Slick improv, pop parodies and great one-liners at Crawley Labour Club

Comedy Beats’ next show is at Crawley Labour Club on Saturday, February 4.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “As ever we have a fantastic line-up hosted by Jeremy O’Donnell. He is a really good compere who always sets the night up perfectly. He mixes sharp one-liners and story-telling with great audience interaction. When we were talking to the Labour Club about this show, they told us they wanted an MC who would really communicate with the audience. I’ve worked with Jeremy loads of times and he seemed the perfect choice.

“First on is Zoe Lyons. This will be her third appearance for Comedy Beats. It’s always good to have a really strong woman on the bill and they don’t come much stronger than Zoe. She works really hard. We always try and get at least one act on each of our bills with a strong TV credit. She appeared in the series before last of Live at the Apollo. She has the same management team as Micky Flanagan and is definitely a star in the making.”

Mark continued: “The middle section will feature American comic Russell Hicks. He is just amazing. In the twenty years I have been in comedy, I must have worked with well over 1,000 acts and I have honestly only ever seen three who can do what he does. He consistently improvises his whole set night after night. No two shows are ever the same. The audience can sense what he is doing, and because it is all in the moment the results are phenomenal. We had him down for a show at The Lamb Inn near Rusper last year, and he absolutely stole the show.

“The closing act will be the instantly-likable Christian Riley. He is a musical act who cut his teeth working in Rich Hall’s band. He does loads of quickfire parodies of various bands/musicians nailing each one in a few seconds. Every time I book a show Christian is one of the first acts I call. He closes gigs at almost all the main comedy venues around the country. Most of the time he is already booked so it’s great to have him on board.”

Tickets are £6 for members and £8.50 for non-members. They are only available from the venue, which is Crawley Labour Club on February 4. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm.

For more details, go to the Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com.

