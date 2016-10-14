Spooky shows and gory goings-on at new Brighton Horrorfest

For 13 days in October, Sweet Dukebox will become home to a selection of spooky shows and gory goings-on, with the launch of the brand-new Brighton Horrorfest.

Spokeswoman Mill Goble said: “With shows ranging from macabre storytelling (Cast Iron Halloween Dukeanory: The Box), to dark folk-tales told through puppetry (Three Ribbons – Two Sisters), and modern post-apocalyptic horror (Live Feed), there’s something for everyone. There are also interactive events with immersive theatre games such as The Werewolves of Hove Actually, and Horror at Frankenstein Castle.

“Another highlight is the award-nominated Nosferatu’s Shadow – the story of Max Schreck, the actor behind one of the most iconic movie monsters, who played more than 800 roles, but is only remembered for one. Writer and performer Michael Daviot received five-star reviews for this production at Edinburgh Fringe and is thrilled to be able to bring it to the inaugural Brighton Horrorfest this year.

“Sweet Dukebox is also excited to welcome Gimcrack Productions with their new show Dr Bleak and His Musical Medium – a cabaret extravaganza of clairvoyancy and crossing into the spirit world. Gimcrack are not the only company fascinated by the line between life and death, as popular magicians Griffin & Jones bring back their sold-out Brighton Fringe hit Talking to the Dead, using Victorian séance techniques to mystify their audience.”

Brighton Horrorfest is the result of a shared passion between performers and Sweet Venues’ managers Mill Goble and JD Henshaw, and a desire to bring great horror-themed shows to the Brighton stage.

Mill explained: “It seemed odd to us that this didn’t exist already. The London Horror Festival has been going for a fair few years now, and Edinburgh is just in the process of creating one too. Brighton has such a rich history of ghost stories and grisly murder tales, and all the horror-themed shows we have hosted so far have always been well-attended, so it felt like the right time to pull those strands together into a cohesive festival. We hope it will become an annual event and eventually grow to include other venues as well as our own.”

Brighton Horrorfest runs from October 18-30 at Sweet Dukebox, The Iron Duke Pub and Hotel, 3 Waterloo Street, Hove.

For more information and tickets visit www.sweetvenues.com.

Events coming up

October 18: The Werewolves of Hove Actually. An interactive game of middle-class monsters at a dinner party. 7pm, £5 in advance, £8 on the door.

October 19: Brighton After Dark – Spooky Sussex (non-walking tour). An opportunity to learn about the dark secrets and supernatural history of Sussex. 7.30pm, £6.50.

October 20-21: Talking to The Dead (theatre). Join magicians Griffin & Jones as they use Victorian séance techniques to peer into the Great Beyond. 10pm, £10.

October 21: Nosferatu’s Shadow (theatre). The story of Max Schreck, the man behind the most iconic movie monster. 8pm, £10 (£8 concessions).

October 22-26: Horror at Frankenstein Castle (immersive theatre/interactive puzzle room). Help Igor solve the puzzles in Frankenstein’s lab to help bring the Creature to life. Family version (12-plus) 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm. Adults only version 7.30pm, 9pm. £10 (or £50 for a full group of six at one time slot).

October 27: Year Without Summer (theatre). The story behind the creation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale, Frankenstein. 8pm, £8 (£6 concessions).

October 27: Dr Bleak and His Musical Medium (cabaret). Marvel as Dr Bleak lifts the veil between the Spirit World and our own. 9.30pm, £10.

October 28: Cast Iron Halloween Dukeanory – The Box (theatre). Macabre storytelling from Cast Iron Theatre. What’s in The Box? 8pm, £5.

October 28-29: Live Feed (theatre). Modern post-apocalyptic horror from critically acclaimed company DBS Productions. 9.30pm, £7 (£5 concessions).

October 29-30: Three Ribbons – Two Sisters (theatre/puppetry). Dark folk tales for adults, told through table-top and shadow puppetry. 7pm, £8.

October 29: Halloween Party. Drinks deals and costume contest. 8pm, free.

