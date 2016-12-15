Silly jokes, tinsel and Tomfoolery in Horsham

Kids entertainer Tomfoolery is back at Horsham’s Capitol until December 24.

His new show, Christmas Foolery, boasts more tinsel, more Christmas, more foolery, and a lot more silly festive jokes.

The production is aimed at children over 18 months old.

Special Educational Needs Performances take place on December 13 and 20 and are suitable for children with autism and special needs. They offer a relaxed atmosphere with the house lights kept up, a lower sound level, no loud noises and things explained in advance. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

