, Jacqui Dubois does the same on the stage - she captures the spirit of Whoopi without it ever being an imitation.

And Garry Lee Netley is as menacing as the brilliant Vincent Schiavelli was in the film when Sam learns how to move things on the subway. The whole subway scene was done superbly.

Maitland puts in a heartbreaking performance as Molly and her solo With You is the best song in the show. Moss and Sam Ferriday (as Carl) have their moments as well with Unchained Melody (with a lovely little Elvis burst) and Life Turns on a Dime respectively.

If you liked the film, you will love the show. It's the same story but the key moments are brought to life with some terrific songs.

Tickets: Mon - Thu 7.30pm: £43, Fri & Sat 7.30pm: £45, Thu 2.30pm: £37.50, Sat 2.30pm: £40.

Discounts: £5 off. Group bookings: £7.50 off.

Tickets: Mon - Thu 7.30pm: £43, Fri & Sat 7.30pm: £45, Thu 2.30pm: £37.50, Sat 2.30pm: £40.

Discounts: £5 off. Group bookings: £7.50 off.

Box Office: 01293 553636

VIP experience

Make the night extra special and upgrade to our VIP Experience for just £16.95 per person.

The Ghost VIP Experience includes a private room, personal service with welcome drink, show programme, interval ice cream and cloakroom service.

Please note: Tickets to see Ghost The Musical will need to be booked seperately.