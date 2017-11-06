Review: Grease, The Hawth Theatre

There's not many musicals that have the majority of songs stick in your head after seeing it - but Grease certainly is one.

From Grease is the Word to Summer Nights to The One That I Want - every song is a belter.

And you can enjoy all those songs in a new touring production at the Hawth this week (it's on now until Saturday November 11).

This version is written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, directed by David Gilmore (Daisy Pulls It Off, Happy Days, Song & Dance, Footloose) and choreographed by Arlene Phillips (Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever, Flashdance The Musical & BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing), designed by Terry Parsons, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou.

Starring Tom Parker, from boy band The Wanted, in his first ever theatrical role as ‘bad boy’ Danny Zuko, this vibrant and electrifying production also stars Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope as Sandy and EastEnders’ and Strictly Come Dancing’s Louisa Lytton as Rizzo.

Grease is the original high-school musical and features all the unforgettable songs from the hit movie but it's the lesser known songs which stood out in the show for me.

Ryan Keenan, who plays Doody, does a great version of Those Magic Changes, while Oliver Jacobson belted out Mooning brilliantly and Rosanna Harris (Jan) did a lovely rendition of Raining on Prom Night along with Hope.

Rizzo was always the best character in Grease and Lytton channelled her best Stockard Channing with a sassy and feisty performance - but was suitably heart-breaking for There Are Worse Things I Can do. And George Olney had a huge amount as the Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine.

But the vocal performance of the night came from Hope who showed her class and range in Hopelessly Devoted to You.

This Grease is a visual treat and that's down to the lighting, costumes and choreography. And if the opening night is anything to go by, the crowd will be on their feet and singing along all week at The Hawth.

This award-winning production originally opened in the West End in 1993 where it enjoyed a hugely successful run of 6 years at the Dominion and Cambridge Theatres. The show has since toured throughout the world playing to sell-out audiences and breaking box office records everywhere, having been seen by over 12 million people in the UK alone.

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk