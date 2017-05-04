Ruby Wax offers a guide to mindfulness at Horsham’s Capitol

Ruby Wax presents Frazzled! at The Capitol, Horsham, on Saturday, May 20 (8pm).

Ruby is a popular US-born comedian, actor and writer, as well as the ‘it girl’ of mental health campaigning.

She also has a Master’s degree in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy from Oxford University.

This event is a follow-up to her sell-out touring show and best-selling book, ‘Sane New World’, which helps people understand how they can sabotage their sanity.

Her new best-selling book, ‘A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled’ is the basis for the discussion. Funny and insightful, the event offers a guide to saner living.

Tickets cost £22.

Call 01403 750220.

