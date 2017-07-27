Sizzling summer entertainment with The Dreamboys at Horsham’s Capitol

Have your say

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a new show for the over 18s.

Arguably the UK’s best male strip show the lads’ latest production is at The Capitol, Horsham, on Thursday, August 24.

A spokesperson said: “With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, plus massive sold-out worldwide tours, it’s no wonder The Dreamboys have earned themselves the title of the only male strip group in history to have celebrity status.”

They have worked with celebrities like Simon Cowell, Shirley Bassey, Peter Andre and The Spice Girls, as well as working with huge brands like Gucci.

“If you’re looking for the very best girls’ night out in the UK, look no further than these incredible stripping hunks.

“It’s music, muscle, magic and mayhem that will leave you breathless.”

The show starts at 8pm in the theatre. Tickets cost £20.50-£27.50.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

You can find out more about The Dreamboys at www.dreamboys.co.uk.

