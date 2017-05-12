Stephen K Amos headlines the comedy in East Grinstead

Comedy Beats are back in East Grinstead at The Sports Club on May 19 with another line-up of four top comedians from the national comedy circuit.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “This one is really exciting as we have managed to get Stephen K Amos down to do a Comedy Beats show for the first time.

“I started working as a comedian myself 20 years ago. I was spotted by my agent, compering a show in London and she suggested that I should do some stand-up. At the time she only represented one other act and that was Stephen. When I began he was a bit of a mentor to me, so to have got him to commit to coming down to East Grinstead is just great.

“When we started Comedy Beats the plan was to get the very best club comedians down to the area. We wanted to get the kind of acts you would normally see at a venues like The Comedy Store or Soho Theatre in London’s West End down to places like East Grinstead, to save the people who live locally the expense and hassle of going all the way into the heart of London.

“We started in Copthorne in the autumn of 2015 and since then we have put shows on in 16 different venues. Just about everywhere we have been have rebooked us and a big part of that is the caliber of acts we work with. Already we have managed to get Zoe Lyons, Simon Evans, Nathan Caton, Dominic Holland and Bob Mills to perform at our shows. Later in the year we have all but one of them coming back as well as having already lined up Lee Hurst, Terry Alderton and Carl Donnolly.

“This show will be compered by one of our favourite hosts Barry Castagnola. He is often top of the bill in many of the UK comedy clubs. I have known him for years and the show is always in safe hands when he is at the helm. One of the things I really like about Barry is he always does loads of research about any town or area he performs in. He then uses it on stage often knowing more about the area he is in than the people who live there. He is instantly likable and equally comfortable doing material or chatting with the audience.

“Once Barry has warmed the room up Matthew Osborn will take to the stage. He is a fantastic comedian to watch, he is incredibly middle class bordering on posh. The jokes come thick and fast as he does a lot of one liners. He is a consummate joke writer and his stage persona just adds more weight to his act. A few years back he deservedly won The English Comedian of the Year Award. He is highly respected by his peers and is truly one of the unsung heroes of the comedy scene.

“After the first interval it will be the turn of Gordon Southern. Like Barry, Gordon is again a closing act in his own right. He performs all over the world and although British spends several months every year performing at International Comedy Festivals in Australia and New Zealand. He has a natural charm and his style is a mix of great observational material with razor sharp improvisation.

“Headlining the show is the multiple award winning Stephen K Amos. He is an excellent comedian with bucket loads of charisma. His TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week, The Royal Variety Performance and of course his own series on BBC The Stephen K. Amos show. He is an act not to be missed and has real star quality. I think of all the acts we have got down so far I am the most chuffed to have got him, I’m really looking forward to this one.”

The show is on Friday, May 19 at East Grinstead Sports Club, Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Doors open at 7.30 and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and are available direct from the venue by phoning 01342 321210 or by visiting the Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com.

