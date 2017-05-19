Ruby Wax brings her mindfulness show to The Capitol, Horsham

Following on from the sell-out success of her one-woman show Sane New World, comedian, author and mental-health campaigner Ruby Wax returns to the stage with Frazzled.

Her biggest tour to date, it brings Ruby to The Capitol, Horsham, on May 20 (8pm).

The show is based on Ruby’s Sunday Times number-one bestseller A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled. She is promising the chance to explore a scientific solution to modern problems: mindfulness.

Promising the ultimate guide to saner living, Ruby gives a tour of the mind – how to use it and not lose it.

She’s got a string of dates under her belt and plenty more to come: “But I love it. I am writing another book, and I write on the train. The train is my office. The next one will be out in January. I am working with a monk and a neuroscientist!”

Ruby isn’t aiming to banish stress. Her intention is to prevent burn-out.

“We are supposed to be stressed. We have always had stress, but this now, it is not just stress. We are also thinking about how stressed we are. And getting stressed about stress makes us ill. It just never shuts down. There is always someone to tell you that we are not good enough. And the media is so big. The human brain is so stone age. It doesn’t know how to deal with this advanced society we have created.”

Ruby’s answer is brain fitness: “It is about understanding the fact that the brain is like a muscle. We have to exercise it. You don’t get a six pack by doing just one sit-up! We have got to learn to navigate all the noise, all the hearing that you will never be thin enough, never be rich enough.”

The point is there is no point worrying about Trump or Brexit or whatever: “You have got to fix yourself first and then worry about everyone else.”

Arriving in Britain from the United States in 1977, Ruby began her acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. She went on to write and perform in her own television programmes and was script editor on all series of Absolutely Fabulous.

Since then, Ruby has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about mental health issues, including speaking at Downing Street to raise money for neuroscience research. In 2013, she obtained a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University. She has since used this knowledge as the basis for her books.

So has she managed to cope with being frazzled?

“I am better than I was! But I love work. I have got three children. My book is number one, and I am worrying that next week it will be number two… But you have got to learn how to cool your engine when it needs it, and that then passes to the community and then we are all working together like an orchestra…”

Tickets cost £22. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

