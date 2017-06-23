Russell Brand wrestles with the madness of modern life at The Hawth

What is real? Who are we? Where did this baby come from?

In Re:Birth, Russell Brand wrestles with these questions while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death.

The show comes to Crawley’s Hawth on Tuesday, July 4 (8pm).

Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

“What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians.

His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD. Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist and political commentator, as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Re:Birth is suitable for ages 16-plus. Tickets cost £30 from 01293 553636.

